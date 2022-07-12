A 2022 Supplier of the Year Awards Winner, CanDo's Newest Flavor Marks Its Third Plant-Based SKU to Dominate Whole Foods Aisles

SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CanDo, maker of low-carb, low-sugar, and crave-worthy Keto Krisp® bars, sweetens up the natural aisle this summer with the launch of its newest flavor Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt. Now available online at TasteCanDo.com and rolling out in Whole Foods Markets nationwide, Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt marks CanDo's third plant based Keto Krisp® bar to hit the market.

Keto Krisp® By CanDo Unveils New Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt Bar Launching in Whole Foods Nationwide Keto Krisp® By CanDo Unveils New Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt Bar Launching in Whole Foods Nationwide

Chocolate lovers rejoice! The new Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt flavor is a krispy take on a classic combination of rich dark chocolate perfectly complemented by a hint of sea salt and almonds. Each bar maintains well-rounded macros including 11g of protein, 8g of fiber, 4 net carbs, and only 2g of sugar, making it the perfect guilt-free sweet treat or pre-fitness snack. Like all of Keto Krisp®'s delicious flavors, Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt is gluten-free, and of course, keto-friendly.

"At CanDo, our mission is simple: to seek better and do better. This is the driving force behind every new flavor we create, including our new Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt bar," said Adam Bremen, Founder of CanDo. "Satisfying your chocolate craving doesn't have to be synonymous with 'cheat days' or 'guilty pleasures.' It was important for us to maintain the sweet, decadent taste you crave from dark chocolate with a nutty crunch from protein-packed almonds, but with just 2g of sugar."

The new flavor launch comes hot off the heels of CanDo's Supplier of the Year Award win for "Service and Partnership" in Whole Foods Market's 10th Annual Supplier Awards. This honor is awarded to suppliers who support and share Whole Foods Market business initiatives and win-win-win outcomes.

"The Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt flavor marks our third plant-based SKU to be carried by Whole Foods Market, and our second launch this year with the retailer," said Matt Clifford, CEO of CanDo. "We're honored year-after-year to be able to introduce consumers to our unrivaled flavor profiles and innovative products with a retail partner whose customers truly value better-for-you, delicious foods."

Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt joins Keto Krisp® by CanDo's current line of mouthwatering low-sugar, low-carb flavors, including Butter & Salt, Almond Butter, Almond Butter Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Mint, Chocolate Raspberry, plant-based Almond Butter Blackberry Jelly, and plant-based Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk. All flavors are available on http://www.tastecando.com ($35.99/12-pack), and in select retailers nationwide including Whole Foods Market, Costco, Sprouts, Wegmans, Publix, and HEB.

About Keto Krisp® by CanDo:

Keto Krisp® by CanDo is line of low-sugar, low-carb protein bars combining premium nutrition, unrivaled taste, and a crave-worthy crunch. Founder Adam Bremen was born with Cerebral Palsy and has used an electric wheelchair for mobility his entire life. Keto Krisp® by CanDo is a result of Bremen's weight-loss journey, after discovering and adopting the keto lifestyle, and the search of a delicious, on-the-go snack he couldn't find on the market. Keto Krisp® is the #1-Selling Keto Bar in the Natural Channel. As a category, Keto bars contribute to 65% of the overall bar category growth, of which Keto Krisp® makes up 8%. CanDo products are available on Amazon and major retailers such as Whole Foods, Walmart, Publix, Costco, Sprouts, Erewhon, and more. For more information, visit http://www.tastecando.com.

About Adam Bremen, Founder of CanDo

Co-Founder of Keto Krisp® protein bars, Adam Bremen has Cerebral Palsy and has used a wheelchair his entire life for mobility. Adam had to go above and beyond to find ways to live an active, healthy lifestyle, and in 2017, he found the keto lifestyle. After eating a keto-based diet, Adam had the energy to start water aerobics and lost nearly 60 lbs. For something to have such an immense impact on his life, he wanted to do the same for others and did so by launching CanDo, which embodies the spirit of "Life is about what you CanDo, not about what you can't." In 2019, brothers Adam and Noah Bremen founded Keto Krisp®, a line of great-tasting, clean protein bars, headquartered in Los Angeles. To learn more, visit https://tastecando.com/pages/about-us.

Contacts:

Colleen Rooney Heltemes

Taylor Engert

213.542.8980

[email protected]

SOURCE CanDo