Keto Never Tasted So Good: Popular GoodTo Go Soft Baked Snack Bars are Now Available in the USA

TORONTO, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Natural Foods, a creator and manufacturer of healthy snacks, announced the availability of GOODTO GO, a fan-favorite line of soft baked Keto-friendly snack bars in the U.S. These Keto-certified bars are now available in Cocoa Coconut, Vanilla Almond, Raspberry Lemon and Cinnamon Pecan and can be purchased on Amazon.com, as well as good2gosnacks.com.

The Keto-phenomenon is here to stay and there's been an increased demand in delicious snack options that align with the program. The 160 calorie GOODTO GO snack bars contain low net carbs (3 grams/bar), just a hint of sugar (2 grams/bar) and 13 grams of plant-based fats.

"We are passionately committed to providing delicious, craveworthy snack options for the various diets and lifestyles that pack the nutritional make-up our consumers need," says Nima Fotovat, President and CEO of Riverside Natural Foods. "There are limited keto-friendly snack options for consumers, and we believe in supporting those that are on the Keto journey with tasty products across Canada and now, in the USA."

Vegan, gluten-free, peanut-free, kosher and Non-GMO Project Verified, GOODTO GO knows sticking to a Keto diet requires discipline and meal planning so when an energy slump strikes in the middle of a hectic day, you want a Keto-friendly snack that takes zero effort. GOODTO GO ups the pleasure of living an active, healthy life and are made with real, organic ingredients, with a delicious taste that will satisfy any size craving, pre-workout, post-workout or simply while on the go.

Offered in Canada since early 2019, the popularity of the products – and staying power of the keto-diet – has led the company to expand its offering into the US marketplace.

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99 per single bar, or $24.99 per box of 9 bars.

About Riverside Natural Foods

Riverside Natural Foods, producers of MadeGood Granola snacks, makes a difference by creating healthy, allergy-friendly snacks consumers are proud to eat. Riverside Natural Foods researches, creates, manufactures, markets and sells industry-leading and innovative food products. The company strives to be the hub for continuous innovation, creativity in healthy snacking and sustainability. Riverside Natural Foods continues to find ways to walk in its core values: responsibility and passion. The company maintains a B Corp certification. B Corps are a group of for-profit companies, certified by the nonprofit B Lab to meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. The company was recently awarded a silver rated TRUE Zero Waste business, meaning they divert a minimum of 90% of waste for reuse, recycling, composting and recovery for use in nature or the economy. Additionally, they support organic farmers and nonprofit organizations, like The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), Children's Miracle Network and Daily Table. Plus, the company donates 1% of profit through its 1% for the Planet membership, which supports organizations that work to create positive environmental change.

