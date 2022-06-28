KETO Nutritionist LLC to Host First-Ever Keto Symposium in New York City, Sept. 23 to 24

The two-day event at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center will feature speakers and a product expo

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keto Nutritionist LLC, a private nutrition practice run by founder Kristina Hess, will host a two-day Keto Symposium on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24, at the New York Library Performing Arts at Lincoln Center — Bruno Walter Auditorium.

Kristina Hess

According to Hess, the symposium is believed to be the first of its kind for the low-carb community in the New York City-Tri-State area. The ticketed event will combine a conference with an expo featuring vendors of low-carb and keto-friendly goods. Addressing attendees will be physicians, dietitians, researchers, authors and influencers who are passionate about ketogenic therapy and eager to share the latest science and lifestyle tips, Hess says.

Keynote speaker for the Keto Symposium will be Maria Emmerich, the best-selling author of Keto, Keto Instant Pot, The 30-Day Ketogenic Cleanse, The Carnivore Cookbook, Keto Restaurant Favorites, Keto Comfort Foods and Keto Air Fryer. Emmerich has coached thousands of people to attain a healthier lifestyle and has her own program to certify keto coaches. Emmerich will appear at the cocktail reception that kicks off the conference and attendees will also be offered the chance to spend additional time with her at an optional VIP keto dinner experience at a high-end New York steakhouse.

Attendees will also hear from Ben Azadi, the author of four best-selling books, The Perfect Health Booklet, The Intermittent Fasting Cheat Sheet, Keto Flex, and The Power of Sleep. Known as "The Health Detective" because he investigates dysfunction and educates instead of medicates, he is the host of the Top 15 Keto Kamp Podcast where he discusses fasting and the ketogenic diet, among other topics.

Cynthia Thurlow whose Intermittent Fasting: Transformational Technique TEDx talk has over 9.6 million views will also be speaking. She is a nurse practitioner and the CEO and founder of the Everyday Wellness Project Thurlow has been featured on ABC, FOX-5, KTLA, CW, and The Megyn Kelly Show. She hosts the Everyday Wellness podcast and specializes in educating women on the benefits of intermittent fasting.

Conference co-founder Kristina Hess is a licensed clinical nutritionist and health coach using the ketogenic diet and intermittent fasting as metabolic therapy with many of her clients. She is the creator of the Keto Lovers Inner Circle, a private program that incorporates nutrigenomics to make personalized and nuanced recommendations based on an individual's genetic blueprint

Full details on who will be speaking at the conference can be found here.

New York Public Library for the Performing Arts @ Lincoln Center - Bruno Walter Auditorium is located at 111 Amsterdam Avenue in New York. The two-day event starts each day at 9 a.m. and goes to 5 p.m.

People who purchase tickets before the end of July will receive a 10% discount, paying just $197 and there are only 200 seats available. Get tickets here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/keto-symposium-nyc-tickets-67897955613 or visit keytosymposium.com

Contact Kristina Hess at (203) 984-7989; [email protected]; www.thriveresultscoaching.com; www.theketonutritionist.com

