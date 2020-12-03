Keto-Veyda Takes Off In The U.S.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Suraksha Naturals has been expanding their line of specialty keto products throughout 2020 and have seen tremendous sales growth. Suraksha Natural's Keto-Veyda product-line is designed to work in tandem with a keto diet, utilizing a modern take on traditional Ayurvedic practices.

Ayurveda has roots that trace back over five thousand years and refer to a traditional type of diet and practice that addresses the body as a whole; treating the entire body and its overall health, instead of simply responding to specific ailments.

The Keto-Veyda product line offers supplements designed to help support healthy kidney function since the kidneys may not always receive adequate nutritional support while practicing the ketogenic diet.

Keto-Veyda's Kidney Support Remedy helps to promote healthy kidney function using Ayurvedic herbs, all while allowing customers to remain in ketosis. A few of the potent ingredients in Keto-Veyda's kidney remedy include dandelion, turmeric, tribulus, uva-ursi, coriander, long pepper, and moringa. These ingredients are powerful on their own, and better together, working synergistically to help support healthy kidney function.

Supporting liver function is also a major component of staying healthy while staying in ketosis. Keto-Veyda also produces a Liver Support formula to help enhance and maintain the liver with Ayurvedic herbs. This blend of herbs utilized in Suraksha's Liver Support works as a cohesive nutritional unit to achieve results with well-researched ingredients like, artichoke, kalmegh, turmeric, long pepper and milk thistle.

Milk thistle, otherwise known as "liver tonic," has been used for over 2,000 years for its health benefits. The ingredient "long pepper" is used often in Suraksha's herbal combinations because it is known to help the body better absorb other nutrients.

In fact, in addition to their capsule supplements, Suraksha Naturals also offers an entire line of Keto-Veyda liquid supplement sprays. Spray supplements are designed to be taken easily, providing increased absorption. Throughout the cold and flu season, Suraksha Naturals' B12 Spray has been particularly popular with anyone looking to add more B12 to their diet in a convenient way.

Suraksha Naturals is bringing this ancient practice into the modern-day by using it to enhance the ketogenic diet and place more rounded wellness at the forefront of this nutritional trend. Suraksha Naturals prides itself on being one hundred percent based in nutrition science, employing an acclaimed team of research professionals in the development of their Keto-Veyda product line.

Suraksha Naturals has been expanding their retail sales both in their home market and internationally throughout the year and have products for sale in some of the largest stores in the American e-commerce marketplace including Amazon.com. Suraksha plans to continue expanding the availability of their Keto-Veyda product line in 2021.

