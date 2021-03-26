Keto-Veyda's KetoSlim Offers Natural Weight-Loss Support

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KetoSlim is a nutritional supplement that claims to help with weight management without the need to resort to fad diets or extreme surgeries. KetoSlim is part of the popular fitness and weight loss line of keto-friendly nutritional supplements known as Keto-Veyda. The products were designed by Suraksha Naturals, an India-based health and wellness company that strives to "create a new social movement towards healthy living."

Suraksha Naturals has been an industry-leading supplement manufacturer for nearly two decades. While its product offerings have been legion throughout that time, one of its more recent developments is already turning heads. The brand's Keto-Veyda line of supplements is specifically geared toward filling nutritional gaps that are created by the fitness-favorite keto diet.

Prominent amongst the list of keto-friendly supplements is KetoSlim. The doctor-prescribed weight management support is high in antioxidants, helps with carbohydrate metabolism, and promotes overall cardiovascular and metabolic health. It does this by using several natural ingredients, such as:

Green coffee extract , which is a popular weight loss supplement and may also help improve blood sugar and blood pressure levels.

, which is a popular weight loss supplement and may also help improve blood sugar and blood pressure levels. Green tea extract , which can help with exercise recovery, weight loss, and blood sugar management.

, which can help with exercise recovery, weight loss, and blood sugar management. Garcinia Cambogia, which has been known to create modest weight loss at times.

Though it may use natural ingredients, Suraksha Naturals prides itself on its high standards, research prowess, and profound nutritional knowledge, all of which are used to get the most out of what Mother Nature has to offer. This is why KetoSlim is designed to be a strong and effective weight management support tool and also why it isn't recommended for anyone under the age of 18 years old.

The company has continued to steadily grow across international borders in recent years. It will be interesting to see how well KetoSlim resonates with an increasingly global audience of customers looking to shed a few pounds as naturally as possible.

About Suraksha Naturals: Suraksha Naturals is a subsidiary of the Suraksha Group Company. The Suraksha Naturals brand was launched in 2003 and has used a combination of intense research and unique innovation to remain a leader in the supplement manufacturing industry ever since. KetoSlim is just one of many products that can be found under the Keto-Veyda label — the brand's keto-friendly line of supplements.

Please direct inquiries to:

Julie Bradshaw

(954) 849-8532

[email protected]

SOURCE Suraksha Naturals