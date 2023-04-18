KetoCon 2023 Focusing on Health Optimization

Moving beyond diet in the world of wellness

AUSTIN, Texas, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KetoCon, the largest annual wellness conference that has historically been focused on the ketogenic diet, has announced that they will be expanding the event to include all areas of metabolic health and biohacking in order to educate the public on health optimization.

KetoCon 2023

Taking place from April 21-23, at the Palmer Events Center in Austin, KetoCon 2023 will feature close to 100 exhibitors, including some of the most well-respected and innovative brands in the country. BrainTap® , The DNA Company, Thersage, BiOptimizers, Primal Health Coach Institute and Young Goose Skin Care are just a few of the companies that will be represented at this year's conference.

"We're thrilled to bring together so many amazing brands for KetoCon 2023," said Robin Switzer, owner of KetoCon. "Our Expo Hall is a great opportunity for individuals to connect and network within the wellness community, learn from experts in the fields of longevity, biohacking, nutrition and metabolic health. Attendees will have the opportunity to discover the latest products and services available to support their health and wellness goals."

The Brain Fitness Company, BrainTap® will have a major presence at KetoCon this year, providing a unique experiential opportunity for attendees.

At the KetoCon Expo, BrainTap® will display an on-site activation showcasing their revolutionary brain fitness technology aimed at improving neuroplasticity through audio sessions with unique frequencies of light, sound, and guided voice meditation.

Patrick K. Porter, PhD, award-winning author, speaker & the founder of BrainTap®, will be presenting a keynote lecture, exploring Light, Sound and Vibration: The Ultimate Brain Hack.

We're excited to be a Platinum Sponsor at KetoCon 2023," says Dr. Porter. "This is an excellent opportunity for attendees to gain exposure to the latest in brain-training innovation and technology with BrainTap®. Our exclusive, expert-led brain fitness content illustrates the radical benefits of brain fitness to overall wellness, and will provide an enhanced user experience to those looking to optimize their health."

KetoCon 2023 will present three full days of education, celebration and motivation. Attendees will leave with tools that can immediately be implemented to improve their health, and with new contacts and resources to support their wellness journey.

Tickets for KetoCon 2023 are available and can be purchased through the KetoCon website, www.ketocon.org.

KetoCon is a conference series owned and organized by the Florida based Q1 Productions, LLC. KetoCon is the largest conference of its kind, presenting the benefits of utilizing ketosis, biohacking, sleep hygiene and various nutritional protocols to improve metabolic health. Q1 Productions presents amazing wellness-centric events designed to empower the attendee to take ownership of their health and optimize their life. Since 2017 the conference has been growing with more speakers and vendors, now arriving in 2023 to its 6th edition. All the past conferences are available at www.ketocon.org

For Media and Press Inquiries

ROBIN SWITZER

740 4th St. N.

Ste 187

St. Petersburg, FL 33701

[email protected]

