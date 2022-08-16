Ketogenic Diet Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2026, 44% of the Growth Contribution from APAC - Technavio

Aug 16, 2022, 09:35 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Ketogenic Diet Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global ketogenic diet market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the ketogenic diet market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The growing popularity and increasing availability of ketogenic products is notably driving the ketogenic diet market growth. In addition, the growing awareness of weight management is one of the key ketogenic diet market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. However, one of the key challenges to the global ketogenic diet market growth is the side effects of the ketogenic diet.
For Market Scope, Value Chain Analysis, and Key Dynamics, Read FREE Sample Report
- The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.
- Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- Ample Foods, Ancient Nutrition, Bulletproof 360 Inc., Dang Foods Co., Essentially Keto, Fat Snax, Genesis Foods, Glanbia Plc, Hunter and Gather Foods Ltd, Ketoandco, KetoLogic, Know Brainer Foods LLC, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Perfect Keto LLC, Project Hecubus LLC, Pruvit Ventures Inc., The Good Fat Co. Ltd., and Zenwise LLC are among some of the major market participants.
- The ketogenic diet market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
- Ample Foods
- Ancient Nutrition
- Bulletproof 360 Inc.
- Dang Foods Co.
- Essentially Keto
- Fat Snax
- Genesis Foods
- Glanbia Plc
- Hunter and Gather Foods Ltd
- Ketoandco
- KetoLogic
- Know Brainer Foods LLC
- Nestle SA
- NOW Health Group Inc.
- Perfect Keto LLC
- Project Hecubus LLC
- Pruvit Ventures Inc.
- The Good Fat Co. Ltd.
- Zenwise LLC
Want to know more about the product offerings and key strategic initiatives, Download Sample Report
This report extensively covers ketogenic diet market segmentation by product (supplements, beverages, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
- Product
- Supplements: The ketogenic diet market share growth in the supplements segment will be significant during the forecast period. As the ketogenic diet restricts or eliminates many different foods, people who follow this diet use nutritional supplements to fill the nutritional gap. The popularity of the ketogenic diet is expected to result in an increase in the number of product launches, and continuous product innovations, which will drive the ketogenic supplements market during the forecast period.
- Beverages
- Others
- Geography
- APAC: 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for ketogenic diets in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The awareness of the benefits of the ketogenic diet, such as weight loss, and the increasing number of consumers with obesity and overweight issues among the young generation, millennials, and the working-class population, will facilitate the ketogenic diet market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East And Africa
- South America
Get Segment-based Insights and Regional contributions, Request for Sample Report
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ketogenic diet market report covers the following areas:
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist ketogenic diet market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the ketogenic diet market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the ketogenic diet market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the ketogenic diet market vendors
Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The probiotic dietary supplements market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.28 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13%.
Dietary Chocolate Products Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The dietary chocolate products market share is expected to increase by USD 6.71 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.2%.
Dietary Fiber Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The dietary fiber market has the potential to grow by USD 2.87 bn during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.09%.
|
Ketogenic Diet Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 1.91 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.9
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 44%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Ample Foods, Ancient Nutrition, Bulletproof 360 Inc., Dang Foods Co., Essentially Keto, Fat Snax, Genesis Foods, Glanbia Plc, Hunter and Gather Foods Ltd, Ketoandco, KetoLogic, Know Brainer Foods LLC, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Perfect Keto LLC, Project Hecubus LLC, Pruvit Ventures Inc., The Good Fat Co. Ltd., and Zenwise LLC
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Supplements - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Supplements - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Supplements - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Supplements - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Supplements - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Ample Foods
- Exhibit 93: Ample Foods - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Ample Foods - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: Ample Foods - Key offerings
- 10.4 Ancient Nutrition
- Exhibit 96: Ancient Nutrition - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Ancient Nutrition - Product / Service
- Exhibit 98: Ancient Nutrition - Key offerings
- 10.5 Bulletproof 360 Inc.
- Exhibit 99: Bulletproof 360 Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 100: Bulletproof 360 Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 101: Bulletproof 360 Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Dang Foods Co.
- Exhibit 102: Dang Foods Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Dang Foods Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 104: Dang Foods Co. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Essentially Keto
- Exhibit 105: Essentially Keto - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Essentially Keto - Product / Service
- Exhibit 107: Essentially Keto - Key offerings
- 10.8 Fat Snax
- Exhibit 108: Fat Snax - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Fat Snax - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: Fat Snax - Key offerings
- 10.9 Glanbia Plc
- Exhibit 111: Glanbia Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Glanbia Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: Glanbia Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 114: Glanbia Plc - Segment focus
- 10.10 Perfect Keto LLC
- Exhibit 115: Perfect Keto LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Perfect Keto LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: Perfect Keto LLC - Key offerings
- 10.11 Pruvit Ventures Inc.
- Exhibit 118: Pruvit Ventures Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Pruvit Ventures Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: Pruvit Ventures Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.12 The Good Fat Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 121: The Good Fat Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: The Good Fat Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: The Good Fat Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 127: Research methodology
- Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 129: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article