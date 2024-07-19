Ketogenic Diet Market size is set to grow by USD 4.75 billion from 2024-2028, Growing popularity and increasing availability of keto products boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ketogenic diet market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.75 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 7.7% during the forecast period. Growing popularity and increasing availability of keto products is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising awareness about weight management. However, side effects of keto diet poses a challenge. Key market players include Ample Foods, Ancient Nutrition, Bulletproof 360 Inc., CANDO, Dang Foods Co., Fat Snax, Glanbia plc, Hunter and Gather Foods Ltd., Keto and Co, Keto Bars, KetoLogic, Know Brainer Foods LLC, Love Good Fats, MINDFUL NOURISHMENT, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Perfect Keto LLC, Pruvit Ventures Inc., TDN Nutrition, and Zenwise LLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ketogenic Diet Market 2024-2028

Ketogenic Diet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.7% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 4.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.1 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution North America at 39%

Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Ample Foods, Ancient Nutrition, Bulletproof 360 Inc., CANDO, Dang Foods Co., Fat Snax, Glanbia plc, Hunter and Gather Foods Ltd., Keto and Co, Keto Bars, KetoLogic, Know Brainer Foods LLC, Love Good Fats, MINDFUL NOURISHMENT, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Perfect Keto LLC, Pruvit Ventures Inc., TDN Nutrition, and Zenwise LLC

Market Driver

Awareness campaigns, such as Eat Smart, Move More in North Carolina and Eating Well in Europe, are promoting healthy living and balanced weight through policies, environmental changes, and practical advice on healthy eating and food labeling. These initiatives aim to reduce the risks and prevent diseases related to inactivity and unhealthy eating. With the growing awareness and the need for effective weight loss methods, there is an increasing interest in ketogenic diets. These campaigns educate users about the benefits of ketogenic diets, making it a promising market for vendors during the forecast period. The global ketogenic diet market is expected to grow due to the rising awareness and adoption of these diets as a healthier alternative for weight loss.

The Ketogenic Diet market is experiencing significant growth, particularly among athletes and sports enthusiasts seeking improved performance and weight loss. Keto products, including supplements, snacks, and beverages, are gaining popularity in fitness centers, gyms, and online platforms. High fat and low carb beverages are trending, as are keto-certified items. The market also caters to lifestyle users, medical conditions such as obesity, CVD, and metabolic syndromes, and even children. Keto-friendly cakes, chocolates, protein bars, and pills are available, with a focus on clean label ingredients and plant-based options. Doctors and fitness professionals recommend intermittent fasting and ketosis for weight loss and general health. Ketogenic coffee, beverages, and dietary powders or liquids are also in demand. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are being developed to cater to this market. The Paleo diet and clean label diet are influencing the keto trend. Metabolism and gut balance are key health benefits.

Market Challenges

The global ketogenic diet market growth may be challenged due to the potential side effects associated with this diet. A ketogenic diet involves consuming an extremely low-carb, high-fat meal plan to induce a metabolic state called ketosis. However, this diet may lead to various adverse effects, which could deter consumers. One such side effect is the "keto flu," a collection of symptoms like nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhea, and headache, experienced when first starting the diet. Another concern is ketoacidosis, a condition where the body produces excess ketones, leading to highly acidic blood, potentially damaging the liver, kidneys, and brain. Diabetics following the ketogenic diet are at a higher risk of developing this condition. Moreover, the lack of fiber in the diet increases the risk of diarrhea. Lastly, low blood sugar, or hypoglycemia, is another potential side effect, causing temporary tiredness, hunger, or shakiness until the body adjusts. These side effects can lead to long-term health issues, posing a significant threat to market growth during the forecast period.

The Ketogenic Diet market is experiencing significant growth due to its effectiveness in managing various medical conditions such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases (CVD), metabolic syndromes, and even childhood obesity. Doctors and fitness professionals are recommending this low-carb, high-fat diet to help adults achieve weight loss and improve general health. Ketosis, a metabolic state achieved through the diet, has been linked to the reduction of risks for conditions like CVD, diabetes, high blood pressure, and even chronic diseases. Ketogenic products, including keto-friendly snacks, beverages, coffee, and meal replacement bars, are in high demand. Popular keto foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, meat, poultry, eggs, and seafood are being consumed more frequently. However, challenges remain in making the diet accessible to all, particularly those with limited resources or busy schedules. E-commerce platforms are helping bridge this gap, offering keto-friendly options for convenient purchasing. Interest in the ketogenic diet extends beyond weight loss, with potential benefits for conditions like polycystic ovarian syndrome, cancer, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, and brain injuries. Despite its advantages, the diet's restrictive nature can be difficult for some, and the elimination of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains may pose nutritional challenges. Additionally, sedentary lifestyles and the prevalence of junk food can hinder successful implementation. Social media platforms and online communities provide valuable support and resources for those navigating the ketogenic lifestyle.

Segment Overview

This ketogenic diet market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Supplements

1.2 Beverages

1.3 Others Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Supplements- The keto diet market is experiencing growth due to the increasing popularity of the keto diet. This dietary trend leads to an expanding range of product launches in the keto supplements sector. MCT oil, exogenous ketones, collagen peptides, and other supplements are in high demand. These supplements enhance the effectiveness of the keto diet, helping individuals achieve their desired fat ratios. With the diet's restriction on various foods, nutritional gaps are common. Consequently, the demand for keto supplements is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. This trend will fuel the growth of the global keto diet market.

Research Analysis

The Ketogenic Diet, a high-fat, low-carbohydrate eating plan, has gained significant popularity in recent years as an effective weight management solution and a potential remedy for various medical conditions. It has been shown to help manage obesity, metabolic syndromes, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular diseases (CVD). Doctors and fitness professionals often recommend this diet to their patients and clients, especially those with chronic diseases. Keto diets have also gained traction among athletes and sports enthusiasts for improved performance. The market for Keto products, including supplements, snacks, high fat beverages, and e-commerce platforms, continues to grow, catering to the needs of the obese population and those seeking a healthier lifestyle. Intermittent fasting, another dietary approach, is often used in conjunction with the Ketogenic Diet for added health benefits. Junk food and processed food companies, however, face challenges as consumers shift towards healthier options. Fitness centers and gyms also offer Keto-related programs and classes to their members.

Market Research Overview

The Ketogenic Diet, a high-fat, low-carb nutrition plan, has gained significant popularity in recent years due to its potential health benefits. This diet is often recommended for individuals with medical conditions such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases (CVD), metabolic syndromes, and various other chronic diseases. Doctors and fitness professionals endorse the diet for its ability to help manage weight, improve general health, and reduce the risk of conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, and cancer. The Ketogenic Diet involves achieving a state of ketosis, where the body burns fat for energy instead of carbohydrates. Foods rich in healthy fats, such as nuts, seeds, avocados, meat, poultry, eggs, seafood, and some fruits and vegetables, are encouraged. Keto-friendly products, including ketogenic beverages like keto coffee, and snacks, have flooded the market, catering to the growing demand. Intermittent fasting, another popular health trend, can be combined with the ketogenic diet for enhanced benefits. Social media platforms have played a significant role in spreading awareness and promoting various keto-related products, from keto certifications to keto-friendly snack bars, supplements, and even keto-friendly cakes and chocolates. Athletes and sports enthusiasts also follow the ketogenic diet for improved performance and endurance. The diet's flexibility allows for various options, including low-carb and high-fat beverages, keto-certified meals at restaurants, and even keto-friendly alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The ketogenic diet is not just for adults; it's also recommended for children with conditions like childhood obesity and epilepsy. With the increasing awareness and availability of keto-friendly products, it's easier than ever to incorporate this diet into a healthy lifestyle. However, it's essential to maintain a balanced gut and consider consulting a healthcare professional before starting any new diet. The ketogenic diet's popularity has led to a surge in the market for keto products, including keto-certified meals, keto snacks, and supplements. From protein bars and tablets to powders and liquids, there's a wide range of options available for those following the ketogenic diet. The ketogenic diet's potential health benefits extend beyond weight loss and general health. Research suggests that the diet may help manage various chronic diseases, including polycystic ovarian syndrome, cancer, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and brain injuries. In summary, the ketogenic diet is a low-carb, high-fat nutrition plan that offers various health benefits, from weight management to managing chronic diseases. With the growing popularity of the diet, the market for keto-friendly products has exploded, offering a wide range of options for those following the diet. From keto-certified meals to keto-friendly snacks and supplements, there's something for everyone. However, it's essential to maintain a balanced gut and consult a healthcare professional before starting any new diet.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Supplements



Beverages



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

