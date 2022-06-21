Ketogenic Diet Market size to grow by USD 1.68 billion at a CAGR of 6%|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Ketogenic Diet Market Segmentation

Product

Supplements



Beverages



Others

The supplements segment will be significant in the ketogenic diet market growth during the forecast period. Exogeneous ketones, MCT oil, collagen peptides are some of the ketogenic supplements. Moreover, there will be an increase in new product launches and continuous innovations due to the rise in the popularity of ketogenic diet resulting in boosting the keto supplements market in the coming years.

Geographic Landscape

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

The rise in the number of consumers with health complications and their inclination toward foods that help with weight loss will be the key drivers for the market. The number of consumers taking up the ketogenic diet is increasing significantly in North America due to its awareness. Increasing instances of obesity and other lifestyle-related diseases will also boost the demand for weight loss diet plans and weight loss products such as ketogenic diet products.

Ketogenic Diet Market Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the ketogenic diet market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Ample Foods, Ancient Nutrition, Bulletproof 360 Inc., Dang Foods Co., Essentially Keto, Fat Snax, Glanbia Plc, Perfect Keto LLC, Pruvit Ventures Inc., and The Good Fat Co. Ltd.

The global ketogenic diet market is characterized by the presence of several small-to-large global as well as regional vendors. Vendors primarily compete based on product pricing, access to distribution channels, geographic presence, and new product developments. The major vendors have an advantage over smaller firms in terms of their wide geographic reach, better R&D, and large scales of production to achieve greater margins.

The report also covers the following areas:

The increasing number of new product launches is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high price of the ketogenic diet and the availability of cheaper substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.

Ketogenic Diet Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist ketogenic diet market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ketogenic diet market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ketogenic diet market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ketogenic diet market vendors

Ketogenic Diet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.95 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ample Foods, Ancient Nutrition, Bulletproof 360 Inc., Dang Foods Co., Essentially Keto, Fat Snax, Glanbia Plc, Perfect Keto LLC, Pruvit Ventures Inc., and The Good Fat Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Packaged Foods and Meats

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Supplements - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Supplements - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Supplements - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Ample Foods

10.4 Ancient Nutrition

Exhibit 48: Ancient Nutrition - Overview



Exhibit 49: Ancient Nutrition - Product and service



Exhibit 50: Ancient Nutrition- Key news



Exhibit 51: Ancient Nutrition - Key offerings

10.5 Bulletproof 360 Inc.

Exhibit 52: Bulletproof 360 Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Bulletproof 360 Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 54: Bulletproof 360 Inc.-Key news



Exhibit 55: Bulletproof 360 Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Dang Foods Co.

Exhibit 56: Dang Foods Co. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Dang Foods Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Dang Foods Co. -Key news



Exhibit 59: Dang Foods Co. - Key offerings

10.7 Essentially Keto

Exhibit 60: Essentially Keto - Overview



Exhibit 61: Essentially Keto - Product and service



Exhibit 62: Essentially Keto - Key offerings

10.8 Fat Snax

Exhibit 63: Fat Snax - Overview



Exhibit 64: Fat Snax - Product and service



Exhibit 65: Fat Snax -Key news



Exhibit 66: Fat Snax - Key offerings

10.9 Glanbia Plc

Exhibit 67: Glanbia Plc - Overview



Exhibit 68: Glanbia Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Glanbia Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Glanbia Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Perfect Keto LLC

Exhibit 71: Perfect Keto LLC - Overview



Exhibit 72: Perfect Keto LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 73: Perfect Keto LLC - Key offerings

10.11 Pruvit Ventures Inc.

Exhibit 74: Pruvit Ventures Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Pruvit Ventures Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Pruvit Ventures Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 The Good Fat Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 77: The Good Fat Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 78: The Good Fat Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 79: The Good Fat Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 81: Research Methodology



Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 83: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations

