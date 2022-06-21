Ketogenic Diet Market size to grow by USD 1.68 billion at a CAGR of 6%|Technavio

Jun 21, 2022, 08:45 ET
NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ketogenic Diet Market size is set to grow by USD 1.68 billion, at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The growing popularity and increasing availability of ketogenic products is notably driving the ketogenic diet market growth, although factors such as side effects of the ketogenic diet may impede the market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Ketogenic Diet Market Segmentation
- Product
- Supplements
- Beverages
- Others
The supplements segment will be significant in the ketogenic diet market growth during the forecast period. Exogeneous ketones, MCT oil, collagen peptides are some of the ketogenic supplements. Moreover, there will be an increase in new product launches and continuous innovations due to the rise in the popularity of ketogenic diet resulting in boosting the keto supplements market in the coming years.
- Geographic Landscape
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
The rise in the number of consumers with health complications and their inclination toward foods that help with weight loss will be the key drivers for the market. The number of consumers taking up the ketogenic diet is increasing significantly in North America due to its awareness. Increasing instances of obesity and other lifestyle-related diseases will also boost the demand for weight loss diet plans and weight loss products such as ketogenic diet products.
Ketogenic Diet Market Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the ketogenic diet market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Ample Foods, Ancient Nutrition, Bulletproof 360 Inc., Dang Foods Co., Essentially Keto, Fat Snax, Glanbia Plc, Perfect Keto LLC, Pruvit Ventures Inc., and The Good Fat Co. Ltd.
The global ketogenic diet market is characterized by the presence of several small-to-large global as well as regional vendors. Vendors primarily compete based on product pricing, access to distribution channels, geographic presence, and new product developments. The major vendors have an advantage over smaller firms in terms of their wide geographic reach, better R&D, and large scales of production to achieve greater margins.
The report also covers the following areas:
The increasing number of new product launches is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high price of the ketogenic diet and the availability of cheaper substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.
Ketogenic Diet Market Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist ketogenic diet market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the ketogenic diet market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the ketogenic diet market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ketogenic diet market vendors
|
Ketogenic Diet Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 1.68 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.95
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 43%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Ample Foods, Ancient Nutrition, Bulletproof 360 Inc., Dang Foods Co., Essentially Keto, Fat Snax, Glanbia Plc, Perfect Keto LLC, Pruvit Ventures Inc., and The Good Fat Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Packaged Foods and Meats
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Supplements - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Supplements - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Supplements - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Ample Foods
- 10.4 Ancient Nutrition
- Exhibit 48: Ancient Nutrition - Overview
- Exhibit 49: Ancient Nutrition - Product and service
- Exhibit 50: Ancient Nutrition- Key news
- Exhibit 51: Ancient Nutrition - Key offerings
- 10.5 Bulletproof 360 Inc.
- Exhibit 52: Bulletproof 360 Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Bulletproof 360 Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: Bulletproof 360 Inc.-Key news
- Exhibit 55: Bulletproof 360 Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Dang Foods Co.
- Exhibit 56: Dang Foods Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Dang Foods Co. - Product and service
- Exhibit 58: Dang Foods Co. -Key news
- Exhibit 59: Dang Foods Co. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Essentially Keto
- Exhibit 60: Essentially Keto - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Essentially Keto - Product and service
- Exhibit 62: Essentially Keto - Key offerings
- 10.8 Fat Snax
- Exhibit 63: Fat Snax - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Fat Snax - Product and service
- Exhibit 65: Fat Snax -Key news
- Exhibit 66: Fat Snax - Key offerings
- 10.9 Glanbia Plc
- Exhibit 67: Glanbia Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Glanbia Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: Glanbia Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: Glanbia Plc - Segment focus
- 10.10 Perfect Keto LLC
- Exhibit 71: Perfect Keto LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Perfect Keto LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 73: Perfect Keto LLC - Key offerings
- 10.11 Pruvit Ventures Inc.
- Exhibit 74: Pruvit Ventures Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Pruvit Ventures Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 76: Pruvit Ventures Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.12 The Good Fat Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 77: The Good Fat Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: The Good Fat Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 79: The Good Fat Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 81: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 83: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations
