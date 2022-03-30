Ketogenic Diet Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.41% by 2025 | Driven by Growing Popularity & Increasing Availability of Keto Products | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Mar 30, 2022, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ketogenic diet market is set to grow by USD 1.68 billion from 2020 to 2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the ketogenic diet market will progress at a CAGR of 6.41%. The keto diet market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Ample Foods, Ancient Nutrition, Bulletproof 360 Inc., Dang Foods Co., Essentially Keto, Fat Snax, Glanbia Plc, Perfect Keto LLC, Pruvit Ventures Inc., and The Good Fat Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Ketogenic Diet Market 2021-2025: Scope
The report will cover -
Ketogenic Diet Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges
The growing popularity and increasing availability of ketogenic products and the growing obese population will offer immense growth opportunities, although factors such as the side effects of the keto diet may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Ketogenic Diet Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis
- Product
- Supplements
- Beverages
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Ketogenic Diet Market 2021-2025: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis
- The ketogenic diet market share growth in the supplements segment will be significant for revenue generation. Keto supplements include exogenous ketones, MCT oil, collagen peptides, and others. The popularity of the keto diet is expected to result in an increase in the number of product launches, and continuous product innovations will drive the keto supplements market during the forecast period.
- 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the ketogenic diet in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the keto diet market size and actionable market insights on each segment.
Ketogenic Diet Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist ketogenic diet market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the ketogenic diet market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the ketogenic diet market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ketogenic diet market vendors
Share this article