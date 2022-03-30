Ketogenic Diet Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.41% by 2025 | Driven by Growing Popularity & Increasing Availability of Keto Products | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Ketogenic Diet Market 2021-2025: Scope

The report will cover -

Ketogenic Diet Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The growing popularity and increasing availability of ketogenic products and the growing obese population will offer immense growth opportunities, although factors such as the side effects of the keto diet may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

To have additional insights on drivers, challenges along with upcoming trends - Download a free sample now!

Ketogenic Diet Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Supplements



Beverages



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

Ketogenic Diet Market 2021-2025: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The ketogenic diet market share growth in the supplements segment will be significant for revenue generation. Keto supplements include exogenous ketones, MCT oil, collagen peptides, and others. The popularity of the keto diet is expected to result in an increase in the number of product launches, and continuous product innovations will drive the keto supplements market during the forecast period.

share growth in the will be significant for revenue generation. Keto supplements include exogenous ketones, MCT oil, collagen peptides, and others. The popularity of the keto diet is expected to result in an increase in the number of product launches, and continuous product innovations will drive the keto supplements market during the forecast period. 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the ketogenic diet in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the keto diet market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

For additional information on the contribution of each segment - Download a free sample now!

Ketogenic Diet Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist ketogenic diet market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ketogenic diet market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ketogenic diet market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ketogenic diet market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 . View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Related Reports:

The probiotic dietary supplements market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.28 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13%. Download a free sample now!

size has the potential to grow by from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13%. The dietary fiber market has the potential to grow by USD 2.87 billion from 2020 to 2025and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.09%. Download a free sample report now!

Ketogenic Diet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.95 Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ample Foods, Ancient Nutrition, Bulletproof 360 Inc., Dang Foods Co., Essentially Keto, Fat Snax, Glanbia Plc, Perfect Keto LLC, Pruvit Ventures Inc., and The Good Fat Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

To uncover highlights deployed by Companies in the ketogenic diet market - Download the Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Supplements - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ample Foods

Ancient Nutrition

Bulletproof 360 Inc.

Dang Foods Co.

Essentially Keto

Fat Snax

Glanbia Plc

Perfect Keto LLC

Pruvit Ventures Inc.

The Good Fat Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio