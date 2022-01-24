Ketogenic Diet Market to grow by USD 1.68 billion and Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.41%|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The convenience of using ketogenic diet market report will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Ketogenic Diet Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The ketogenic diet market is segmented as below:

Product

Supplements



Beverages



Others

The supplements segment will be significant in the ketogenic diet market growth during the forecast period. Exogeneous ketones, MCT oil, collagen peptides are some of the ketogenic supplements. Moreover, there will be an increase in new product launches and continuous innovations due to the rise in the popularity of ketogenic diet resulting in boosting the keto supplements market in the coming years.

Geographic Landscape

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

The rise in the number of consumers with health complications and their inclination toward foods that help with weight loss will be the key drivers for the market. The number of consumers taking up the ketogenic diet is increasing significantly in North America due to its awareness. Increasing instances of obesity and other lifestyle-related diseases will also boost the demand for weight loss diet plans and weight loss products such as ketogenic diet products.

Ketogenic Diet Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the ketogenic diet market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Ample Foods, Ancient Nutrition, Bulletproof 360 Inc., Dang Foods Co., Essentially Keto, Fat Snax, Glanbia Plc, Perfect Keto LLC, Pruvit Ventures Inc., and The Good Fat Co. Ltd.

The global ketogenic diet market is characterized by the presence of several small-to-large global as well as regional vendors. Vendors primarily compete based on product pricing, access to distribution channels, geographic presence, and new product developments. The major vendors have an advantage over smaller firms in terms of their wide geographic reach, better R&D, and large scales of production to achieve greater margins.

The report also covers the following areas:

The increasing number of new product launches is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high price of ketogenic diet and the availability of cheaper substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the ketogenic diet market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Ketogenic Diet Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist ketogenic diet market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ketogenic diet market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ketogenic diet market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ketogenic diet market vendors

Ketogenic Diet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.41% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.95 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ample Foods, Ancient Nutrition, Bulletproof 360 Inc., Dang Foods Co., Essentially Keto, Fat Snax, Glanbia Plc, Perfect Keto LLC, Pruvit Ventures Inc., and The Good Fat Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Supplements - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Beverages - wrapped ketogenic diet - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - wrapped ketogenic diet - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Ample Foods

Ancient Nutrition

Bulletproof 360 Inc.

Dang Foods Co.

Essentially Keto

Fat Snax

Glanbia Plc

Perfect Keto LLC

Pruvit Ventures Inc.

The Good Fat Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

