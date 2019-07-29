Ketologie Offers Easy, Convenient Way to Live the Low Carb/High-Fat Keto Lifestyle

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shape magazine said 2018 was the year of the low carb, high fat keto diet and that it shows no signs of slowing down in 2019.

People in recent years looking for a new way to eat flocked to the diet – even celebrities such as Oscar winner Alicia Vikander, actress Vanessa Hudgens and the popular Kourtney Kardashian. And why wouldn't people want to go on the "fat-burning diet."

Ketologie, a Dallas-based health and wellness company, developed a wide range of low carb/high fat products to make it easier for people to stay on the diet. Ketologie offers chocolate, vanilla and strawberry shakes, collagen protein powder, bone broths and a unique line of probiotics combined with ketones – all free from artificial sweeteners, colors, flavors or preservatives.

"We developed Ketologie products because we know from personal experience how challenging it can be to prepare meals that meet the keto ratio of carbs, protein, and fat. Today's busy lifestyles don't always allow enough time to be in the kitchen preparing meals from scratch", said Dr. Tracey King, co-founder of Ketologie

Staying on the keto diet is sometimes a challenge because it turns the traditional food pyramid upside down. Instead of a foundation of eating carbs, you now eat foods rich in healthy fats such as coconut and avocado, and very few carbs - less than 50 grams a day. Some breakfast cereals have 55 grams of carbs – more than what keto allows in one day.

The science, however, behind the diet is simple. When people massively restrict their intake of carbs, the body goes into ketosis and begins to burn fat as fuel. As a result, the body becomes very efficient at burning fat for energy. The desired keto ratio is 75 percent fat, 20 percent protein, and 5 percent carbs.

"There are many reasons people choose the keto diet, but the one we hear often is because people want to find a sustainable way to manage their blood sugar and still eat delicious food," Dr. King said.

