Ketone Global Market Report 2023: Increased Demand for Dietary Supplements Boosts Sector

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ketone Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Supplement Type (Ketone Salts, Ketone Esters, Ketone Oil, Raspberry Ketones), By Form (Solid, Liquid, Others), By Application, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Ketone market is anticipated to grow significantly through 2028 due to rising awareness and increasing demand from dietary supplements. Revenue in the Vitamins & Minerals industry amounts to USD 4.50 billion in 2022.



Ketones are most frequently found in fruits like kiwis, grapes, apples, and berries, among others. As a result, these fruits are a great source of vitamins E and C, which are good for maintaining a healthy body. Because of this, the customer preference for plant-based goods over synthetic ones in food and personal care items is changing, helping the industry expand.

Also used to treat hair loss, esophageal cancer, and other health disorders, which is a major market-driving factor. Besides this, the ketone market is increasing demand from the aerospace and automotive industries, which is driving the growth of the market and the growing demand for high-temperature insulators.



Furthermore, the increasing demand from cosmetic & personal health care and others are the crucial factors that propel the market's growth.



Ketone Consumption has Positive Effects on Health



The shift in consumer's inclination toward healthy food products is driving the growth of the ketone market worldwide. One central element driving greater demand for ketones from the nutraceutical and food and beverage industries for use in supplements, food items, and some drinks is the rising popularity of the ketogenic diet to lose weight and build muscle. The market has been expanding because of this. Moreover, some exogenous ketone pills are in high demand among athletes, which will fuel market expansion over the projected period.



Growing Technology advances



Modern technological solutions are being used by producers to enhance the nutritional value of processed foods, which is predicted to increase demand. In addition, many manufacturers want to use plant-based extracts for their applications in cement, cosmetics, and perfumes. Thus, the worldwide Ketone market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the upcoming years.



Raspberry Will Continue to Be a Key Supplement Type



Several cosmetic products include raspberries as a component, including hair and skincare products, fragrances, and spices. Raspberry ketones improve the skin's suppleness and thickness and diminish roughness. These goods, which comprise acai and green tea extracts, boost the skin's UV defenses and offer significant antioxidant support, increasing demand for the products, defeating competition for different market competitors, and opening enormous potential growth for this market.



Recent Developments

In November 2022 , Biotechnology company Genomatica developed & launched a renewable chemical, Avela (R)-1,3-butanediol, to induce exogenous ketosis in the body.

, Biotechnology company Genomatica developed & launched a renewable chemical, Avela (R)-1,3-butanediol, to induce exogenous ketosis in the body. In April 2020 , Best-selling crispy cheese mixtures will again be available, according to Keto Farms. The new goods will provide their clients with a low-carb combination of crispy cheeses and nuts that will sate appetites for food while limiting calories.

, Best-selling crispy cheese mixtures will again be available, according to Keto Farms. The new goods will provide their clients with a low-carb combination of crispy cheeses and nuts that will sate appetites for food while limiting calories. Keto and Co, maker of the popular Sated keto shake, launched the Ready-To-Drink keto meal shake in December 2019 .

. Gratitude Health Inc. will introduce the world's first ready-to-drink line of ketogenic meal-replacement shakes in January 2019 ; an organization committed to promoting healthy nutrition through inventive functional drinks.

Report Scope:



In this report, the global ketone market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



Ketone Market, By Supplement Type:

Ketone Salts

Ketone Esters

Ketone Oil

Raspberry Ketones

Ketone Market, By Form:

Solid

Liquid

Others

Ketone Market, By Application:

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

Others

Ketone Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

New Zealand

Indonesia

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Ketone Market Outlook



6. North America Ketone Market Outlook



7. Europe Ketone Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Ketone Market Outlook



9. South America Ketone Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Ketone Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Global Ketone Market: SWOT Analysis

14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

AstaTech, Inc.

HVMN Inc.

ALTIVIA Ketones & Additives, LLC.

Pruvit Ventures, Inc.

Zhou Nutrition LLC.

Genomatica, Inc.

Ancient Brands, LLC.

