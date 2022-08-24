Ketosis and Rebound COVID: Keto5 Files for Patent for Its Exogenous Ketone Salt Products as an Adjunct Supplement for Licensed COVID Treatment Paxlovid, Which May Help Reduce Rebound COVID Cases

Recent studies have shown higher levels of ketosis in the body may work with COVID therapies to boost the immune system, reduce virus replication, and improve patient outcomes

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keto5, (https://keto5.com/ ), a doctor-founded Beverly Hills-based company, has filed for a patent for the use of its proprietary exogenous ketone salt products as an adjunct supplement for the licensed COVID treatment Paxlovid as it might possibly reduce the frequency of reoccurring COVID cases experienced in some patients once having completed the standard course of Paxlovid.

Keto5, (https://keto5.com/ ), a doctor-founded Beverly Hills-based company, has filed for a patent for the use of its proprietary exogenous ketone salt products as an adjunct supplement for the licensed COVID treatment Paxlovid as it might possibly reduce the frequency of reoccurring COVID cases experienced in some patients once having completed the standard course of Paxlovid. COVID reoccurrences after having taken anti-virals have become a growing concern highlighted by recent studies. Recent studies have shown higher levels of ketosis in the body may work with COVID therapies to boost the immune system, reduce virus replication, and improve patient outcomes. Derived from the science of physician-led clinical trials, Keto5 formulates, manufactures, and distributes its proprietary exogenous ketone salt products. For more information, please visit, https://www.startengine.com/keto5.

COVID reoccurrences after having taken anti-virals such as Paxlovid have become a growing concern highlighted by the recent high-profile cases of President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci. Several studies have found a higher-than-expected percentage of infected people who receive the normal 5-day course of Paxlovid initially feel better, only to have their symptoms reoccur soon thereafter.

"The treatment is successful in resolving COVID in the general body, but the antiviral drug Paxlovid is too big a molecule to cross through the blood-brain barrier," said Dr. G. Michael Wool, Keto5's CEO and chief medical officer who also currently practices with the world-renowned Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. "Failure of SARS to be completely removed by a short course of antivirals may not work in as many people as originally estimated because the residual viral load in the safe harbor space of the brain and spinal cord is large enough such that once the antiviral is discontinued, the virus reemerges from the privileged space to reinfect the body."

Dr. Wool explained that because ketone body compositions are small molecules, they can easily penetrate all cells and may provide an adjuvant antiviral and immune enhancing capacity in the elimination of the disease-producing virus in all intracellular and extracellular spaces.

Dr. Wool, an award-winning university research physician with a background in pioneering HIV antiviral drug therapies, said his early work has given him keen insight into treating COVID. He said there's a small but distinct possibility that COVID could mutate or has already mutated into a robust untreatable virus that will reside permanently in the cerebral spinal fluid, brain, and spinal cord, and require prolonged or permanent antiviral therapy such as in HIV/AIDS.

According to new studies, 1 in 8 people will develop long COVID.

Exogenous ketones might offer two key options to achieve its role as an adjunct supplement for COVID therapies including:

The substitution of ketone for glucose to impair viral replication within the infected cell and reduce the "viral load" in both the nervous system, circulation, and body also known as the Warburg Effect.

Boosting extra ketone levels to provide more energy to T cells and improve immunity by increasing the power of T cells to combat infected cells.

A recent study led by the University of Bonn (Germany), points to energy-rich molecules -- ketone bodies -- possibly helping the body to cope better with viruses.

Dr. Wool said his company is planning on applying for grants from governmental agencies, industry, and philanthropic organizations to conduct trials related to the beneficial role ketosis can play in treatments for COVID and other viruses.

ABOUT KETO5

Keto5 is a physician-founded company that will revolutionize how we achieve renewed health through the natural power of ketosis. For more information, please visit, https://www.startengine.com/keto5.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Keto5 products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Media Contact:

George Pappas

Conservaco/The Ignite Agency

562 857-5680

[email protected]

SOURCE Keto5