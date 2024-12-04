Ketryx Announces DeepHealth Selected Its Software to Accelerate AI-Powered Health Informatics Innovation

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ketryx announced today that DeepHealth, Inc., a global leader in AI-powered health informatics and a wholly-owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (Nasdaq: RDNT), has selected Ketryx to accelerate the delivery of AI-powered health informatics solutions. DeepHealth's solutions leverage a cloud-native operating system to drive operational efficiency, improved clinical confidence, and better care delivery. According to the FDA , radiology leads the way in AI/ML adoption within the SaMD sector, with 79% of newly approved devices in the field using these technologies to enhance diagnostics and patient care.

"We are harnessing the power of AI to tackle clinical and operational challenges that arise in complex, high-volume care settings, with the aim of enabling better outcomes," said Sham Sokka, RadNet's Chief Operating and Technology Officer for Digital Health. "We envision an integrated radiology workflow that eliminates operational silos, ensuring the right data is available at the right time for everyone in the care team. The Ketryx software enables us to scale our innovation with quality through a single streamlined software development lifecycle, helping us expedite releases."

"We are honored to support DeepHealth as they revolutionize radiology with their leading artificial intelligence-driven solutions," said Ketryx CEO and founder Erez Kaminski. "With Ketryx, DeepHealth is well positioned to meet the challenges of scaling rapidly with automation while prioritizing patient safety and care."

Transforming Complex Radiology Workflows for Patient Outcomes

The radiology workflow is fragmented, involving multiple systems, tools, and stakeholders. This complex interplay creates challenges on several fronts, including patient engagement, technology integration, workforce management, and clinical outcomes. As radiology's role in healthcare expands amid growing economic pressure and staff shortages, a transformative shift in informatics is essential to keep pace. DeepHealth is driving this transformation through its cloud-native operating system that unifies data across clinical and operational workflows and personalizes AI-powered workspaces for everyone in the care team.

Leveraging the Ketryx Connected Lifecycle Management for Scale

To achieve this ambitious transformation, DeepHealth turned to Ketryx. By leveraging Ketryx's connected lifecycle management software, DeepHealth can accelerate product development, deliver the latest technology at scale, and meet specific customer needs while ensuring quality and compliance. DeepHealth has also used Ketryx to employ a microservice architecture that allows the company to easily integrate AI advancements, accelerating development cycles.

Automating Documentation and Traceability From Preferred Development Tools

By leveraging Ketryx, DeepHealth can automate documentation and ensure end-to-end traceability across preferred developer tools already in use, like Jira and GitLab. This integration enables both R&D and Quality teams to accelerate the delivery of innovative products to market. In addition to enhancing DeepHealth's ability to develop software faster, Ketryx also ensures that its AI-powered solutions remain aligned with evolving regulatory requirements.

For more information about DeepHealth and Ketryx, visit DeepHealth.com and Ketryx.com

About Ketryx

Ketryx is the first and only AI-enabled connected application lifecycle management platform for the life sciences industry. Our automation-based software enables companies building FDA-regulated software and AI/ML-based applications to accelerate development through modern cloud-based tools while improving quality and compliance. With a risk-based generative AI framework, Ketryx is built to safely streamline and accelerate your regulated process functions with fine-grained output control and a human-in-the-loop approval process. Ketryx creates a real-time, and traceable, single source of truth by overlaying product development tools and connecting all items, risks, code, and tests. Teams reduce their time to market with automated documentation and improve their quality and compliance through the enforcement of SOPs across connected systems. Learn more at ketryx.com .

