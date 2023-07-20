Ketryx to Participate in AI Workshop Focused on HealthTech

News provided by

Ketryx

20 Jul, 2023, 13:02 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Erez Kaminski, the founder and CEO of Ketryx, the first connected lifecycle management software for MedTechs, will join other industry experts in a workshop entitled, "Deconstructing AI in HealthTech: The Essential Questions." 

Co-hosted by HealthTech Build and MIT's Martin Trust Center for Entrepreneurship, this 2-hour workshop will explore how to tap the immense potential of AI in healthcare while balancing patient safety, among other issues.

WHAT:

Multi-disciplinary Workshop: Deconstructing AI in HealthTech: The Essential Questions

  • Breakout sessions with Q&A will cover data access and quality, bias, regulatory requirements, scalability and more, with networking to follow.
  • Space is limited for this workshop, so please register early. General admission tickets are $25. Tickets are free for students with an .edu email.

SPEAKERS:

  • Leo Anthony Celi, Principal Research Scientist at the MIT Laboratory for Computational Physiology, ICU Physician at Beth Israel Deaconess, Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School
  • Erez Kaminski, CEO & Founder of Ketryx Corporation; former head AI/ML for Amgen's medical device division
  • Paul Jones, VP RA/QA, Ketryx, founder and former head of the FDA software engineering lab, former software engineer for Ford Motor, Electronic Data Systems, Honeywell, and SAIC
  • Jakob Garrow, Global Head of Digital Product at Olympus
  • Dawei Liu, Global Artificial Intelligence Lead at Olympus

WHEN:

Monday, July 24th
5:00 – 7:00 pm

WHERE:

MIT Building 6, Auditorium 6-120
182 Memorial Drive, Cambridge, MA. 02139

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

To attend, register here

About Ketryx

Ketryx is the first and only Connected Lifecycle Management software for MedTech that creates traceability across the application lifecycle. Compliant by design, Ketryx embeds guardrails to eliminate the manual, error-prone copying and pasting from traditional disconnected medical systems to reduce the risk of defects while delivering enhanced patient outcomes. Visit us at www.ketryx.com or view a demo at demo.ketryx.com.

 All trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

SOURCE Ketryx

