ketteQ Announces Fall 2025 Oslo Release, Advancing the Era of Agentic Supply Chain Planning

New Oslo Release transforms agentic AI into connected, explainable, and governed decision-making, linking planning intelligence across CRM, ERP, and cloud ecosystems for unmatched precision and control.

ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ketteQ, the provider of the world's most adaptive supply chain planning solutions, today announced the general availability of its Fall 2025 Oslo Release, representing the next major milestone in the evolution of agentic supply chain planning.

Following the success of the Spring 2025 Dubai Release, which introduced the industry's first agentic AI solver through the patent-pending PolymatiQ™ Engine, the Oslo Release transforms that breakthrough into orchestrated enterprise control. Oslo connects intelligence, data, and decisions across systems, making planning explainable, governed, and fully aligned to business objectives.

Oslo also advances ketteQ's vision for connecting supply chain intelligence to the front of the business, where revenue and customer service is managed, aligning CRM and operations. While natively integrated with Salesforce, Oslo includes objects, dashboards and agents that connect business functions with automation, information and insights.

The release introduces several key innovations that allow companies to plan, promise, and deliver with precision:

Multi-Stage Synchronized Solves coordinate decisions across demand, supply, and allocation to improve accuracy and responsiveness.

These capabilities turn the Oslo Release into the command center for connected supply chains, bridging front-office commitments with back-office execution.

"With Oslo, we're proving that real innovation isn't just about smarter AI, it's about smarter control," said Mike Landry, CEO of ketteQ. "Enterprises no longer need to choose between autonomy and accountability. Oslo connects planning and decision-making across a landscape of CRM systems and functions, enabling companies to plan confidently, execute precisely, and govern every decision transparently. Whether customers need a planning platform, or already run Kinaxis, Blue Yonder, o9, SAP, Oracle, or any other planning platform, Oslo delivers improved results and brings it all together, with extended and accelerated value delivery for those that use Salesforce."

Partner in Pet Food (PPF), one of Europe's largest pet food manufacturers, continues to expand its use of ketteQ solutions across its production and distribution center network.

"ketteQ's adaptive planning supply solver was just the solution we needed," said Philipp Bruckner, Senior Manager Supply Chain Development. "Since Oslo decouples PolymatiQ from the platform, PPF was able to implement it on top of our existing planning platform in only six weeks to deliver improved supply plans with better capacity utilization by 13% and lower annual waste and cost of $8M."

"We've entered the age of agentic AI, where supply chain systems don't just process instructions—they anticipate, adapt, and act," said Cheryl Capps, ketteQ Executive Advisory Board member. "Oslo takes this from concept to capability, redefining what's possible in planning."

The Oslo Release builds directly on ketteQ's PolymatiQ™ agentic AI engine introduced in Dubai, advancing from intelligence to enterprise control. With Oslo, companies move from reactive planning to proactive orchestration, achieving precision, composure, and composability in every decision.

About ketteQ

ketteQ is the world's most adaptive supply chain planning solution, purpose-built for complex, ever-changing business environments. Powered by PolymatiQ™, an agentic AI solver engine, ketteQ enables organizations to move from reactive to proactive planning across demand, inventory, production, and service. Built natively on Salesforce, ketteQ delivers real-time insights, rapid user adoption, and enterprise-wide scalability. To learn more, visit www.ketteQ.com.

