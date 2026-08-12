ketteQ Launches Quintus™, the Only Free-Range AI™ for Supply Chain

AI agent reasons over any question, executes any action, and deploys above any existing supply chain planning system in four to eight weeks.

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ketteQ, the supply chain orchestration company, today announced the general availability of Quintus™, the only Free-Range AI™ for supply chain. Quintus™ reasons over any question, executes any task, learns skills, and runs missions to address any use case, unscripted and unconstrained. Within a fully governed and auditable framework, Quintus™ operates above any ERP or planning platform a company already runs, or as part of ketteQ's own Planning Solutions and Execution Solutions.

Other supply chain solutions have AI bolted on as a sidecar to their legacy architectures, which greatly limits their questions, reasoning, answers, and value delivery capabilities. It can handle only a predefined set of use cases. Quintus™ is built differently. It reasons through any questions and tasks in real time, using Python code that is generated and executed on the fly, along with PolymatiQ™, its patent-pending agentic solver, to test thousands of scenarios simultaneously rather than reporting on what has already been computed.

Ask Quintus™ Anything

Software engineering, customer support, and marketing content creation were each transformed within months once ChatGPT and Claude gave people direct, unscripted access to reasoning AI. Supply chain is having that moment now. A planner can ask Quintus™ a question the same way they would ask ChatGPT or Claude to draft something or debug code. For example, just ask "If our supplier's plant in Vietnam goes down for two weeks, which customer commitments are at risk?" and get a fully reasoned answer in seconds, built on live data instead of a report generated days earlier. The same access reaches beyond the planning team: a CFO can ask what a disruption means for revenue at risk, and a sales rep can ask whether a customer commitment is still safe, each from email, Microsoft Teams, Slack, or wherever they already work.

"Every function that has given people direct access to reasoning AI has been transformed by it. Supply chain can have that same advantage. ketteQ customers now respond to a disruption with 'ask Quintus™' or Quintus™ can figure it out.' Quintus™ does not just advise. It acts. And you do not have to replace a single system to get it," said Mike Landry, founder and CEO, ketteQ

"The first morning Quintus™ told us exactly what needed attention before we'd even logged in, it felt like the first time I used ChatGPT. You immediately know you can't go back to working the old way," said Stephanie Larson, Director of Supply Chain, Alliance Consumer Group.

Running in Production, Not on a Roadmap

This is not a preview of something planned for the future. Quintus™ is running live in production today, across a growing list of companies in different industries, including Alliance Consumer Group, JCI, Mativ, NCR, and Zeus, with more going live over the next several months. At Alliance Consumer Group, inventory turns improved from 2.75 to 4.0, with real-time available-to-promise answers delivered inside Salesforce in under 15 seconds, live, on sales calls.

Four Requirements

Free-Range AI™ is not a positioning claim. It is an architectural standard. To qualify, a supply chain AI must have:

Built for Supply Chain. Quintus™ is trained on the complexity of supply chain data and decisions, not general-purpose AI retrofitted for the category.





Quintus™ is trained on the complexity of supply chain data and decisions, not general-purpose AI retrofitted for the category. Adaptive, End-to-End. Quintus™ reasons across the full data chain and rewires its logic in real time as conditions change, rather than working from a static, siloed snapshot.





Quintus™ reasons across the full data chain and rewires its logic in real time as conditions change, rather than working from a static, siloed snapshot. Solves in Real Time. PolymatiQ™, ketteQ's patent-pending agentic solver, runs thousands of constrained planning scenarios simultaneously and returns the optimal answer in seconds. Other planning engines run scenarios sequentially, in cycles measured in hours, which is why their AI can only report on what has already been computed rather than reasoning live.





PolymatiQ™, ketteQ's patent-pending agentic solver, runs thousands of constrained planning scenarios simultaneously and returns the optimal answer in seconds. Other planning engines run scenarios sequentially, in cycles measured in hours, which is why their AI can only report on what has already been computed rather than reasoning live. Runs on Any Platform. Quintus™ deploys above SAP IBP, Kinaxis, o9, Blue Yonder, or any combination within four to eight weeks, with no rip-and-replace. Other vendors' AI is free-range only within the cage of their own platform: it cannot become a neutral decisioning layer above a rival's system without cannibalizing its own business model. ketteQ has no stack to protect.

The architecture behind these four requirements was not retrofitted. ketteQ designed its architecture to be open starting in 2019. That openness is what enabled it to become AI-native as the technology matured, well before the market called any of this agentic. Most supply chain planning vendors built their platforms in the 1990s and 2000s and are bolting AI on top of them today, which means that going back to fix them would require replacing the product entirely.

Free-Range AI™ travels with one companion phrase, everywhere, without exception: Fully Governed. Every decision Quintus™ makes is auditable, explainable, and subject to human override, because a scripted AI that cannot answer the question a supply chain leader is asking right now is not a safe AI. It is a failed one. Full audit and full human override are built into the foundation, not added later.

Availability

Quintus™ is generally available today. Deployments begin in four to eight weeks. Existing ERP and planning systems stay in place, and no rip-and-replace is required. Live demos are available for media and analysts on request. Visit www.ketteQ.com/Quintus for more details.

About ketteQ

ketteQ is the supply chain orchestration company powered by Free-Range AI™. Quintus™, its AI intelligence, is the only supply chain agent that reasons over any question, executes any action, and addresses any use case, unscripted, unconstrained, and fully governed, across Planning Solutions and Execution Solutions, above any ERP or planning platform the customer already runs. Powered by PolymatiQ™, ketteQ's patent-pending agentic solver that runs thousands of constrained planning scenarios simultaneously and returns the optimal answer in seconds, Quintus™ deploys in four to eight weeks with no rip-and-replace. ketteQ was founded in 2018 and has been running AI-native supply chain planning and orchestration in production before the category had a name. For more information, visit ketteQ.com.

Media Contact:

Nicole Taylor

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SOURCE ketteQ Holdings Inc.