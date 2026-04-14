Bonide Transforms Supply Chain Planning with ketteQ to Drive Faster Decisions, Greater Efficiency, and Scalable Growth

Leading pest control and gardening solutions manufacturer replaces manual, fragmented supply chain planning with synchronized, data-driven decision-making

ATLANTA, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ketteQ, the provider of agent-led, adaptive supply chain planning solutions, today announced that Bonide, a leading manufacturer of pest control solutions, has successfully transformed its supply chain planning operations to improve efficiency, accelerate decision-making, and support future growth.

Bonide set out to modernize its supply chain to better align planning with business growth objectives. The company's existing planning processes were highly manual and complex, requiring significant effort to synchronize production across multiple stages and constraints.

Bonide's manufacturing environment depends on tight coordination between bulk production and finished goods, with interdependencies across sub-assemblies, capacity, and demand.

With ketteQ, Bonide implemented a fully synchronized, adaptive planning environment that continuously aligns demand, supply, and capacity.

"At Bonide, we needed a modern, AI enabled solution that could simplify complexity and help our team move faster without adding overhead," said Joe Clayton, CEO, Bonide. "With ketteQ, we now start each day with a clear, synchronized plan, allowing our team to focus on making better decisions instead of managing manual processes."

Powered by ketteQ's PolymatiQ™ agentic AI engine and built natively on Salesforce, the solution enables Bonide to dynamically orchestrate planning decisions across its supply chain. Key capabilities include:

Synchronizing bulk production and finished goods planning across multiple stages

Evaluating tradeoffs between third-party and in-house production

Dynamically evaluating capacity constraints and production dependencies

Generating actionable, data-driven plans in seconds instead of days

Enabling planners to focus on higher-value, strategic decision-making rather than manual coordination

As a result, Bonide has significantly improved operational efficiency and planning effectiveness, while gaining greater confidence that production, capacity, and demand are fully aligned.

In addition, Bonide has expanded its use of ketteQ to support demand planning and integrated S&OP processes. By leveraging statistical forecasting, machine learning models, and improved cross-functional collaboration, the company is aligning planning decisions across supply chain, operations, and finance.

"Bonide's transformation highlights the power of moving from manual planning to an adaptive, planning agent-led approach," said Mike Landry, CEO of ketteQ. "By synchronizing decisions across demand, supply, and capacity, they've created a more efficient, scalable planning environment that positions them for continued growth."

With ketteQ, Bonide has shifted its planning organization from reactive and transactional to proactive and strategic, enabling faster decisions, improved performance, and a stronger foundation for scaling the business.

About Bonide

Bonide is a leading provider of pest control and gardening solutions, helping consumers protect and enjoy their homes, lawns, and gardens. Headquartered in Oriskany, New York, Bonide has earned a reputation for quality and innovation over more than 100 years. Today, the company serves customers across the United States with a comprehensive portfolio of trusted, effective products. Learn more at www.bonide.com.

About ketteQ

ketteQ delivers agent-led, adaptive supply chain planning built for constant change. Founded by industry veterans in supply chain planning, enterprise software, and advanced analytics, ketteQ helps organizations move beyond static, legacy approaches with continuous, real-time decisioning. At the core is PolymatiQ™, a patent-pending agentic AI engine that powers intelligent digital agents across demand, supply, inventory, production, service, and customer commitments running thousands of experiments to support proactive, explainable, and governed decisions. ketteQ's PolymatiQ-powered agents can augment existing planning systems or operate as part of ketteQ's end-to-end adaptive planning platform to reduce risk, improve performance, and accelerate time to value. To learn more, visit www.ketteQ.com.

Media Contact:

Nicole Taylor, VP of Marketing, Email

SOURCE ketteQ Holdings Inc.