ketteQ Introduces Intelligent Digital Agents That Augment Any Supply Chain Planning System

New PolymatiQ™-powered agents augment any existing supply chain planning systems or run natively on ketteQ's end-to-end adaptive planning platform, delivering meaningful operational and financial value in as little as 4–8 weeks.

ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ketteQ, the provider of agent-led, adaptive supply chain planning solutions, today announced the general availability of its Intelligent Digital Planning Agents, enabling agent-led supply chain planning designed for constant change.

Powered by the patent-pending PolymatiQ™ agentic AI engine, ketteQ Intelligent Digital Agents operate continuously across demand, supply, inventory, revenue, and customer commitments, monitoring conditions in real time, evaluating thousands of possible outcomes, and driving adaptive decisions as conditions evolve.

Organizations can deploy ketteQ Intelligent Digital Agents in two ways:

Augment Existing Supply Chain Planning Systems

Agents run on top of systems such as SAP IBP, Oracle Cloud Planning, Kinaxis, Blue Yonder, o9, and Logility, among others, delivering meaningful operational and financial improvements in as little as 4 to 8 weeks, without disruption or planning system replacement. Run on ketteQ's End-to-End Adaptive Planning System

Agents operate natively on ketteQ, replacing spreadsheet-driven and legacy processes with continuous, agent-led decision-making.

"Supply chain volatility is no longer an exception; it's the operating reality," said Mike Landry, CEO of ketteQ. "Our Intelligent Digital Agents give companies a practical choice. They can rapidly enhance their existing planning systems and see results in weeks, or they can move to ketteQ's adaptive end-to-end planning platform. In both cases, PolymatiQ-powered agents continuously sense change, evaluate possibilities, and turn planning into an always-on strategic capability."

This rapid time-to-value is already being demonstrated in production environments. Partner in Pet Food (PPF) deployed ketteQ agents on top of its existing planning system in just weeks, achieving 13% better capacity utilization and millions in annual waste and cost reduction, while avoiding system replacement.

ketteQ currently offers a growing roster of coordinated Intelligent Digital Agents:

Demand Planning Agent – Continuously adapts forecasts using probabilistic, multi-scenario analysis.

– Continuously adapts forecasts using probabilistic, multi-scenario analysis. Supply Planning Agent – Aligns supply, production, and capacity decisions in real time.

– Aligns supply, production, and capacity decisions in real time. Inventory Planning Agent – Balances inventory investment, risk, and service levels as conditions change.

– Balances inventory investment, risk, and service levels as conditions change. Customer Relationship Agent – Aligns revenue goals, customer commitments, and on-time delivery with real-time supply and inventory conditions to improve reliability, growth, and customer trust.

These agents share a common intelligence layer through PolymatiQ™, enabling explainable, governed, and coordinated decision-making; an approach detailed in ketteQ's Digital Agents white paper.

ketteQ Intelligent Digital Agents help organizations improve service, reduce risk, and respond faster to disruption without requiring disruptive system replacements or multi-year implementations.

About ketteQ

ketteQ delivers agent-led, adaptive supply chain planning built for constant change. Founded by industry veterans in supply chain planning, enterprise software, and advanced analytics, ketteQ helps organizations move beyond static, legacy approaches with continuous, real-time decisioning. At the core is PolymatiQ™, a patent-pending agentic AI engine that powers intelligent digital agents across demand, supply, inventory, production, service, and customer commitments running thousands of 'experiments' to support proactive, explainable, and governed decisions. ketteQ's PolymatiQ-powered agents can augment existing planning systems or operate as part of ketteQ's end-to-end adaptive planning platform to reduce risk, improve performance, and accelerate time to value. To learn more, visit www.ketteQ.com.

