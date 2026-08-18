ketteQ Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Recognition Comes Days After the Launch of Quintus™, ketteQ's Free-Range AI™, Reflecting Accelerating Momentum for the Company's AI-Native Supply Chain Platform

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ketteQ, the supply chain orchestration company, today announced it has been ranked No. 929 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

The recognition comes just days after ketteQ's August 11th launch of Quintus™, the company's Free-Range AI™. Quintus™ reasons over any supply chain question, unscripted and unconstrained, powered by PolymatiQ™, ketteQ's patent-pending agentic solvers, and deploys above a customer's existing supply chain planning systems in four to eight weeks. This year's climb of more than 500 spots on the Inc. 5000 reflects the accelerating market demand behind that launch, as more supply chain leaders move toward AI-native platforms purpose-built for real-time reasoning rather than scripted, single-scenario planning.

"Making the Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row reflects the growth we are seeing as a rapidly growing list of companies around the world make the strategic decision to transform their supply chain operations by selecting ketteQ and Quintus™, our groundbreaking AI-native planning platform. I am thankful for our customers and proud of our team and everything they have built to get us here." Mike Landry, CEO, ketteQ.

Regional and Category Recognition

Beyond the national ranking, ketteQ also placed strongly across several regional and category breakdowns within the 2026 Inc. 5000: No. 10 in the Business Products category, and No. 44 in the state of Georgia. This marks the company's second consecutive year on the list.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance; it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

From large global enterprises such as Carrier, Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan, Johnson Controls, and NCR Voyix to high-growth mid-market leaders such as Alliance Consumer Group, Mativ, and Zeus, ketteQ delivers measurable results across industries. Customers choose ketteQ for its rapid time-to-value, AI-native architecture, and ability to integrate with existing systems, including Salesforce and other enterprise platforms.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies, as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About ketteQ

ketteQ is the supply chain orchestration company powered by Free-Range AI™. Quintus™, its AI intelligence, is the only supply chain AI that reasons over any question, executes any action, and addresses any use case, unscripted, unconstrained, and fully governed, across Planning Solutions and Execution Solutions, above any ERP or planning platform the customer already runs. Powered by PolymatiQ™, ketteQ's patent-pending agentic solvers that explore the solution space and return the optimal answer in seconds, Quintus™ deploys in four to eight weeks with no rip and replace. ketteQ was founded in 2018 and has been running AI-native supply chain planning and orchestration in production before the category had a name. For more information, visit ketteQ.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com and www.ketteQ.com.

Free-Range AI™ and PolymatiQ™ are trademarks of ketteQ, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Nicole Taylor | [email protected] | 770.633.1754

SOURCE ketteQ Holdings Inc.