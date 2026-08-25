ketteQ Names Jennie Vandegrift Chief Customer Officer to Lead Global Customer Delivery and Success as Company Scales

Seasoned customer experience executive brings 19+ years of retail, CPG, and supply chain leadership to accelerate customer growth and adoption

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ketteQ, the supply chain orchestration company powered by Free-Range AI™, today announced the appointment of Jennie Vandegrift as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). In this role, Vandegrift will lead ketteQ's global customer delivery, success, support, and services organization as the company continues to scale its rapidly expanding customer base worldwide.

Vandegrift joins ketteQ at a pivotal moment in the company's growth journey, following a track record of 100% successful customer deployments and accelerating momentum behind Quintus™, ketteQ's AI agent, Free-Range and fully governed. As CCO, she will be responsible for driving customer retention, adoption, and long-term value across ketteQ's expanding portfolio of enterprise and mid-market clients.

"I'm thrilled to join ketteQ at such an exciting phase of the company's growth journey," said Jennie Vandegrift, Chief Customer Officer, ketteQ. "The team has built something rare: a track record of 100% successful customer deployments, now being supercharged by Quintus™, our Free-Range AI™. I'm looking forward to partnering with our customers to help them realize even greater value as we scale together."

Vandegrift brings extensive experience building and leading customer success organizations at high-growth technology companies serving the retail, apparel, and consumer goods industries. Most recently, she served as Chief Customer Officer at Nuqleous, a private equity-backed retail intelligence platform backed by Rubicon Technology Partners, where she led a global post-sale organization spanning implementation, customer success, support, and professional services, and was accountable for gross revenue retention, churn, and adoption metrics reported directly to the board and investors.

Prior to Nuqleous, Vandegrift spent three years as Senior Director of Client Management at o9 Solutions, a supply chain planning platform company, where she oversaw the end-to-end client journey for a portfolio of high-profile retail and apparel clients. She led supply chain transformation strategy for these clients, generating significant annual upsell and expansion revenue, while building and mentoring a global team of supply chain experts, engagement leads, and implementation consultants.

Earlier in her career, Vandegrift spent seven years at E2open, most recently as Director of Demand Signal Management, where she oversaw the full customer lifecycle for a portfolio of global CPG clients, including Kellogg's, Mars, and Campbell's. Under her leadership, the business grew 40% year-over-year and generated more significant incremental professional services revenue. Vandegrift began her career in retail operations and merchandising at Target Corporation, where she spent eight years in roles of increasing responsibility, including leading a $1 billion Boys Toys and Board Games business to an 11% sales lift and owning end-to-end strategy and P&L for a $500 million Dog Accessories business.

"Jennie has spent her career on the front lines of customer success in retail and supply chain technology, and she knows exactly what it takes to turn deployments into long-term, expanding customer partnerships," said Mike Landry, Chief Executive Officer, ketteQ. "As we scale to meet demand from our rapidly growing customer base around the world, Jennie's experience building high-performing, metrics-driven customer organizations makes her exactly the right leader for this moment."

Vandegrift holds a Bachelor of Science in Apparel Merchandising from South Dakota State University.

About ketteQ

ketteQ is the supply chain orchestration company powered by Free-Range AI™. Quintus™, its AI intelligence, is the only supply chain AI that reasons over any question, executes any action, and addresses any use case, unscripted, unconstrained, and fully governed, across Planning Solutions and Execution Solutions, above any ERP or planning platform the customer already runs. Powered by PolymatiQ™, ketteQ's patent-pending agentic solvers that runs unlimited constrained planning scenarios simultaneously and returns the optimal answer in seconds, Quintus™ deploys in four to eight weeks with no rip and replace. ketteQ was founded in 2018 and has been running AI-native supply chain planning and orchestration in production before the category had a name. For more information, visit ketteQ.com.

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SOURCE ketteQ Holdings Inc.