Kettering Foundation and Gallup Launch Democracy for All Project to Assess and Strengthen American Democracy

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Charles F. Kettering Foundation, in partnership with Gallup, is launching the Democracy for All Project — a national annual survey and research initiative aimed at understanding how Americans perceive and experience democracy. The research will focus on understanding public attitudes toward democracy, identifying opportunities for greater inclusivity, and elevating voices that often go unheard.

The launch of this initiative comes at a pivotal moment for the nation — Gallup research shows that only 34% of U.S. adults are satisfied with the way democracy is working in the country today. Launching in Fall 2025, the Democracy for All Project underscores the importance of fostering an inclusive and resilient democracy.

As the country reflects on its history and confronts deep divisions, this multiyear survey and research initiative seeks to uncover shared challenges and explore the spectrum of factors driving widespread dissatisfaction. By examining diverse perspectives, the study aims to identify solutions to bridge divides and strengthen democratic participation for all Americans.

Understanding and Strengthening Democratic Engagement

This project aims to build a fuller picture of democracy in practice and address gaps in existing research by exploring what drives citizen engagement. Focusing on Americans' lived experiences, the research aims to uncover the values, aspirations and frustrations that influence people's commitment to democracy. The research will amplify voices that are often excluded, including those in rural areas, low-income households and marginalized communities.

"Democracy cannot be fully realized without the commitment and participation of all," said Sharon L. Davies, Kettering Foundation President and CEO. "This partnership with Gallup will provide the insights needed to ensure that democracy works for everyone, everywhere."

A New Approach to Measuring Democracy

The Democracy for All Project moves beyond conventional measures of democratic health to focus on the experiences that influence how Americans engage with democracy today, including:

perceptions of inclusion, belonging and fairness

attitudes toward social and demographic changes, including gender roles, LGBTQ+ rights and immigration

acceptance of political violence and other divisive behaviors

"Our promise is to provide the most accurate current trends of the state of American democracy, including a deeper understanding of its meaning, from the very voice of the citizens themselves," said Jim Clifton, Gallup chairman. "We have just one goal, to help get the declining trend soaring to new highs."

Building a Stronger Democratic Future

The findings from this initiative will serve as a foundation for ongoing research and action, offering practical recommendations for strengthening democratic institutions and fostering citizen engagement. The Democracy for All Project reflects the shared commitment of both organizations to advancing evidence-based approaches that build a thriving, inclusive democracy.

About the Kettering Foundation

The Charles F. Kettering Foundation is a nonpartisan, nonprofit, operating foundation dedicated to advancing inclusive democracies. Through partnerships, research and strategic communications, the foundation fosters citizen engagement, promotes government accountability and counters authoritarianism.

About Gallup

Gallup is a global analytics and advisory firm known for its expertise in public opinion research and data-driven insights. For over 80 years, Gallup has helped leaders worldwide address pressing challenges with actionable research and analysis.

