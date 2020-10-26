Kettering Health Network Selects Nuance's Computer-Assisted Physician Documentation Solution to Improve Patient Safety and Outcomes in Emergency Room Care

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) conference, Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that Kettering Health Network has selected Emergency Department (ED) Guidance for Nuance Dragon® Medical Advisor, an AI-powered computer-assisted physician documentation (CAPD) solution that gives emergency room physicians workflow-integrated diagnostic and clinical best practices advice at one of the earliest and most critical points of care.

Kettering Health is adopting ED Guidance for Nuance Dragon Medical Advisor to improve patient safety, alleviate the administrative burden on clinicians, and reduce the risk of missing diagnoses by:

Extending the Nuance CAPD solution to physicians in its 12 full-service emergency centers through its existing use of the Nuance Dragon Medical One HITRUST CSF-certified conversational AI platform for documenting care in the electronic health record (EHR).

Empowering physicians with integrated real-time, evidence-based emergency medical guidance from The Sullivan Group.

Supporting best-practices-based clinical decision-making and accurate documentation of the severity of illness and acuity of each patient at the point of care within clincian's standard EHR workflows.

Using Nuance conversational AI to automatically identify and add critical details that may impact patient treatment in real-time.

The Sullivan Group's content has been shown to decrease the occurrence of adverse safety events and reduce diagnosis-related malpractice claims by up to 70 percent, and with the integration into Nuance Dragon Medical Advisor, this guidance can be delivered in real-time while the patient is still in the ED. ED Guidance for Nuance Dragon Medical Advisor also provides powerful analytics for assessing performance and improving care quality and financial outcomes.

"We see Nuance Dragon Medical One and Dragon Medical Advisor as essential tools that help physicians use the EHR efficiently for delivering high-quality patient care," said Dr. Charles Watson, DO, Chief Medical Information Officer at Kettering Health. "Patient safety and reducing the administrative burdens of documentation and compliance are priorities for all physicians, especially in the ED, where the nature of care presents special challenges and risks. The ability to add those tools and data analytics via the cloud will help us align our clinical and compliance practices with diagnostic drivers more quickly and accurately."

"The Kettering adoption of Dragon Medical Advisor with ED Guidance is a great example of the comprehensive benefits enabled by the Dragon Medical One platform," said Diana Nole, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Healthcare, Nuance. "The combination of clinical speech recognition, in-workflow documentation guidance, virtual assistant skills, and data analytics provides a consistent and efficient experience for physicians and enables continuous improvements in patient care and financial outcomes."

Nuance healthcare solutions capture, improve, and communicate over 300 million patient stories each year, helping more than 550,000 clinicians at 10,000 healthcare organizations worldwide drive meaningful clinical and financial outcomes. Delivering a more complete and accurate view of patient care, Nuance's ambient clinical intelligence, clinical speech recognition, CAPD, CDI, coding, quality, and radiology solutions provide a more intelligent approach to clinical documentation—freeing clinicians to spend more time caring for patients.

Nuance Dragon Medical solutions are used at more than 3,900 emergency departments. In addition to ED Guidance, Nuance Dragon Medical Advisor is available with an expanding portfolio of CAPD specialty content, including Inpatient Guidance, Outpatient Guidance, and Pediatric Guidance.

To learn more about ED Guidance for Nuance Dragon Medical Advisor, visit here.

About Kettering Health Network

Kettering Health is a not-for-profit network of eight hospitals, Kettering College, and over 120 outpatient facilities serving southwest Ohio. Patients have access to high quality maternity care, state-of-the-art cancer fighting technology, Ohio's leading heart hospital, as well as revolutionary brain and spine surgery.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 90 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others.

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Nancy Scott

+1 781-565-4130

[email protected]

SOURCE Nuance Communications, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.nuance.com

