Kettle & Fire and Force of Nature Meats Launch First-of-Its-Kind Bison Bone Broth Made with 100% Regeneratively-Raised Bison

Kettle & Fire x Force of Nature Bison Bone Broth meets demand for products that nourish our bodies and the planet

AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kettle & Fire, the category leader in bone broth1, has partnered with Force of Nature Meats, the first national meat brand founded on the principles of regenerative agriculture, to introduce Kettle & Fire x Force of Nature Bison Bone Broth—the only bison bone broth made from 100% regeneratively-raised bison.

Through this collaboration with Force of Nature, Kettle & Fire is setting a new standard as the only brand crafting bone broth from regeneratively-raised bison—combining superior nutrition with a commitment to restoring the land.

Kettle & Fire is setting a new standard as the only brand crafting bone broth from regeneratively raised bison—combining superior nutrition with a commitment to restoring the land. Kettle & Fire x Force of Nature Bison Bone Broth is a daily ritual that delivers real nourishment—for your body and for the land it comes from.

Healthy soil grows nutrient-dense grasses. Living pastures support stronger animals. And better bones create broth that delivers on nutrition. This "ground up" approach is what led Kettle & Fire to partner with Force of Nature to create a broth that nourishes both people and the planet.

"For us, this is so much bigger than just launching another bone broth. If we want to actually change the food system, we have to start voting with our dollars and supporting the people doing it right," said Justin Mares, co-founder of Kettle & Fire. "Force of Nature is totally aligned with that—they're raising bison in an ancestrally appropriate environment and share our commitment to building a food system that's better for both the people and the planet. This bison bone broth is proof of that."

Made from grass-fed and finished bison bones sourced from regenerative pastures, Kettle & Fire x Force of Nature Bison Bone Broth is slow-simmered with organic vegetables and herbs, resulting in a rich, deeply savory flavor layered with notes of rosemary, thyme, garlic, and bay leaf. In addition to being Non-GMO Project verified, each serving delivers 20g of protein per container, with no antibiotics, hormones, additives, or preservatives. Every sip serves a deeper purpose—supporting the body while helping restore the land it comes from.

"Bison are one of nature's original regenerators. When raised on healthy grasslands, they help restore ecosystems while producing incredibly nutrient-dense protein," said Robby Sansom, CEO at Force of Nature Meats. "This partnership with Kettle & Fire gives consumers a new way to experience the power of regenerative food systems in an everyday staple."

Consumers increasingly connect personal wellness with planetary wellbeing. More than 60% agree that environmental issues are adversely affecting their current and future health2, leading them to intentionally seek products that nourish both their bodies and the planet. Kettle & Fire x Force of Nature Bison Bone Broth is here to meet the moment, proving that the best choices for personal health and planetary health are one and the same.

Kettle & Fire x Force of Nature Bison Bone Broth extends Kettle & Fire's lineup of regenerative bone broths. Find Kettle & Fire x Force of Nature Bison Bone Broth now at Whole Foods Market and kettleandfire.com, with availability at Sprouts coming soon. Follow Kettle & Fire @kettleandfire on Instagram and Facebook.

About Kettle & Fire

Founded in 2014, Kettle & Fire is the leading shelf-stable bone broth brand on a mission to make foods that nourish our bodies and the planet. Made from 100% grass-fed and grass-finished cattle and free-range, organic chicken, our slow-simmered bone broths and cooking broths deliver on key nutrients and flavor. Available in over 22,000 stores nationwide and online, we craft real food essentials with uncompromising standards, including beef tallow, plus a variety of bone broths and cooking broths.

About Force of Nature Meats

Based in Austin, Texas, Force of Nature Meats is dedicated to revolutionizing the meat industry with a focus on sustainability, ethical sourcing, and uncompromised quality. Rooted in the principles of regenerative agriculture, our mission is to provide consumers with a variety of meats that are not only delicious but also responsibly harvested from free-roaming animals. We believe in the power of nature and strive to maintain a harmonious balance with the environment in all our practices. Our range includes grass-fed beef, bison, and wild game – all sourced from ranches committed to humane practices and regenerative principles. At Force of Nature Meats, we are more than a company – we are a community of like-minded individuals passionate about making a positive impact on our planet. The result? The best meat on the planet, for the planet.

1 SPINS 52W view ending 3/22/2026

2 https://nielseniq.com/global/en/insights/analysis/2024/state-of-befuturetter-for/

MEDIA CONTACT

Lindsey West

720-357-1456

[email protected]

SOURCE Kettle & Fire