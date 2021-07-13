Kettle & Fire Launches Its First Bone Broth Line Using Bones Sourced From Regenerative Farms

"It's not enough to be good stewards to our bodies, as a company and as individuals we also need to be good stewards of our land," says Justin Mares, Founder and CEO of Kettle & Fire. "By supporting those who are working to rehabilitate the health of our soil, we hope to build consumer demand for more sustainably produced products and help scale the adoption of regenerative practices across our industry."

Kettle & Fire partnered with family farms practicing regenerative farming to source their bone broths including Cooks Venture (a heritage breeding company and poultry farm in Northwest Arkansas) which has implemented systems that help sequester atmospheric carbon and reduce emissions. These include increasing biodiversity by planting trees and perennials, creating a diverse feed blend for their unique, heirloom chicken breed that incorporates small grain cover crops and no-till techniques.

"It's clear that how we grow and raise our food impacts the earth. We have to decide if those impacts will be climate positive or further degrade our soil," says Matt Wadiak, CEO and Founder of Cooks Venture. "We're paving the way to a reimagined meat industry by both building systems that develop soil fertility and working with brands like Kettle & Fire who are committed to doing right by their customers and our country's farmers."

In conjunction with the product release, Kettle & Fire is partnering with The Steward Foundation, the not-for-profit arm of Steward ; a private lender that equips regenerative farmers with the capital they need to grow their businesses. As part of this collaboration, the Foundation will provide grants to select U.S. livestock ranchers working to put more acres under regenerative practice.

The two new offerings - Beef Bone Broth and Chicken Bone Broth - are made with 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef bones and pasture-raised, heirloom chicken bones. Similar to the rest of the company's portfolio, they are slow-simmered for 14+ hours to create nutrient-rich broths that are excellent sources of collagen, protein and other key vitamins. They also:

Contain no artificial ingredients, preservatives or flavors

Are made with only organic ingredients

Are keto and paleo friendly

Are Non-GMO Project Verified

Contain no antibiotics or hormones

Are best served on their own as a warming and flavorful snack

The new bone broths will be available starting July 13th on kettleandfire.com and at select retailers nationwide at $8.99 per box. Learn more about Kettle & Fire's efforts at https://kettleandfire.com/regenerative-agriculture

*Source: SPINS Natural + MULO combined 4 weeks ending 4/18/21

ABOUT KETTLE & FIRE

Founded in 2014, Kettle & Fire is the leading, shelf-stable bone broth brand on a mission to make foods that nourish our bodies and the planet. Each organic bone broth is made with 100% grass-fed, grass-finished, free range or pasture-raised bones that are slow-simmered for 10-20+ hours to create nutrient-rich broths that are excellent sources of collagen, protein and other key vitamins and nutrients. Available in 12,000 doors nationwide and online, Kettle & Fire offers a variety of bone broths and soups for all eating and snacking occasions. In July, the company introduced its first line of bone broths made with bones sourced exclusively from regenerative farms. Learn more at www.kettleandfire.com and follow the company on Instagram and Facebook .

SOURCE Kettle & Fire

Related Links

kettleandfire.com

