Kettle Coffee's Mission Evolves to Include Uplifting Others

ADA, Mich., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's face it: life's been nuttier than a squirrel's lunch lately, and people are feeling like they've been kicked in the beans more times than they can count. One online retailer is doing something about it—with humor, community, and a whole lot of caffeine. Introducing Kettle Coffee's new mission: 'let's get through the cray cray together!'

Fresh Brews & Fun Vibes :-)

Kettle Coffee has fun with their product images Hazelnut Haven is a Kettle Coffee bestseller

This new vision is embodied in the company's new tagline, "Fresh Brews & Fun Vibes :-)." Whether people are dealing with endless emails or just trying to keep it all together, Kettle Coffee has their customers' backs with fresh, delicious coffee and a community focused on lifting each other up through humor and positivity.

"We've been successful as a coffee company, but something was missing," says Joe Capp, Co-owner of Kettle Coffee. "One day, it hit me—what we really need is to help people overcome the insanity of the world we live in. Coffee is great, but laughter? Laughter is essential. That's why we're building a community that's not just about drinking great coffee but also about supporting each other with humor."

Humor, Community & Connection

The company has infused its brand with humor and fun. Here's how:

• Hilarious Product Pics & Images: Kettle Coffee has revamped its product pics with descriptions like 'The Secret Love Child of Java and Chocolate' for their Velvet Mocha coffee and 'Brew So Cold, You'll Freeze Your Beans Off' for their Arctic Breeze cold brew. And that's just the start—they've got 30 brews ready to make people laugh and sip like never before.

• Perk Up! Their Community Forum: Kettle Coffee's "Perk Up!" discussion forum is filled with topics like 'hilarious coffee memes' and 'funny stories from the daily grind.' Ideally, they'd like their customers to come for the coffee and stay for the laughs.

• Chuckles: Their Laugh-inducing Blog: For those who like to read while enjoying their coffee, Kettle Coffee offers "Chuckles," a blog with gems like '10 Ways to Look Busy at Work' and 'Never Trust a Person Who Doesn't Drink Coffee.' With article topics like these, Kettle Coffee ensures people's days start with a smile.

"Perk Up!" and "Chuckles" are accessible under the "Community & Connect" link on Kettle Coffee's site menu. While they hope you'll buy coffee, it's not necessary to be a Kettle Coffee customer to view their hilarious product cards, participate in the discussion forums, or read their blog articles.

About Kettle Coffee

Kettle Coffee, based in Ada, Michigan, is dedicated to delivering the freshest, most flavorful coffee to customers across the country. But they're more than just a coffee company—they are on a mission to help people navigate the chaos of daily life with a smile.

For more information, visit www.kettlecoffee.store

Media Contact:

Joe Capp

Co-Owner—Kettle Coffee

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 623-419-3772

SOURCE Kettle Coffee