Kettle Cuisine Issues Allergy Alert On Undeclared Fish And Wheat In Marketside Creamy Cauliflower Parmesan Soup 16oz

LYNN, Mass., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kettle Cuisine of Lynn, MA is voluntarily recalling Marketside Brand Creamy Cauliflower Parmesan Soup 16oz because a limited quantity of retail cups may contain Fish and Wheat allergens not declared on the label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Wheat and/or Fish should not consume the product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Product was distributed to Walmart stores in all 50 states for purchase in store or online.

Product is packed into 16oz plastic retail lidded cups, labeled as 'Marketside Brand Creamy Cauliflower Parmesan Soup' – UPC 8113130636 with Use-by dates ranging from 11/23/19 to 01/01/20 inclusive.

No adverse reactions or illnesses have been reported regarding this product to date.

The problem was discovered when some 16oz retail cups labeled as Marketside Brand Creamy Cauliflower Parmesan Soup were found to contain Clam Chowder.

This voluntary recall demonstrates our commitment to producing safe, high quality product, and is issued out of an abundance of caution.

Customers should dispose of the product or return it to the store of purchase for refund.

Consumers with further questions may contact Kettle Cuisine at 617-409-1290 between 9AM and 5PM EST, Monday through Friday.

JESSICA STASINOS – 617-409-1290

SOURCE Kettle Cuisine

