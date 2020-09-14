Kettle Cuisine Launches New Website

LYNN, Mass., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kettle Cuisine, an artisan-quality food manufacturer, announces the release of a new website – www.kettlecuisine.com – showcasing its broad range of product and packaging offerings to meet the evolving needs of the industry and consumer preferences.

The new comprehensive site communicates Kettle Cuisine's unique capability to serve foodservice, retail, club and contract manufacturing partners with the highest quality products at scale. With four state-of-the art SQF certified facilities, Kettle Cuisine is positioned to offer its partners consistent, timely and safe delivery to distribution points across the country.

"In today's landscape, it's hard to find food you can trust," said Liam McClennon, CEO of Kettle Cuisine. "It's rare to find impeccably sourced ingredients, slow-simmered bone broths, delicately sautéed meats and vegetables, and a commitment to finding that just-right taste. Kettle Cuisine's business has been built upon a belief in honest, quality products and an unwavering commitment to the artful process of making real food that our customers can feel proud to serve to consumers. Our kitchens have gotten bigger, our teams have grown, and our product offerings have expanded. What hasn't changed is the privilege we feel in delivering truly artisan products at scale, and providing wholesome, honest food to tables across the country."

Kettle Cuisine's new website will guide visitors through its culinary inspired approach and the values the company was founded on 34 years ago. Products from Kettle Cuisine's extensive portfolio of brands – including Kettle Cuisine® soups, sauces, and sides, Soup Supreme® soups, Bonewerks Culinarte® demi glace and sous vide meats and Savory Choice® broth concentrates – are featured within the site. Kettle Cuisine is also proud to partner with chain foodservice, retail, contract manufacturing and industrial partners to create custom proprietary products that complement their menus and store offerings.

Visitors are encouraged to explore Kettle Cuisine's new website, which will be updated on a regular basis with news of product launches, marketing support and company milestones.

About Kettle Cuisine: Kettle Cuisine, based in Lynn, MA, was founded in 1986 to fill a void in the market and change the soup status quo. From those humble, start-up roots, Kettle Cuisine has grown strategically and exponentially to be more than makers of soup. Kettle Cuisine is a passionate, innovative food company committed to making fresh, healthy, delicious, artisan quality food for all.

Kettle Cuisine aims to honor four simple values — food, each other, development and innovation. These guiding principles define who they are, who they partner with, and who they aspire to be.

