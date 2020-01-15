KETTLER Acquires 'Town Trelago' Apartment Community in Maitland, FL

MAITLAND, Fla., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KETTLER today announced the acquisition of Town Trelago, a 350-unit lakefront garden apartment community located in Maitland, Florida. Construction was completed on the 20-acre community in 2019. Town Trelago features desirable lifestyle amenities such as a lakeside infinity pool with a jacuzzi and cabanas, a lounge area with fire pits, 24-hour fitness pavilion, outdoor BBQ grill area, game room with billiards, theatre room, and EV charging stations. Town Trelago was purchased by KETTLER on December 11, 2019 and is managed by Pinnacle.

"As KETTLER's second investment in the state of Florida, we are thrilled to acquire the unique and stunning apartment community of Town Trelago," said Cindy Fisher, President of KETTLER. "We would also like to thank our investment partner, Pacific Life, for their continued support and partnership as KETTLER seeks opportunities to develop and acquire properties throughout the D.C. Metro area and the Southeast."

Each unit boasts modern features and finishes, including quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, oversize tubs, vinyl plank flooring, upgraded lighting and hardware packages, and full-size washers and dryers. Town Trelago is located in close proximity to a high concentration of employment opportunities, transportation options, outdoor recreation, and Orlando's premier indoor sports complex, the RDV Sportsplex Athletic Club.

About KETTLER:

KETTLER is an award-winning, multifamily developer, real estate investment, and property management company. Founded in 1977, the company has developed over 20,000 multifamily units, 5 million square feet of commercial space, more than 46,000 homes in 25 master-planned communities, and many of the D.C. Region's premier mixed-use communities. Headquartered in McLean, Va., the company manages approximately 20,000 apartments in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast regions. For more information, visit www.KETTLER.com.

