KETTLER Announces 20 Community Recipients of the 2021 Kingsley Excellence Award

MCLEAN, Va., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KETTLER announced today that twenty communities within its management portfolio are recipients of the Kingsley Excellence Award for their resident satisfaction scores in 2020.

Grace Hill's KingsleySurveys released its Kingsley Excellence Awards list last month, recognizing individual communities that achieved outstanding performance in 2020. The metrics used to decide the awards are defined by The Kingsley Index™, the most comprehensive performance benchmarking database in the real estate industry.

Over the last five years, KETTLER has repositioned its management portfolio to include a customer promise that consistently exceeds expectations. By bringing in tools like KingsleySurveys to provide teams with real-time and actionable insights, KETTLER has improved its reputation scores across its portfolio overall by 13%.

KETTLER is proud to acknowledge the following communities for their achievements in resident satisfaction:

672 Flats, Arlington, Va.

800 Carlyle, Alexandria, Va.

Acadia at Metropolitan Park, Arlington, Va.

Avenue Grand, White Marsh, Md.

Bolden, Mclean, Va.

Cascades Overlook, Sterling, Va.

Dock 79, Washington, D.C.

Garfield Park, Arlington, Va.

Maren, Washington, D.C.

Solaire 8250, Silver Spring, Md.

Solaire Silver Spring, Silver Spring, Md.

The Fields at Lorton Station, Lorton, Va.

The Fields of Chantilly, Chantilly, Va.

The Gunther, Baltimore, Md.

Trelago, Maitland, Fla.

Vista Laurel Highlands, Lorton, Va.

Waterside at Reston, Reston, Va.

