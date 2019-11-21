KETTLER breaks ground in celebration with first development in Florida

CELEBRATION, Fla., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KETTLER, one of greater Washington, D.C.'s leading real estate development and property management companies, takes foothold in Central Florida with the groundbreaking of 18.44 acres of land purchased from The Celebration Company, marking its first development in the state.

KETTLER, known for its experience in master-planned communities, mixed-use and luxury multifamily developments, plans to construct a 379-unit, midrise apartment community – Delamarre – in the heart of Celebration. Construction has commenced with a target opening date of year-end 2020.

Leadership from KETTLER and community partners gathered on Nov. 19 to celebrate this milestone development for Celebration and Osceola County.

A building design inspired by Art Deco, Delamarre will be a walkable apartment community comprised of four, elevator-served four-story buildings offering a variety of modern floorplans and upscale finishes. The two-story clubhouse, resort-style pool and landscaped promenade will be the focal point of the community. Delamarre is designed for today's active lifestyle complete with a state-of-the art fitness center with studio, resident lounge and cafe.

KETTLER will provide an extensive amenity package consistent with best-in-class community design and guest service experiences. Features include a pet spa, indoor bike storage, car wash station, electric vehicle charge stations, 24-hour package delivery lockers, an all season terrace overlooking the pool and an exclusive fireworks observation deck.

With the future in mind, KETTLER seeks to build communities in areas with convenient transportation access and proximity to community amenities and employment centers. Delamarre's location is just minutes away from the vibrant Celebration Town Center, providing residents with ample dining and entertainment options, bicycle and pedestrian-friendly pathways and convenient highway connections allowing easy access to many of Osceola County's largest employers.

"As a multifamily developer, real estate investment, and property management company, KETTLER has been operating in the D.C. Metro region and along the east coast for over 40 years. We have been gearing up for some exciting growth and expansion, and Florida is a big part of our strategic plan for our company's future," said Cindy Fisher, president of KETTLER.

"Ten years ago we made the strategic choice to maintain our position in D.C. but also to expand into other markets with high growth potential in the southeast. Then three years ago we made the choice to start acquiring land and begin developing in even more highly targeted growth markets, especially Orlando. In particular, we honed in on Celebration as an incredible community with access to a wide range of employment opportunities, transportation options, entertainment, excellent schools, and great quality of life," added Chairman and Founder Bob Kettler.

"On behalf of the Board of County Commissioners and all of Osceola County, I want to welcome Delamarre, and future residents to Celebration in Osceola County," commented Osceola County Commissioner Peggy Choudhry, District 1.

KETTLER has assembled a market-leading team to collaborate on the development. The project's architect is Torti Gallas + Partners, a global architectural firm with offices in Washington, D.C., Florida, California and Istanbul. Ortega Design Architecture Studio is the interior designer and Rhett Roy of Fort Lauderdale is the landscape architect. Atkins North America is the development's civil engineer and CBG Building Company is the general contractor. Additionally, AGM helped facilitate the financing of the construction loan.

In line with the company's growth strategy, KETTLER continues to evaluate acquisition and development opportunities in the Orlando submarket, the Tampa/St. Petersburg area as well as South Florida to add to its multifamily portfolio.

About KETTLER

KETTLER is an award-winning, multifamily developer, real estate investment and property management company. Founded in 1977, the company has developed over 20,000 multifamily units, 5 million square feet of commercial space, more than 46,000 homes in 25 master-planned communities, and many of the D.C. Region's premier mixed-use communities. Headquartered in McLean, Va., the company manages about 20,000 apartments in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast regions. For more information, visit www.KETTLER.com.

