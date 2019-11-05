KETTLER Wins 6 PACE Awards for Multifamily Management

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KETTLER was recently awarded six PMA Apartment Community Excellence Awards (PACE) from the Property Management Association (PMA). The following KETTLER properties received awards at the 9th Annual Ceremony held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 in Rockville, MD:

Willow and Maple – WINNER, Market-Rate, D.C. ($1,900 - $2,400 range)

The Gunther – WINNER, Market-Rate, MD ($1,901 – $2,100 range)

The Millenium at Metropolitan Park – WINNER, Market-Rate, VA ($2,501 - $2,800 range)

The Metropolitan at Rockville Town Center – WINNER, Lease-Up, MD ($2,000 - $2,400 range)

672 Flats – WINNER, Lease-Up, VA ($2,801 - $3,500 range)

Legacy West End – Judge's Choice, Market-Rate, D.C. ($2,801+)

"Our corporate office and on-site teams are delighted to receive this recognition for our unique and first class apartment communities," said Robert Grealy, Senior Vice President of Operations at KETTLER. "This year, 250 communities managed by 35 companies competed for the PACE awards, and we are honored that six of KETTLER's multifamily properties stood out to the judges."

KETTLER also received five Distinguished Community Awards. Properties include Hecht Warehouse, Highgate at the Mile, Legacy West End, Solaire Wheaton, and TENm.flats.

About PACE Awards:

The PMA Apartment Community Excellence Awards (PACE) Program recognizes excellence in multifamily management. Every year, hundreds of multifamily residential market-rate, affordable-housing and senior-living communities in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia participate in the PACE Awards competition to recognize their accomplishments in property management.

Judges consider multiple aspects of property management, including but not limited to landscaping, building interiors, common areas, amenities, maintenance, building health and safety, resident events and activities, marketing outreach, community service, and resident retention.

About KETTLER:

KETTLER is an award-winning, multifamily developer, real estate investment, and property management company. Founded in 1977, the company has developed over 20,000 multifamily units, 5 million square feet of commercial space, more than 46,000 homes in 25 master-planned communities, and many of the D.C. Region's premier mixed-use communities. Headquartered in McLean, Va., the company manages about 20,000 apartments in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast regions. For more information, visit www.KETTLER.com.

CONTACT: Melissa Fasano, media@kettler.com

SOURCE KETTLER

Related Links

https://www.kettler.com

