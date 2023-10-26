Ketul J. Patel named to Modern Healthcare's Top Diversity Leaders List

The national program recognizes the top diverse healthcare executives and organizations influencing the policy and care delivery models across the country

SEATTLE and TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (VMFH) is proud to announce that Ketul J. Patel, CEO of VMFH and Division President, Pacific Northwest CommonSpirit was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of 2023's Top Diversity Leaders. The program honors the top diverse healthcare executives and organizations influencing the policy and care delivery models across the country, and highlights the continued need to nurture diversity in these organizations.

Ketul J. Patel, CEO of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health and Division President, Pacific Northwest CommonSpirit
"Modern Healthcare's 2023 Top Diversity Leaders and organizations exemplify a commitment to meaningful diversity, equity and inclusion. They have exceeded industry standards and continue to devote necessary resources to providing internal opportunities while advancing community health equity, setting a great example for others." - Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare.

With more than two decades of leadership experience, Ketul J. Patel is responsible for strategy network development and growth as well as overall operational management for the multi-state regional health care system. He is committed to supporting diverse teams at all levels to ensure patients receive world-class, safe and equitable care. This work has also been recognized by Puget Sound Business Journal's Power 100 List, a list of the most influential people in Washington state who are working toward the betterment of local communities.

"It is a great honor to be recognized once again by Modern Healthcare, but the work we've done to champion diversity, equity and inclusion is only possible because of the talented and dedicated teams that strive to serve our community each day," Patel said. "As we continue to manage ongoing challenges in the health care industry, it's critical that we engage teams with diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives to develop innovative solutions. These solutions ensure we can continue providing the highest quality, safest care to our patients, especially those most vulnerable in our communities."

The profiles of all the winners are featured in the October 16, 2023 print issue of Modern Healthcare and online here.

About Virginia Mason Franciscan Health
Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is an integrated health system serving the Puget Sound region, offering access to some of the country's most prestigious experts and hospitals that are internationally known for superior quality. With a team of 18,000 team members, including nearly 5,000 employed physicians and affiliated providers, we unite the brightest health care minds in the region to provide world-class clinical excellence at 10 hospitals and nearly 300 sites of care throughout the Puget Sound area. We are proud to be the home of Bailey-Boushay House, the first skilled nursing and outpatient chronic care management program in the United States designed specifically to meet the needs of people with HIV/AIDS, and Benaroya Research Institute, which is internationally recognized for autoimmune disease research. We embrace our community's uniquely vibrant, active culture by providing holistic, personalized and patient-centered care. We are committed to caring for the most vulnerable in our communities, especially the poor and underserved, providing more than $300 million in community benefit – free, subsidized, and reduced cost health care and programs. Learn more at www.vmfh.org

