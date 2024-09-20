Keuka College Notifies Individuals of Data Security Incident

KEUKA PARK, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keuka College has learned of a data security incident that may have involved personal information.

On April 25, 2024, the College identified suspicious activity within its network environment and immediately took steps to secure the environment, restore its systems, and began an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the issue. Keuka College also engaged independent cybersecurity specialists to assist with the process. The comprehensive investigation, which concluded on August 21, 2024, could not determine definitively whether personal information related to current and former students and employees was affected.

Keuka College maintains a variety of records which can include: name, Social Security number, Driver's license number, student id number, financial account information, and date of birth. Current students and employees were contacted by the College in May and provided with one year of free credit and identity monitoring services.

Keuka College has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm Eastern Time and can be reached at 1-833-913-7557. Please be prepared to provide the engagement number, B131983, for reference.

