Keurig Announces First-Ever Designer Collaboration with Jonathan Adler

"Keurig is excited to partner with Jonathan Adler, a long-time Keurig fan and coffee lover, for our first-ever limited-edition Brew the Love® Collaboration," said Andrew Loucks, President of Keurig Appliances for Keurig Dr Pepper. "We launched this new platform as a way to celebrate our biggest fans and the inspiration they provide us, which is why we are so thrilled to feature Jonathan Adler as our first partner. Jonathan brought his stylish, iconic look to our popular K-Mini brewer and matching coffee accessories. We're proud of the collaboration and look forward to the future of this unique fan-based platform."

Inspired by Adler's signature patterns, iconic designs and his favorite colors, the Jonathan Adler ♥ Keurig® Collection offers a chic new look with a touch of modern American glamour as the first installment of the partnership. Consumers will be able to enjoy these limited-edition pieces personally designed by Adler for his own home, and now for adoring Keurig and Adler fans alike, adding a fresh look to coffee stations everywhere.

"Working with Keurig has been a delight," said Adler. "It was a thrill to be able to put my favorite colors and patterns on my favorite brewer. I'm so excited – and so caffeinated."

The Jonathan Adler ♥ Keurig® collection offers a design-forward, polished and modern option for consumers that brings style and great taste to any space. Pricing for this collection, sold separately, includes:

Jonathan Adler ♥ Keurig® K-Mini® Brewer: $99.99 MSRP

Jonathan Adler ♥ Keurig® Mug: $9.99 MSRP

Jonathan Adler ♥ Keurig® K-Cup® Pod Canister: $14.99 MSRP

To learn more about Keurig and Brew the Love® Collaborations, visit www.keurig.com and follow @keurig on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Jonathan Adler

Potter, designer, and author Jonathan Adler launched his namesake brand after leaving his day job to pursue his first love: pottery. In 1993, Barneys bought his collection of pots, and five years later, he opened his first store in Soho. Jonathan's desire to design all the bits one needs to create a flawlessly chic home lead to more and more. Today, Jonathan Adler is a design company with stores worldwide, a thriving e-commerce site, a full slate of residential and commercial projects, and a wholesale business with over 1000 points of distribution globally. It is dedicated to bringing Modern American Glamour to your life.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion and nearly 26,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability. For more information, visit, www.keurigdrpepper.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper

Related Links

http://www.keurigdrpepper.com

