Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Virtual Investor Day Event

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) announced today that the Company will host a virtual Investor Day on Friday, October 1st, 2021 from 8:30am ET to approximately noon ET. During the event, members of the KDP executive leadership team will discuss the Company's strategic outlook and growth expectations that begin with the completion of KDP's three-year, post-merger period ending this December.

Registration for the event can be accessed by going to https://keurigdrpepper.brand.live/c/2021-investor-day or in the Investors section of the Company's corporate website, www.keurigdrpepper.com. A replay of the event will also be available on the website the following day.

KDP Investor Contacts:

Tyson Seely

T: 781-418-3352 / [email protected]

Steve Alexander

T: 972-673-6769 / [email protected]

KDP Media Contact:

Katie Gilroy

T: 781-418-3345 / [email protected]

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion and nearly 27,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability. For more information, visit, www.keurigdrpepper.com.

SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Related Links

http://www.keurigdrpepper.com

