Keurig Dr Pepper Declares Quarterly Dividend

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share, payable in U.S. dollars, on the Company's common stock. The regular quarterly dividend will be paid on January 17, 2025 to shareholders of record on January 3, 2025.

