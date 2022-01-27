Keurig Dr Pepper Earns Perfect Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) today announced that it received a score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index, the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. KDP joins the ranks of over 840 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

"Achieving a 100% on the Corporate Equality Index for the second year of our company's three-year history makes us incredibly proud," said Mary Beth DeNooyer, Chief Human Resources Officer for Keurig Dr Pepper. "As we strive to be an employer of choice, we are continuously working to be a place where all of our employees feel inspired, valued, included and proud to be part of KDP."

In addition to the strong programs already in place at KDP, several expanded benefits in 2021 contributed to the Company's top score, including increasing coverage for transgender medical services under the U.S. KDP Medical plan and expanding domestic partner benefits to all KDP employees.

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to Keurig Dr Pepper for achieving the title of 'best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality' and working to advance inclusion in the workplace."

KDP earned a perfect 100 score by meeting all of the CEI's criteria, securing the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality. The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion and nearly 27,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability.

About The Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

Media Contacts:

Katie Gilroy

Keurig Dr Pepper

T: 781-418-3345 / [email protected]

Laren Marra

Keurig Dr Pepper

T: 773-865-3522 / [email protected]

SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.