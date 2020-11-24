Keurig Dr Pepper Further Strengthens its Direct-Store-Delivery Network with Two Territory Acquisitions

BURLINGTON, Mass. and PLANO, Texas, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) announced today that it had reached agreements with The Red River Beverage Group and The Made-Rite Company to acquire the manufacturing, sales and distribution rights to key KDP owned and licensed brands in 37 counties in east Texas and northern Louisiana, reaching 1.5 million consumers. The transaction moves iconic brands such as Canada Dry, A&W, 7UP, Sunkist, Snapple, CORE, and Bai into KDP's company- owned direct-store-delivery (DSD) operations, beginning February 2021. In seven of these counties, the Dr Pepper brand will also move into the KDP DSD network.



Derek Hopkins, President Cold Beverages, for Keurig Dr Pepper stated, "KDP is focused on ensuring that each area in which we sell our brands has a competitive route-to-market. Our teams are well prepared to deliver excellent service to our retail customers and ensure the availability of these great brands wherever consumers shop. We are thankful to The Red River Beverage Group and The Made-Rite Company for their dedication to growing these brands, and we wish them continued success as their business models evolve."

KDP currently has DSD operations in adjacent counties and will expand service into the acquired territory, with open positions and job requirements being discussed with interested employees at Red River Beverage Group and Made-Rite. KDP is driving strong performance across its total portfolio and has gained share in the vast majority of its category segments, including carbonated soft drinks, during the past year.

Terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

ABOUT KEURIG DR PEPPER

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion and nearly 26,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability. For more information, visit, www.keurigdrpepper.com.



