Keurig Dr Pepper Increases its Dividend by 7.0% and Declares Quarterly Dividend for Q3 2024

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 7.0% increase in its annualized dividend rate to $0.92 per share, from the current annualized rate of $0.86 per share, effective with the regular quarterly cash dividend also announced today.

The increased regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share is payable in U.S. dollars on the Company's common stock on October 11, 2024 to shareholders of record on September 27, 2024.

