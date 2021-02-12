Keurig Dr Pepper Names Justin Whitmore Chief Strategy Officer

BURLINGTON, Mass. and PLANO, Texas, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) today announced the appointment of Justin Whitmore to the new role of Chief Strategy Officer, effective March 1, reporting to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bob Gamgort. He will join the ELT and lead enterprise strategy work, including mergers and acquisitions, and corporate partnerships.

Whitmore joins KDP from Tyson Foods, where he played a key role in the company's global growth, value creation and venture capital strategy, most recently as Executive Vice President Alternative Protein and previously Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer. Prior to Tyson Foods, he was an associate partner at McKinsey & Company, where he focused on consumer products and worked extensively with clients in the food and beverage sector. He was previously with Booz & Company, now known as Strategy& as part of the PwC network.

Whitmore holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame and a bachelor's degree in Business Management from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. In 2019, he was named to CNN's Risk Takers list, recognizing the top 20 leaders pushing global business forward. He also has been named one of the Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America by Savoy Magazine and among Black Enterprise Magazine's 300 Most Powerful Executives in Corporate America.

Commenting on the announcement, Bob Gamgort stated, "Justin is an exceptional addition to the KDP leadership team. He has a proven track record as an executive who drives innovative strategies, champions consumer insights and delivers transformative results. We're excited to welcome him to our leadership team."

ABOUT KEURIG DR PEPPER

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion and nearly 26,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability. For more information, visit, www.keurigdrpepper.com.



