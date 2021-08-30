Keurig Dr Pepper Names Tony Milikin Chief Supply Chain Officer

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) announced today the appointment of Tony Milikin to the position of Chief Supply Chain Officer, effective Sept. 7, reporting to Chairman & CEO Bob Gamgort. In the role, Milikin will have end-to-end supply chain responsibility for the Company, including manufacturing, procurement, logistics, warehousing and quality, as well as environment, health and safety. He succeeds Fernando Cortes, who is leaving KDP to pursue new opportunities, after 18 years with the Company. He will stay with KDP through Oct. 1 to support the transition.

Milikin joins KDP with more than 30 years of experience in supply chain operations. He was most recently Chief Procurement, Sustainability and Circular Ventures Officer at Anheuser-Busch InBev. In that position, his responsibilities included global procurement spend for one of the world's largest brewers, as well as leadership of 70 manufacturing facilities and a robust sustainability agenda.

Prior to Anheuser-Busch InBev, he was Senior Vice President of Supply Chain for Mead Westvaco and Vice President of Procurement and Logistics Operations for Sealy. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Texas Christian University and a bachelor's degree in Finance from the University of Florida.

Commenting on the announcement, Gamgort shared, "Tony's breadth and depth of experience in building teams and capabilities for future expansion make him an ideal leader to fill this role at this time. He will add incredible value as we move into our next phase of growth at KDP, and we look forward to having him join our Executive Leadership Team. Fernando has been instrumental in integrating and expanding our supply chain capabilities over the past three years and, on behalf of the KDP Leadership Team, I wish him all the best."

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion and nearly 27,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability. For more information, visit, www.keurigdrpepper.com.

