Keurig Dr Pepper Reports Q2 2024 Results and Reaffirms Fiscal 2024 Guidance

Net Sales Led by Double-Digit Growth in International and Solid U.S. Refreshment Beverages Performance

Company Continues to Expect On-Algorithm Net Sales and Adjusted EPS Growth in 2024

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) today reported results for the second quarter of 2024 and reaffirmed its full year guidance.





Reported GAAP Basis

Adjusted Basis1



Q2

YTD

Q2

YTD Net Sales

$3.92 bn

$7.39 bn

$3.92 bn

$7.39 bn % vs prior year

3.5 %

3.5 %

3.4 %

3.1 % Diluted EPS

$0.38

$0.70

$0.45

$0.84 % vs prior year

5.6 %

1.4 %

7.1 %

9.2 %

Commenting on the quarter, CEO Tim Cofer stated, "Our second quarter results were healthy, with accelerating net sales trends, significant margin expansion, and solid EPS growth. Strong execution drove our performance, as we continued to advance our long-term strategic agenda. Our consumer-centric innovation model is resonating in market, our portfolio expansion to higher growth categories is ongoing, and we are actively enhancing an already robust route-to-market — all underpinned by an unrelenting focus on cost efficiency and capital discipline. Now halfway through 2024, we are on track to achieve our unchanged full year outlook, while also seeding initiatives to fuel consistent growth over multiple years."

Second Quarter Consolidated Results

Net sales for the second quarter increased 3.5% to $3.9 billion. On a constant currency basis, net sales advanced 3.4%, driven by volume/mix growth of 1.8% and higher net price realization of 1.6%.

GAAP operating income increased 12.0% to $861 million. Adjusted operating income increased 11.0% to $970 million and totaled 24.7% as a percent of net sales. GAAP and Adjusted operating income growth primarily reflected the benefits of higher net price realization and net productivity.

GAAP net income increased 2.4% to $515 million, or $0.38 per diluted share. Adjusted net income increased 3.2% to $618 million, and Adjusted diluted EPS increased 7.1% to $0.45. GAAP and Adjusted diluted EPS growth was driven by the strong operating income growth and a lower share count, partly offset by higher interest expense and a higher tax rate.

Operating cash flow for the second quarter was $657 million and free cash flow totaled $543 million.

Second Quarter Segment Results

U.S. Refreshment Beverages

Net sales for the second quarter increased 3.3% to $2.4 billion, driven by net price realization of 2.9% and volume/mix growth of 0.4%. This volume/mix performance reflected increased scale from recent partnerships and in-market traction from launched innovation.

GAAP operating income increased 14.0% to $717 million. Adjusted operating income increased 11.9% to $723 million and totaled 30.0% as a percent of net sales. GAAP and Adjusted operating income growth was driven by higher net price realization and net productivity.

U.S. Coffee

Net sales for the second quarter decreased 2.1% to $1.0 billion, with volume/mix growth of 0.8% more than offset by a net price decline of 2.9%.

K-Cup® Pod shipments increased 0.2%, led by strong market share trends in the Company's owned & licensed portfolio.

Brewer shipments totaled 10.1 million for the twelve months ending June 30, 2024, increasing 1.4% year-over-year, reflecting continued Keurig market share momentum.

GAAP operating income decreased 8.8% to $228 million, primarily due to certain unfavorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability. Adjusted operating income increased 0.3% to $293 million and totaled 30.8% as a percent of net sales. Adjusted operating income reflected the benefit of net productivity, offset by the continued impact of targeted value investments.

International

Net sales for the second quarter increased 15.5% to $0.6 billion. On a constant currency basis, net sales advanced 14.7%, driven by volume/mix growth of 10.4% and net price realization of 4.3%. This performance reflected broad-based strength across the portfolio.

GAAP operating income increased 33.9% to $150 million. Adjusted operating income increased 30.2% to $152 million and totaled 26.9% as a percent of net sales. GAAP and Adjusted operating income growth was driven by the strong net sales growth and net productivity, partially offset by a meaningful increase in marketing investment.

2024 Guidance

The 2024 guidance provided below is presented on a constant currency, non-GAAP basis. The Company does not provide reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures, due to the inability to predict the amount and timing of impacts outside of the Company's control on certain items, such as non-cash gains or losses resulting from mark-to-market adjustments of derivative instruments, among others, which could be material.

KDP reaffirmed its fiscal 2024 guidance for constant currency net sales growth in a mid-single-digit range and Adjusted diluted EPS growth in a high-single-digit range.

________________________________________ 1 Adjusted financial metrics presented in this release are non-GAAP, excluding items affecting comparability and with growth rates presented on a constant currency basis. See reconciliations of GAAP results to Adjusted results on a constant currency basis in the accompanying tables.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)



Second Quarter

First Six Months (in millions, except per share data) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Net sales $ 3,922

$ 3,789

$ 7,390

$ 7,142 Cost of sales 1,750

1,748

3,278

3,357 Gross profit 2,172

2,041

4,112

3,785 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 1,295

1,272

2,471

2,437 Other operating expense (income), net 16

—

15

(5) Income from operations 861

769

1,626

1,353 Interest expense, net 204

172

382

195 Other income, net (15)

(16)

(22)

(36) Income before provision for income taxes 672

613

1,266

1,194 Provision for income taxes 157

110

297

224 Net income $ 515

$ 503

$ 969

$ 970















Earnings per common share:













Basic $ 0.38

$ 0.36

$ 0.71

$ 0.69 Diluted 0.38

0.36

0.70

0.69 Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 1,355.6

1,400.3

1,368.2

1,403.2 Diluted 1,361.2

1,409.1

1,374.4

1,413.1

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



June 30,

December 31, (in millions, except share and per share data) 2024

2023 Assets Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 438

$ 267 Trade accounts receivable, net 1,390

1,368 Inventories 1,252

1,142 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 739

598 Total current assets 3,819

3,375 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,680

2,699 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 1,468

1,387 Goodwill 20,081

20,202 Other intangible assets, net 23,108

23,287 Other non-current assets 1,144

1,149 Deferred tax assets 44

31 Total assets $ 52,344

$ 52,130 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities:





Accounts payable 3,099

3,597 Accrued expenses 1,302

1,242 Structured payables 91

117 Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term obligations 2,399

3,246 Other current liabilities 618

714 Total current liabilities 7,509

8,916 Long-term obligations 12,406

9,945 Deferred tax liabilities 5,746

5,760 Other non-current liabilities 1,965

1,833 Total liabilities 27,626

26,454 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 1,355,763,506 and 1,390,446,043 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 14

14 Additional paid-in capital 19,683

20,788 Retained earnings 4,944

4,559 Accumulated other comprehensive income 77

315 Total stockholders' equity 24,718

25,676 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 52,344

$ 52,130

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)



First Six Months (in millions) 2024

2023 Operating activities:





Net income $ 969

$ 970 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation expense 207

201 Amortization of intangibles 67

69 Other amortization expense 101

91 Provision for sales returns 29

26 Deferred income taxes 17

(26) Employee stock-based compensation expense 52

57 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant, and equipment 18

(2) Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency 16

(13) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives 36

(31) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (17)

(14) Earned equity (45)

(2) Other, net 5

(7) Changes in assets and liabilities:





Trade accounts receivable (67)

162 Inventories (119)

(61) Income taxes receivable and payables, net (34)

(70) Other current and non-current assets (180)

(147) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (314)

(762) Other current and non-current liabilities 1

11 Net change in operating assets and liabilities (713)

(867) Net cash provided by operating activities 742

452 Investing activities:





Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (273)

(149) Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment 1

8 Purchases of intangibles (49)

(55) Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (7)

(8) Other, net (1)

1 Net cash used in investing activities (329)

(203) Financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of Notes 3,000

— Repayments of Notes (1,150)

— Net (repayment) issuance of commercial paper (226)

589 Proceeds from structured payables 31

61 Repayments of structured payables (60)

(72) Cash dividends paid (591)

(563) Repurchases of common stock (1,105)

(457) Tax withholdings related to net share settlements (43)

(32) Payments on finance leases (56)

(49) Other, net (22)

— Net cash used in financing activities (222)

(523) Cash and cash equivalents:





Net change from operating, investing and financing activities 191

(274) Effect of exchange rate changes (20)

17 Beginning balance 267

535 Ending balance $ 438

$ 278

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED)



Second Quarter

First Six Months (in millions) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Net Sales













U.S. Refreshment Beverages $ 2,407

$ 2,330

$ 4,500

$ 4,337 U.S. Coffee 950

970

1,861

1,901 International 565

489

1,029

904 Total net sales $ 3,922

$ 3,789

$ 7,390

$ 7,142















Income from Operations













U.S. Refreshment Beverages $ 717

$ 629

$ 1,332

$ 1,119 U.S. Coffee 228

250

476

482 International 150

112

262

192 Unallocated corporate costs (234)

(222)

(444)

(440) Total income from operations $ 861

$ 769

$ 1,626

$ 1,353

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED)

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures that reflect the way management evaluates the business may provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's results, trends and ongoing performance on a comparable basis.

Specifically, investors should consider the following with respect to our financial results:

Adjusted: Defined as certain financial statement captions and metrics adjusted for certain items affecting comparability.

Items affecting comparability: Defined as certain items that are excluded for comparison to prior year periods, adjusted for the tax impact as applicable. Tax impact is determined based upon an approximate rate for each item. For each period, management adjusts for (i) the unrealized mark-to-market impact of derivative instruments not designated as hedges in accordance with U.S. GAAP that do not have an offsetting risk reflected within the financial results, as well as the unrealized mark-to-market impact of our Vita Coco investment; (ii) the amortization associated with definite-lived intangible assets; (iii) the amortization of the deferred financing costs associated with the DPS Merger; (iv) the amortization of the fair value adjustment of the senior unsecured notes obtained as a result of the DPS Merger; (v) stock compensation expense and the associated windfall tax benefit attributable to the matching awards made to employees who made an initial investment in KDP; (vi) transaction costs for significant business combinations (completed or abandoned); (vii) non-cash changes in deferred tax liabiltiies related to goodwill and other intangible assets as a result of tax rate or apportionment changes; and (viii) other certain items that are excluded for comparison purposes to prior year periods.

For the second quarter and first six months of 2024, the other certain items excluded for comparison purposes include (i) productivity expenses, (ii) restructuring expenses associated with the 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment, (iii) costs related to significant non-routine legal matters, specifically the antitrust litigation, and (iv) restructuring expenses associated with the 2024 Network Optimization.

For the second quarter and first six months of 2023, the other certain items excluded for comparison purposes include (i) productivity expenses, and (ii) costs related to significant non-routine legal matters, specifically the antitrust litigation. Additionally, the non-cash changes in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets during the second quarter of 2023 included an immaterial non-cash true-up of the valuation of foreign deferred tax liabilities related to a prior period.

Constant currency adjusted: Defined as certain financial statement captions and metrics adjusted for certain items affecting comparability, calculated on a constant currency basis by converting our current period local currency financial results using the prior period foreign currency exchange rates.

For the second quarter and first six months of 2024 and 2023, the supplemental financial data set forth below includes reconciliations of adjusted and constant currency adjusted financial measures to the applicable financial measure presented in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the same period.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED)



Gross profit

Gross

margin

Income from

operations

Operating

margin For the Second Quarter of 2024













Reported $ 2,172

55.4 %

$ 861

22.0 % Items Affecting Comparability:













Mark to market 6





(5)



Amortization of intangibles —





34



Stock compensation —





3



Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment —





11



Productivity 20





45



Non-routine legal matters —





1



Transaction costs —





1



Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization 2





19



Adjusted $ 2,200

56.1 %

$ 970

24.7 % Impact of foreign currency



— %





— % Constant currency adjusted



56.1 %





24.7 %















For the Second Quarter of 2023













Reported $ 2,041

53.9 %

$ 769

20.3 % Items Affecting Comparability:













Mark to market 9





4



Amortization of intangibles —





35



Stock compensation —





4



Productivity 26





58



Non-routine legal matters —





3



Adjusted $ 2,076

54.8 %

$ 873

23.0 %

Refer to pages A-8 and A-9 for reconciliations of reported net sales to constant currency net sales and adjusted income from operations to constant currency adjusted income from operations.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED)



Interest

expense,

net

Income before

provision for

income taxes

Provision

for income

taxes

Effective

tax rate

Net income

Diluted

earnings

per share For the Second Quarter of 2024





















Reported $ 204

$ 672

$ 157

23.4 %

$ 515

$ 0.38 Items Affecting Comparability:





















Mark to market (32)

22

4





18

0.01 Amortization of intangibles —

34

8





26

0.02 Amortization of deferred financing costs (1)

1

—





1

— Amortization of fair value debt adjustment (3)

3

—





3

— Stock compensation —

3

1





2

— Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment —

11

2





9

0.01 Productivity —

45

10





35

0.03 Non-routine legal matters —

1

1





—

— Transaction costs —

1

1





—

— Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization —

19

4





15

0.01 Change in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets —

—

6





(6)

— Adjusted $ 168

$ 812

$ 194

23.9 %

$ 618

$ 0.45 Impact of foreign currency











0.2 %







Constant currency adjusted











24.1 %































For the Second Quarter of 2023





















Reported $ 172

$ 613

$ 110

17.9 %

$ 503

$ 0.36 Items Affecting Comparability:





















Mark to market (53)

48

15





33

0.02 Amortization of intangibles —

35

6





29

0.02 Amortization of deferred financing costs (1)

1

—





1

— Amortization of fair value of debt adjustment (5)

5

1





4

— Stock compensation —

4

1





3

— Productivity —

58

12





46

0.03 Non-routine legal matters —

3

1





2

— Change in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets —

—

25





(25)

(0.02) Adjusted $ 113

$ 767

$ 171

22.3 %

$ 596

$ 0.42























Change - adjusted 48.7 %













3.7 %

7.1 % Impact of foreign currency — %













(0.5) %

— % Change - constant currency adjusted 48.7 %













3.2 %

7.1 %

Diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT TO CONSTANT CURRENCY

ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT

(UNAUDITED)



U.S.

Refreshment

Beverages

U.S.

Coffee

International

Unallocated

corporate costs

Total For the Second Quarter of 2024

















Reported - Income from Operations $ 717

$ 228

$ 150

$ (234)

$ 861 Items Affecting Comparability:

















Mark to market —

—

(1)

(4)

(5) Amortization of intangibles 5

26

3

—

34 Stock compensation —

—

—

3

3 Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment —

—

—

11

11 Productivity 1

20

—

24

45 Non-routine legal matters —

—

—

1

1 Transaction costs —

—

—

1

1 Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization —

19

—

—

19 Adjusted - Income from Operations $ 723

$ 293

$ 152

$ (198)

$ 970



















Change - adjusted 11.9 %

0.3 %

31.0 %

9.4 %

11.1 % Impact of foreign currency — %

— %

(0.8) %

— %

(0.1) % Change - constant currency adjusted 11.9 %

0.3 %

30.2 %

9.4 %

11.0 %



















For the Second Quarter of 2023

















Reported - Income from Operations $ 629

$ 250

$ 112

$ (222)

$ 769 Items Affecting Comparability:

















Mark to market —

—

—

4

4 Amortization of intangibles 6

25

4

—

35 Stock compensation —

—

—

4

4 Productivity 11

17

—

30

58 Non-routine legal matters —

—

—

3

3 Adjusted - Income from Operations $ 646

$ 292

$ 116

$ (181)

$ 873

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT TO CONSTANT CURRENCY

ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT

(UNAUDITED)





Reported

Impact of

Foreign Currency

Constant Currency For the second quarter of 2024











Net sales











U.S. Refreshment Beverages

3.3 %

— %

3.3 % U.S. Coffee

(2.1)

—

(2.1) International

15.5

(0.8)

14.7 Total net sales

3.5

(0.1)

3.4





Reported

Items Affecting

Comparability

Adjusted

Impact of

Foreign

Currency

Constant

Currency

Adjusted For the second quarter of 2024



















Operating margin



















U.S. Refreshment Beverages

29.8 %

0.2 %

30.0 %

— %

30.0 % U.S. Coffee

24.0

6.8

30.8

—

30.8 International

26.5

0.4

26.9

—

26.9 Total operating margin

22.0

2.7

24.7

—

24.7





Reported

Items Affecting

Comparability

Adjusted For the second quarter of 2023











Operating margin











U.S. Refreshment Beverages

27.0 %

0.7 %

27.7 % U.S. Coffee

25.8

4.3

30.1 International

22.9

0.8

23.7 Total operating margin

20.3

2.7

23.0

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED)



Gross profit

Gross

margin

Income from

operations

Operating

margin For the First Six Months of 2024













Reported $ 4,112

55.6 %

$ 1,626

22.0 % Items Affecting Comparability:













Mark to market 3





(24)



Amortization of intangibles —





67



Stock compensation —





7



Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment —





13



Productivity 34





81



Non-routine legal matters —





2



Transaction costs —





2



Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization 2





21



Adjusted $ 4,151

56.2 %

$ 1,795

24.3 % Impact of foreign currency



— %





— % Constant currency adjusted



56.2 %





24.3 %















For the First Six Months of 2023













Reported $ 3,785

53.0 %

$ 1,353

18.9 % Items Affecting Comparability:













Mark to market (5)





2



Amortization of intangibles —





69



Stock compensation —





9



Productivity 64





136



Non-routine legal matters —





3



Adjusted $ 3,844

53.8 %

$ 1,572

22.0 %

Refer to pages A-12 and A-13 for reconciliations of reported net sales to constant currency net sales and adjusted income from operations to constant currency adjusted income from operations.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED)



Interest

expense, net

Income before

provision for

income taxes

Provision for

income taxes

Effective

tax rate

Net income

Diluted

earnings

per share For the First Six Months of 2024





















Reported $ 382

$ 1,266

$ 297

23.5 %

$ 969

$ 0.70 Items Affecting Comparability:





















Mark to market (67)

40

6





34

0.02 Amortization of intangibles —

67

17





50

0.04 Amortization of deferred financing costs (1)

1

—





1

— Amortization of fair value debt adjustment (7)

7

1





6

— Stock compensation —

7

2





5

— Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment —

13

3





10

0.01 Productivity —

81

20





61

0.04 Non-routine legal matters —

2

1





1

— Transaction costs —

2

1





1

— Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization —

21

5





16

0.01 Change in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets —

—

6





(6)

— Adjusted $ 307

$ 1,507

$ 359

23.8 %

$ 1,148

$ 0.84 Impact of foreign currency











0.1 %







Constant currency adjusted











23.9 %































For the First Six Months of 2023





















Reported $ 195

$ 1,194

$ 224

18.8 %

$ 970

$ 0.69 Items Affecting Comparability:





















Mark to market 40

(56)

(14)





(42)

(0.03) Amortization of intangibles —

69

16





53

0.04 Amortization of deferred financing costs (1)

1

—





1

— Amortization of fair value of debt adjustment (9)

9

2





7

0.01 Stock compensation —

9

3





6

— Productivity —

136

33





103

0.07 Non-routine legal matters —

3

1





2

— Change in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets —

—

25





(25)

(0.02) Adjusted $ 225

$ 1,365

$ 290

21.2 %

$ 1,075

$ 0.76























Change - adjusted 36.4 %













6.8 %

10.5 % Impact of foreign currency — %













(0.6) %

(1.3) % Change - Constant currency adjusted 36.4 %













6.2 %

9.2 %

Diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT TO CONSTANT CURRENCY

ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT

(UNAUDITED)



U.S.

Refreshment

Beverages

U.S. Coffee

International

Unallocated

corporate costs

Total For the First Six Months of 2024

















Reported - Income from Operations $ 1,332

$ 476

$ 262

$ (444)

$ 1,626 Items Affecting Comparability:

















Mark to market —

—

(7)

(17)

(24) Amortization of intangibles 10

51

6

—

67 Stock compensation —

—

—

7

7 Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment —

—

—

13

13 Productivity 3

34

—

44

81 Non-routine legal matters —

—

—

2

2 Transaction costs —

—

—

2

2 Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization —

21

—

—

21 Adjusted - Income from Operations $ 1,345

$ 582

$ 261

$ (393)

$ 1,795



















Change - adjusted 16.6 %

0.9 %

30.5 %

9.5 %

14.2 % Impact of foreign currency — %

— %

(2.5) %

— %

(0.3) % Change - constant currency adjusted 16.6 %

0.9 %

28.0 %

9.5 %

13.9 %



















For the First Six Months of 2023

















Reported - Income from Operations $ 1,119

$ 482

$ 192

$ (440)

$ 1,353 Items Affecting Comparability:

















Mark to market —

—

—

2

2 Amortization of intangibles 10

51

8

—

69 Stock compensation —

—

—

9

9 Productivity 25

44

—

67

136 Non-routine legal matters —

—

—

3

3 Adjusted - Income from Operations $ 1,154

$ 577

$ 200

$ (359)

$ 1,572

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT TO CONSTANT CURRENCY ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT

(UNAUDITED)





Reported

Impact of

Foreign Currency

Constant Currency For the first six months of 2024:











Net sales











U.S. Refreshment Beverages

3.8 %

— %

3.8 % U.S. Coffee

(2.1)

—

(2.1) International

13.8

(2.6)

11.2 Total net sales

3.5

(0.4)

3.1





Reported

Items

Affecting

Comparability

Adjusted

Impact of

Foreign

Currency

Constant

Currency

Adjusted For the first six months of 2024:



















Operating margin



















U.S. Refreshment Beverages

29.6 %

0.3 %

29.9 %

— %

29.9 % U.S. Coffee

25.6

5.7

31.3

—

31.3 International

25.5

(0.1)

25.4

0.1

25.5 Total operating margin

22.0

2.3

24.3

—

24.3





Reported

Items Affecting

Comparability

Adjusted For the first six months of 2023:











Operating margin











U.S. Refreshment Beverages

25.8 %

0.8 %

26.6 % U.S. Coffee

25.4

5.0

30.4 International

21.2

0.9

22.1 Total operating margin

18.9

3.1

22.0

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA AND MANAGEMENT LEVERAGE RATIO

(UNAUDITED)

(in millions, except for ratio)

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION - LAST TWELVE MONTHS

Net income $ 2,180 Interest expense, net 683 Provision for income taxes 649 Depreciation expense 408 Other amortization 191 Amortization of intangibles 135 EBITDA $ 4,246 Items affecting comparability:

Impairment of intangible assets $ 2 Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment 48 Productivity 172 Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization 21 Non-routine legal matters 4 Stock compensation 15 Transaction costs 4 Mark to market (19) Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,493





June 30,

2024 Principal amounts of:

Commercial paper notes $ 1,870 Senior unsecured notes 13,093 Total principal amounts 14,963 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 438 Total principal amounts less cash and cash equivalents $ 14,525



June 30, 2024 Management Leverage Ratio 3.2

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA - LAST TWELVE MONTHS

(UNAUDITED)

(in millions) THIRD

QUARTER OF

2023

FOURTH

QUARTER OF

2023

FIRST SIX

MONTHS OF

2024

LAST TWELVE

MONTHS Net income $ 518

$ 693

$ 969

$ 2,180 Interest expense, net 237

64

382

683 Provision for income taxes 146

206

297

649 Depreciation expense 98

103

207

408 Other amortization 45

45

101

191 Amortization of intangibles 34

34

67

135 EBITDA $ 1,078

$ 1,145

$ 2,023

$ 4,246 Items affecting comparability:













Impairment of intangible assets $ 2

$ —

$ —

$ 2 Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment 27

8

13

48 Productivity 41

66

65

172 Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization —

—

21

21 Nonroutine legal matters 2

—

2

4 Stock compensation 4

4

7

15 Transaction costs 1

1

2

4 Mark to market (32)

40

(27)

(19) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,123

$ 1,264

$ 2,106

$ 4,493

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(UNAUDITED)

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for purchases of property,

plant and equipment, proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment, and certain items excluded

for comparison to prior year periods. For the second quarter of 2024 and 2023, there were no certain items

excluded for comparison to prior year periods.





First Six Months (in millions)

2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 742

$ 452 Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(273)

(149) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

1

8 Free Cash Flow

$ 470

$ 311

SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.