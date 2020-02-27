Keurig Dr Pepper Reports Strong 4th Quarter and Full Year Results

BURLINGTON, Mass. and PLANO, Texas, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE: KDP) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 and provided guidance for 2020, the Company's second full fiscal year since the merger between Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. created KDP.

The Company's reported results were significantly impacted by the July 9, 2018 merger.

Reported GAAP Basis

Adjusted Pro Forma and Adjusted Basis1







Q4 FY 2019



Q4 FY 2019 Net Sales % vs Prior Year $2.93 bn 4.3% $11.12 bn 49.4%

Net Sales % vs Prior Year $2.93 bn 4.3% $11.12 bn 0.9% Diluted EPS % vs Prior Year $0.29 52.6% $0.88 66.0%

Diluted EPS % vs Prior Year $0.35 16.7% $1.22 17.3%

Commenting on the announcement, Keurig Dr Pepper Chairman and CEO Bob Gamgort stated, "We delivered strong performance for 2019, with underlying net sales growth in all four segments and EPS growth above our merger target range. In-market performance was healthy across our portfolio, as innovation, marketing and in-store execution drove share growth in key segments. Free cash flow continued to be robust, enabling us to rapidly delever. As we look toward 2020, we are increasing our investment behind growth drivers, leading to our expectation that revenue will accelerate above our merger targets, while still delivering double-digit EPS growth. We continue to expect that we will generate our merger target synergies of $600 million and three-year EPS growth within our target range of 15% to 17%."

Full-year 2019 highlights include:

Delivered underlying net sales growth of 3.2% and Adjusted diluted EPS growth above the merger target range of 15% - 17%.

Achieved merger synergies in excess of the Company's $200 million target and strong productivity, contributing to a 220 basis point increase in Adjusted operating income margin.

target and strong productivity, contributing to a 220 basis point increase in Adjusted operating income margin. Drove strong in-market 2 performance, with market share growth in the majority of the Company's key categories, including CSDs 3 , premium unflavored still water, shelf stable fruit drinks and shelf stable apple juice and apple sauce. In coffee, KDP manufactured pod growth was strong, with continued accelerated growth in untracked channels.

performance, with market share growth in the majority of the Company's key categories, including CSDs , premium unflavored still water, shelf stable fruit drinks and shelf stable apple juice and apple sauce. In coffee, KDP manufactured pod growth was strong, with continued accelerated growth in untracked channels. Added approximately two million new U.S. households to the Keurig single-serve coffee brewing system and launched the highly successful and differentiated K-Duo brewer platform.

Entered into a long-term partnership with Nestle USA in late 2019 to manufacture Starbucks branded packaged coffee in K-Cup pods in the U.S. and Canada as well as a long-term master licensing and distribution agreement for McCafé packaged coffee in the U.S., in addition to KDP's existing agreement with McCafé in Canada .

in late 2019 to manufacture Starbucks branded packaged coffee in K-Cup pods in the U.S. and as well as a long-term master licensing and distribution agreement for McCafé packaged coffee in the U.S., in addition to KDP's existing agreement with McCafé in . Expanded the Company's presence in the energy drink category with the initial launch of A-Shoc energy drinks, in partnership with beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins , with national rollout in 2020.

, with national rollout in 2020. Launched the Company's Drink Well. Do Good . corporate responsibility platform, including ambitious goals in the areas of supply chain, the environment, health & wellbeing and communities.

. corporate responsibility platform, including ambitious goals in the areas of supply chain, the environment, health & wellbeing and communities. Reduced bank debt by $1.3 billion and structured payables by $531 million , resulting in $1.8 billion of payments, due to strong profitability and ongoing effective working capital management.

and structured payables by , resulting in of payments, due to strong profitability and ongoing effective working capital management. Improved the Company's management leverage ratio by 0.9x to 4.5x at year-end 2019, versus 5.4x at year-end 2018; since the merger close, KDP's management leverage ratio has improved 1.5x.

_______________________________________

1 Adjusted financial metrics used in this release are non-GAAP measures and refer to results in 2019. Adjusted pro forma financial metrics also used in this release for results in 2018 are also non-GAAP measures and assume the merger occurred on December 31, 2016 and adjust for other items affecting comparability. See reconciliations of GAAP results to Adjusted results, in the case of 2019 metrics, and to Adjusted pro forma results, in the case of 2018 metrics, in the accompanying tables.

2 In-market performance (retail consumption; market share) based on Keurig Dr Pepper's custom IRi category definitions.

3 CSD refers to "Carbonated Soft Drink".

2019 Full Year Consolidated Results

Net sales for the full year of 2019 increased 49% to $11.12 billion, compared to $7.44 billion in the year-ago period, primarily reflecting the impact of the merger in 2018. Compared to Adjusted pro forma net sales of $11.02 billion for the full year of 2018, net sales advanced 0.9%, reflecting strong underlying net sales growth of 3.2%, driven by increased volume/mix of 2.6% and higher net price realization of 0.6%. Partially offsetting the underlying net sales growth was the expected unfavorable impact of changes in the Company's Allied Brands portfolio totaling 2.1%, as well as unfavorable foreign currency translation of 0.2%.

KDP in-market performance remained strong for the year, growing dollar consumption and gaining market share in nearly all key categories, including CSDs, premium unflavored still water, shelf stable fruit drinks and shelf stable apple juice and apple sauce. This performance reflected the strength of Dr Pepper and Canada Dry CSDs, CORE Hydration, Snapple Juice drinks and Motts apple juice and apple sauce. In coffee, retail consumption of single-serve pods manufactured by KDP grew nearly 4% in IRi tracked channels, with higher growth registered in untracked channels, particularly e-commerce and Canada. This performance of tracked and untracked channels is consistent with the Company's pod shipment volume growth of 9%. In tracked channels, dollar market share of KDP manufactured pods in the US remained strong at 81.7% in the latest 52-week period ending December.

Operating income increased 92% to $2.38 billion, compared to $1.24 billion in the year-ago period, primarily reflecting the impact of the merger, partially offset by the unfavorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability.

Adjusted operating income advanced 10.3% to $2.89 billion in 2019, compared to Adjusted pro forma operating income of $2.62 billion in the year-ago period, due to strong productivity and merger synergies, both of which benefitted cost of goods sold and SG&A, and the growth in underlying net sales. These drivers were partially offset by inflation, particularly in packaging and logistics, and the unfavorable comparison versus year-ago to a gain of $22 million from the acquisition of Big Red. Adjusted operating margin grew 220 basis points to 26.0% in 2019.

Net income more than doubled to $1.25 billion in 2019, compared to $0.59 billion in 2018, primarily reflecting the impact of the merger, partially offset by the unfavorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability. Diluted EPS grew 66% to $0.88, compared to diluted EPS of $0.53 in 2018.

Adjusted net income advanced 18% to $1.73 billion in 2019, compared to Adjusted pro forma net income of $1.46 billion in 2018. This performance primarily reflected the growth in Adjusted operating income, lower Adjusted interest expense, due to reduced outstanding indebtedness and the benefit of unwinding several interest rate swap contracts, and a lower effective tax rate. Partially offsetting these positive drivers was the impact of the pre-tax gains recorded in the year-ago period totaling $58 million, comprised of the $24 million distribution from BodyArmor, as well as the $22 million and $12 million gains from the Big Red and Core acquisitions, respectively. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 17% to $1.22, compared to Adjusted pro forma diluted EPS of $1.04 in 2018, reflecting the growth in Adjusted net income, partially offset by an increase in diluted shares outstanding, largely due to the acquisition of Core Nutrition LLC in November 2018, which was primarily financed through the issuance of additional shares.

KDP generated exceptionally strong free cash flow approximating $2.4 billion in 2019, reflecting growth in operating income and ongoing effective working capital management. This free cash flow performance enabled KDP to reduce bank debt by $1.3 billion and structured payables by $531 million, for a total of $1.8 billion of payments.

2019 Full Year Segment Results

Coffee Systems

Net sales in 2019 totaled $4.23 billion, compared to $4.11 billion in the prior year. Compared to Adjusted pro forma net sales of $4.12 billion in 2018, net sales for 2019 increased 2.8%, reflecting strong volume/mix growth of 6.1%, partially offset by lower net price realization of 2.9% and unfavorable foreign currency translation of 0.4%.

The volume/mix growth of 6.1% reflected strong pod volume growth of 9.0% and brewer volume growth of 8.2%. The pod volume growth was driven by continued expansion of U.S. households regularly using a Keurig brewer which, in 2019, grew approximately 7% to 30 million households. Partially offsetting the strong volume growth of both pods and brewers was unfavorable pod sales mix.

Operating income increased 4.8% to $1.22 billion in 2019, compared to $1.16 billion in 2018. Adjusted operating income advanced 5.7% to $1.40 billion, compared to Adjusted pro forma operating income of $1.33 billion in the prior year, primarily reflecting continued productivity and merger synergies and the benefit of the net sales growth, partially offset by inflation in input costs and logistics, higher marketing investment and increased general and administrative expenses. Adjusted operating margin advanced 90 basis points versus year-ago to 33.1%.

Packaged Beverages

Net sales in 2019 totaled $4.95 billion, compared to $2.42 billion in the prior year, primarily reflecting the impact of the merger in 2018. Compared to Adjusted pro forma net sales of $5.07 billion in 2018, net sales for 2019 decreased 2.4%, reflecting underlying net sales growth of 2.3%, driven by net price realization of 1.8% and higher volume/mix of 0.5%, more than offset by the expected unfavorable impact resulting from changes in the Allied Brands portfolio that totaled 4.7%.

Driving the underlying net sales performance for the year were Core, Dr Pepper, Canada Dry and Snapple Juice drinks, as well as contract manufacturing, partially offset by declines in Bai, 7UP and Snapple Tea.

Operating income totaled $757 million in 2019, compared to $257 million in the prior year, primarily reflecting the impact of the merger in 2018. Adjusted operating income increased 13% to $783 million in 2019, compared to Adjusted pro forma operating income of $691 million in the prior year. This performance primarily reflected strong productivity and merger synergies, the growth in underlying net sales, including the incremental profit from Core and Big Red resulting from the acquisition of the businesses in 2018, and a network optimization program gain of $30 million on the asset sale-leaseback of three manufacturing facilities. These positive drivers were partially offset by inflation, primarily in input costs and logistics, and the comparison versus year-ago to a $22 million gain related to the acquisition of Big Red. Adjusted operating margin increased 220 basis points versus year-ago to 15.8%.

Beverage Concentrates

Net sales in 2019 totaled $1.41 billion, compared to $0.67 billion in the prior year, primarily reflecting the impact of the merger in 2018. Compared to Adjusted pro forma net sales of $1.33 billion in the prior year, net sales in 2019 increased 6.2%, driven by higher net price realization of 5.3% and favorable volume/mix of 1.1%, partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency translation of 0.2%.

Dr Pepper fueled the strong growth in net sales, combined with growth in Canada Dry, A&W and Crush. Shipment volume growth of 0.2% for the segment was led by Dr Pepper and Canada Dry, partially offset by 7UP and other brands. Bottler case sales in 2019 increased 0.6% compared to the prior year.

Operating income totaled $955 million in 2019, compared to $430 million in the prior year, primarily reflecting the impact of the merger in 2018. Adjusted operating income increased 11% to $957 million in 2019, compared to Adjusted pro forma operating income of $861 million in the prior year, primarily reflecting the benefit of the net sales growth and merger synergies, partially offset by inflation in input costs and logistics. Adjusted operating margin advanced 300 basis points versus year-ago to 67.7%.

Latin America Beverages

Net sales in 2019 totaled $528 million, compared to $244 million in the prior year, primarily reflecting the impact of the merger in 2018. Compared to Adjusted pro forma net sales of $506 million in the prior year, net sales increased 4.3%, reflecting higher net price realization of 4.5%, partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency translation of 0.2%.

Operating income totaled $85 million in 2019, compared to $29 million in the prior year, primarily reflecting the impact of the merger in 2018. Adjusted operating income of $82 million in 2019 was essentially even with Adjusted pro forma operating income of $83 million in the prior year, primarily reflecting the strong net sales growth and productivity savings, offset by inflation in input costs and logistics, higher general and administrative expenses and unfavorable foreign currency transaction impacts. Also impacting the comparison versus the year-ago period was the benefit related to a one-time, $6 million reimbursement from a resin supplier.

Fourth Quarter Consolidated Results

Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 4.3% to $2.93 billion, compared to $2.81 billion in the year-ago period, reflecting higher volume/mix of 5.3% and favorable foreign currency translation of 0.1%, partially offset by unfavorable net price realization of 0.7%. Excluding the one month of residual sales from BodyArmor prior to its exit in the fourth quarter of 2018 and the impact of foreign currency translation, net sales grew 4.6%.

KDP in-market performance continued to be solid in the fourth quarter of 2019, with dollar consumption and market share advancing in several key categories including CSDs, shelf stable fruit drinks and shelf stable apple sauce. This performance reflected the strength of Dr Pepper and Canada Dry CSDs, Snapple juice drinks and Motts apple sauce. In coffee, retail consumption of single-serve pods manufactured by KDP grew nearly 4% in IRi tracked channels, with accelerated growth in untracked channels. This performance of tracked and untracked channels is consistent with the Company's pod shipment volume growth of 10%. In U.S. tracked channels, dollar market share of KDP manufactured pods of 82.0% in the fourth quarter was even with year-ago.

Operating income increased 30% to $713 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $547 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted operating income in the quarter advanced 13% to $813 million, compared to Adjusted pro forma operating income of $720 million in the year-ago period. This performance reflected strong productivity and synergies, the strong growth in net sales and a network optimization program gain of $30 million on the asset sale-leaseback of three manufacturing facilities in the Packaged Beverages segment. Partially offsetting these drivers was inflation, primarily in input costs and logistics, and higher marketing. Adjusted operating margin grew 210 basis points versus year-ago to 27.7%.

Net income increased 53% to $406 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $266 million in the year-ago period. Diluted EPS grew 53% to $0.29 in the quarter, compared to diluted EPS of $0.19 in the year-ago period.

Adjusted net income advanced 15% to $491 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $427 million in the year-ago period. This performance primarily reflected the strong growth in Adjusted operating income, partially offset by the unfavorable comparison in the year-ago period of a $21 million pre-tax benefit from the unwinding of several interest rate swap contracts and a $12 million pre-tax gain related to the Core acquisition. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 17% to $0.35, compared to Adjusted pro forma diluted EPS of $0.30 in the year-ago period.

Fourth Quarter Segment Results

Coffee Systems

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 4.0% to $1.21 billion, compared to $1.16 billion in the year-ago period, reflecting higher volume/mix of 7.6%, partially offset by lower net price realization of 3.5% and unfavorable foreign currency translation of 0.1%. The volume/mix increase of 7.6% reflected strong pod volume growth of 10.3% and brewer volume growth of 0.9%, the latter of which reflected earlier shipment timing in advance of the holiday season to meet retailer needs.

Operating income for Coffee Systems increased 11% to $329 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $297 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted operating income in the quarter increased 13% to $370 million, compared to Adjusted pro forma operating income of $328 million in the year-ago period, primarily reflecting the benefit of the strong net sales growth as well as productivity and merger synergies, partially offset by inflation in input costs and logistics and higher marketing investment. Adjusted operating margin increased 240 basis points versus year-ago to 30.6%.

Packaged Beverages

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 advanced 2.9% to $1.21 billion, compared to $1.18 billion in the prior year. This performance reflected favorable volume/mix growth of 3.8% and higher net price realization of 0.2%, partially offset by the expected unfavorable impact from the exit of BodyArmor during the fourth quarter of 2018 of 1.1%.

Driving the net sales performance were evian, Bai, Core, Sunkist, Canada Dry and Dr Pepper, as well as contract manufacturing, partially offset by the aforementioned exit of BodyArmor in the prior year and, to a lesser extent, 7UP and Snapple Tea.

Operating income in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 15% to $226 million, compared to $196 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted operating income increased 13% to $232 million, compared to Adjusted pro forma operating income of $206 million in the prior year. This improvement reflected strong productivity and merger synergies, the growth in net sales and the network optimization program gain of $30 million on the asset sale-leaseback of three manufacturing facilities. Partially offsetting these positive drivers were inflation in input costs and logistics, higher marketing and investments in our network. Adjusted operating margin advanced 170 basis points versus year-ago to 19.2% of net sales.

Beverage Concentrates

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 8.0% to $380 million, compared to $352 million in the year-ago period, reflecting favorable volume/mix of 4.2% and higher net price realization of 3.8%.

Dr Pepper continued to fuel the strong growth in net sales for the segment, along with increases for Canada Dry and A&W. Shipment volume growth of 2.3% for the segment was led by Dr Pepper, Canada Dry and A&W, partially offset by 7UP and Sunkist. Bottler case sales increased 0.4% in the quarter compared to the year-ago period.

Operating income in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 11% to $265 million, compared to $238 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted operating income increased 9.9% to $266 million, compared to Adjusted pro forma operating income of $242 million in the year-ago period, reflecting the benefit of the strong net sales growth and merger synergies, partially offset by higher marketing investments and inflation in input costs. Adjusted operating margin advanced 120 basis points versus year-ago to 70.0%.

Latin America Beverages

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 11% to $133 million, compared to net sales of $120 million in the year-ago period, reflecting higher net price realization of 4.9%, favorable volume/mix of 2.6% and favorable foreign currency translation of 3.3%.

Operating income in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 64% to $23 million, compared to $14 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted operating income increased 39% to $25 million, compared to Adjusted pro forma operating income of $18 million in the year-ago period. This strong performance reflected the benefit of the net sales growth, partially offset by inflation in input costs and logistics. Adjusted operating margin advanced 380 basis points versus year-ago to 18.8%.

KDP Adjusted Guidance for 2020

KDP expects net sales growth in 2020 to accelerate to 3.0% to 4.0%, versus the Company's merger target of 2.0% to 3.0%. This momentum is expected to be fueled by investments KDP is planning across the business, including in the areas of innovation, new partnerships, in-store execution, marketing and research and development.

Adjusted diluted EPS growth in 2020 is expected to be in the range of 13% to 15%, or $1.38 to $1.40 per diluted share, reflecting the opportunities the Company is pursuing and the investments it is planning to make to drive accelerated top-line growth. Over the three-year period ending 2021, the Company continues to expect to deliver Adjusted diluted EPS growth in the range of 15% to 17%, in line with its merger target.

Supporting this guidance are the following expectations:

Merger synergies of $200 million in 2020, consistent with the Company's long-term merger target for $200 million per year over the 2019-2021 period.

in 2020, consistent with the Company's long-term merger target for per year over the 2019-2021 period. Adjusted interest expense is expected to be in the range of $530 million to $545 million , reflecting ongoing deleveraging and some benefit from unwinding interest rate swap contracts.

to , reflecting ongoing deleveraging and some benefit from unwinding interest rate swap contracts. The Adjusted effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 24.5% to 25.0%.

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding are estimated to be approximately 1,425 million.

Management leverage ratio is expected to be in the range of 3.5x to 3.8x at year end 2020.

The Company continues to expect to achieve a management leverage ratio below 3.0x in two to three years from the July 2018 closing of the merger.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited, in millions, except per share data)



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Year Ended

December 31, (in millions, except per share data) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Net sales $ 2,934



$ 2,813



$ 11,120



$ 7,442

Cost of sales 1,241



1,268



4,778



3,560

Gross profit 1,693



1,545



6,342



3,882

Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,011



986



3,962



2,635

Other operating expense (income), net (31)



12



2



10

Income from operations 713



547



2,378



1,237

Interest expense 157



180



654



401

Interest expense - related party —



—



—



51

Loss on early extinguishment of debt 2



—



11



13

Other expense (income), net 4



9



19



(19)

Income before provision for income taxes 550



358



1,694



791

Provision for income taxes 144



92



440



202

Net income 406



266



1,254



589

Less: Net income attributable to employee redeemable non-controlling interest and mezzanine equity awards —



—



—



3

Net income attributable to KDP $ 406



$ 266



$ 1,254



$ 586

















Earnings per common share:













Basic $ 0.29



$ 0.19



$ 0.89



$ 0.54

Diluted 0.29



0.19



0.88



0.53

Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 1,406.9



1,394.8



1,406.7



1,086.3

Diluted 1,419.9



1,406.2



1,419.1



1,097.6



KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited, in millions, except shares and per share data)



December 31, (in millions, except share and per share data) 2019

2018 Assets Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 75



$ 83

Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 26



46

Trade accounts receivable, net 1,115



1,150

Inventories 654



626

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 403



254

Total current assets 2,273



2,159

Property, plant and equipment, net 2,028



2,310

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 151



186

Goodwill 20,172



20,011

Other intangible assets, net 24,117



23,967

Other non-current assets 748



259

Deferred tax assets 29



26

Total assets $ 49,518



$ 48,918

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 3,176



$ 2,300

Accrued expenses 939



1,012

Structured payables 321



526

Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term obligations 1,593



1,458

Other current liabilities 445



406

Total current liabilities 6,474



5,702

Long-term obligations 12,827



14,201

Deferred tax liabilities 6,030



5,923

Other non-current liabilities 930



559

Total liabilities 26,261



26,385

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 1,406,852,305 and 1,405,944,922 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 14



14

Additional paid-in capital 21,557



21,471

Retained earnings 1,582



1,178

Accumulated other comprehensive loss 104



(130)

Total stockholders' equity 23,257



22,533

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 49,518



$ 48,918



KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For The Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited, in millions)



Year Ended December 31, (in millions) 2019

2018 Operating activities:





Net income $ 1,254



$ 589

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation expense 358



233

Amortization of intangibles 126



121

Other amortization expense 214



108

Provision for sales returns 43



54

Deferred income taxes (23)



(81)

Employee stock based compensation expense 64



35

Loss on early extinguishment of debt 11



13

Gain on step acquisition of unconsolidated subsidiaries —



(18)

Unrealized (gain) or loss on foreign currency (24)



28

Unrealized (gain) or loss on derivatives 36



49

Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates 51



17

Other, net (2)



8

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:





Trade accounts receivable (7)



82

Inventories (24)



185

Income taxes receivable, prepaid and payables, net 36



71

Other current and non current assets (324)



(49)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 583



206

Other current and non current liabilities 102



(38)

Net change in operating assets and liabilities 366



457

Net cash provided by operating activities 2,474



1,613

Investing activities:





Acquisitions of businesses (8)



(19,114)

Cash acquired in acquisitions —



169

Issuance of related party note receivable (32)



(11)

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (16)



(39)

Proceeds from capital distributions from investments in unconsolidated affiliates —



35

Purchases of property, plant and equipment (330)



(180)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 247



3

Purchases of intangibles (35)



—

Other, net 24



6

Net cash used in investing activities (150)



(19,131)



KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For The Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited, in millions, continued)



Year Ended December 31, (in millions) 2019

2018 Financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of common stock —



9,000

Proceeds from unsecured credit facility —



1,900

Proceeds from senior unsecured notes —



8,000

Proceeds from term loan 2,000



2,700

Net issuance of commercial paper notes 167



1,080

Proceeds from structured payables 330



526

Payments on structured payables (531)



—

Repayment of senior unsecured notes (250)



—

Repayment of unsecured credit facility —



(1,900)

Repayment of term loan (3,203)



(3,447)

Payments on finance leases (38)



(17)

Deferred financing charges paid —



(55)

Cash contributions from redeemable NCI shareholders —



18

Cash dividends paid (844)



(232)

Other, net 5



4

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,364)



17,577

Net change from:





Operating, investing and financing activities (40)



59

Effect of exchange rate changes 12



(15)

Beginning of period 139



95

End of period $ 111



$ 139









Non-cash investing activities:





Issuance of common stock for acquisition of business $ —



$ (441)

Fair value of stock and replacement equity awards not converted to cash —



(3,643)

Measurement period adjustment of Core purchase price (11)



—

Capital expenditures included in accounts payable and accrued expenses 163



102

Holdback liability for acquisition of business —



54

Purchases of intangibles 2



—

Non-cash financing activities:





Finance lease additions 69



40

Dividends declared but not yet paid 211



211

Capitalization of related party debt into additional paid-in-capital —



(1,815)

Supplemental cash flow disclosures:





Cash paid for interest 521



180

Cash paid for related party interest —



51

Cash paid for income taxes 433



210



KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Net Sales













Coffee Systems $ 1,210



$ 1,164



$ 4,233



$ 4,114

Packaged Beverages 1,211



1,177



4,945



2,415

Beverage Concentrates 380



352



1,414



669

Latin America Beverages 133



120



528



244

Total net sales $ 2,934



$ 2,813



$ 11,120



$ 7,442

















Income from Operations













Coffee Systems $ 329



$ 297



$ 1,219



$ 1,163

Packaged Beverages 226



196



757



257

Beverage Concentrates 265



238



955



430

Latin America Beverages 23



14



85



29

Unallocated corporate costs (130)



(198)



(638)



(642)

Total income from operations $ 713



$ 547



$ 2,378



$ 1,237



Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information

On January 29, 2018, DPS entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") by and among DPS, Maple and Salt Merger Sub, Inc. ("Merger Sub"), whereby Merger Sub will be merged with and into Maple, with Maple surviving the merger as a wholly-owned subsidiary of DPS (the "Transaction"). The Transaction was consummated on July 9, 2018 (the "Merger Date"), at which time DPS changed its name to "Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.".

Immediately prior to the consummation of the Transaction (the "Effective Time"), each share of common stock of Maple issued and outstanding was converted into the right to receive a number of fully paid and nonassessable shares of common stock of Merger Sub determined pursuant to an exchange ratio set forth in the Merger Agreement (the "Acquisition Shares"). As a result of the Transaction, the stockholders of Maple as of immediately prior to the Effective Time own approximately 87% of DPS common stock following the closing and the stockholders of DPS as of immediately prior to the Effective Time own approximately 13% on a fully diluted basis. Upon consummation of the Transaction, DPS declared a special cash dividend equal to $103.75 per share, subject to any withholding of taxes required by law, payable to holders of its common stock as of the record date for the special dividend.

The following unaudited pro forma combined financial information for the year ended December 31, 2018 is based on the actual financial statements of KDP after giving effect to the Transaction and the assumptions, reclassifications and adjustments described in the accompanying notes to this financial information. The financial information is presented as if the Transaction had been consummated on December 31, 2016, and combines the historical results of DPS and Maple. Refer to the Summary of Pro Forma Adjustments and Summary of Reclassifications below for details of the reclassifications and adjustments applied to the historical financial statements of DPS and of Maple, which is now reflected under the KDP column.

The pro forma financial information was prepared using the acquisition method of accounting, which requires, among other things, that assets acquired and liabilities assumed in a business combination be recognized at their fair values as of the completion of the acquisition. We utilized fair values at the Merger Date for the allocation of consideration to the net tangible and intangible assets acquired and liabilities assumed. The historical consolidated financial statements have been adjusted in the accompanying financial information to give effect to unaudited pro forma events that are (1) directly attributable to the transaction, (2) factually supportable, and (3) are expected to have a continuing impact on the results of operations of KDP.

The financial information has been prepared based upon currently available information and assumptions deemed appropriate by the Company's management. This financial information is not necessarily indicative of what our results of operations actually would have been had the Transaction been completed as of December 31, 2016. In addition, the financial information is not indicative of future results or current financial conditions and does not reflect any anticipated synergies, operating efficiencies, cost savings or any integration costs that may result from the Transaction. The financial information should be read in conjunction with historical financial statements and accompanying notes filed with the SEC.

Summary of Pro Forma Adjustments

Pro forma adjustments included in the Pro Forma Combined Statements of Income are as follows:

a. A decrease in Net sales to remove the historical deferred revenue associated with DPS' arrangements with PepsiCo, Inc. and The Coca-Cola Company, which were eliminated in the fair value adjustments for DPS as part of purchase price accounting.



b. An increase in Net sales to remove the historical amortization of certain capitalized upfront customer incentive program payments. These were eliminated in the fair value adjustments for DPS as these upfront payments were revalued within the customer relationship intangible assets recorded in purchase price accounting.



c. Adjustment to remove the impact of the step-up of inventory recorded in purchase accounting.



d. Adjustments to Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses due to changes in amortization as a result of the fair value adjustments for DPS' intangible assets with definite lives as part of purchase price accounting.



e. Adjustments to SG&A expenses due to changes in depreciation as a result of the fair value adjustments for DPS' property, plant and equipment as part of purchase price accounting.



f. A decrease to SG&A expenses for both DPS and KDP (Maple) to remove non-recurring transaction costs as a result of the Transaction.



g. Removal of the Interest expense - related party caption for KDP (Maple), as the related party debt was capitalized into Additional paid-in capital immediately prior to the Transaction.



h. Adjustments to Interest expense to remove the historical amortization of deferred debt issuance costs, discounts and premiums and to record incremental amortization as a result of the fair value adjustments for DPS' senior unsecured notes as part of purchase price accounting.



i. Adjustments to Interest expense to record incremental interest expense and amortization of deferred debt issuance costs for borrowings related to the Transaction.



j. Removal of the Net income attributable to employee redeemable non-controlling interest and mezzanine equity awards caption as the Maple non-controlling interest was eliminated to reflect the capital structure of the combined company.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. Pro Forma Condensed Combined Statement of Income For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 (Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share data) Reported KDP(1)

Pro Forma

Adjustments(2)

Pro Forma

Combined Net sales $ 2,813



$ —



$ 2,813

Cost of sales 1,268



(1)



1,267

Gross profit 1,545



1



1,546

Selling, general and administrative expenses 986



4



990

Other operating expense (income), net 12



—



12

Income from operations 547



(3)



544

Interest expense 180



(2)



178

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



—



—

Other expense (income), net 9



—



9

Income before provision for income taxes 358



(1)



357

Provision for income taxes 92



2



94

Net income 266



(3)



263

Net income attributable to employee redeemable non-controlling interest and mezzanine equity awards —



—



—

Net income attributable to KDP $ 266



$ (3)



$ 263

Earnings per common share:









Basic $ 0.19







$ 0.19

Diluted 0.19







0.19

Weighted average common shares outstanding:









Basic 1,394.8







1,394.8

Diluted 1,406.2







1,406.2







(1) Refer to the Statements of Income on A-1. (2) Refer to Summary of Pro Forma Adjustments on A-7.



Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. PRO FORMA CONDENSED COMBINED STATEMENT OF INCOME For the Year Ended December 31, 2018 (Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share data) Reported

KDP(1)

DPS Jan 1 -

July 8, 2018(2)

Pro Forma

Adjustments(3)

Pro Forma

Combined Net sales $ 7,442



$ 3,605



$ (27)



$ 11,020

Cost of sales 3,560



1,529



(156)



4,933

Gross profit 3,882



2,076



129



6,087

Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,635



1,639



(361)



3,913

Other operating expense (income), net 10



(14)



2



(2)

Income from operations 1,237



451



488



2,176

Interest expense 401



88



182



671

Interest expense - related party 51



—



(51)



—

Loss on early extinguishment of debt 13



—



—



13

Other expense (income), net (19)



5



14



—

Income before provision for income taxes 791



358



343



1,492

Provision for income taxes 202



82



109



393

Net income 589



276



234



1,099

Net income attributable to employee redeemable non-controlling interest and mezzanine equity awards 3



—



(3)



—

Net income attributable to KDP $ 586



$ 276



$ 237



$ 1,099

Earnings per common share:













Basic $ 0.54











$ 0.79

Diluted 0.53











0.78

Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 1,086.3







303.5



1,389.8

Diluted 1,097.6







303.5



1,401.1







(1) Refer to the Statements of Income on A-1. (2) Refers to DPS's activity during the year ended December 31, 2018 prior to the Merger Date. (3) Refer to Summary of Pro Forma Adjustments on A-7.



Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF PRO FORMA SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)

(in millions)







Reported KDP(1)

Pro Forma

Adjustments(3)

Pro Forma

Combined For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

















Net Sales

















Coffee Systems







$ 1,164



$ —



$ 1,164

Packaged Beverages







1,177



—



1,177

Beverage Concentrates







352



—



352

Latin America Beverages







120



—



120

Total net sales







$ 2,813



$ —



$ 2,813





















Income from Operations

















Coffee Systems







$ 297



$ 1



$ 298

Packaged Beverages







196



5



201

Beverage Concentrates







238



—



238

Latin America Beverages







14



1



15

Unallocated corporate costs







(198)



(10)



(208)

Total income from operations







$ 547



$ (3)



$ 544





(in millions) Reported

KDP(1)

DPS Jan 1 -

July 8, 2018(2)

Pro Forma

Adjustments(3)

Pro Forma

Combined For the Year Ended December 31, 2018













Net Sales













Coffee Systems $ 4,114



$ —



$ —



$ 4,114

Packaged Beverages 2,415



2,654



—



5,069

Beverage Concentrates 669



689



(27)



1,331

Latin America Beverages 244



262



—



506

Total net sales $ 7,442



$ 3,605



$ (27)



$ 11,020

















Income from Operations













Coffee Systems $ 1,163



$ —



$ (2)



$ 1,161

Packaged Beverages 257



299



124



680

Beverage Concentrates 430



436



(10)



856

Latin America Beverages 29



42



9



80

Unallocated Corporate (642)



(326)



367



(601)

Total income from operations $ 1,237



$ 451



$ 488



$ 2,176







(1) Refer to the Statements of Income on A-1. (2) Refers to DPS's activity during the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 prior to the Merger Date. (3) Refer to Summary of Pro Forma Adjustments on A-7.

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

The company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures that reflect the way management evaluates the business may provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results, trends and ongoing performance on a comparable basis.

For periods that occur in 2019, management compares the Adjusted GAAP, which is defined as U.S. GAAP results adjusted for certain items affecting comparability, for the year ended December 31, 2019 to Adjusted Pro Forma, which is defined as Pro Forma results adjusted for certain items affecting comparability, for the year ended December 31, 2018. Pro Forma information is no longer prepared as the year ended December 31, 2019 reflects DPS and Maple as a combined company for the entire period.

Specifically, investors should consider the following with respect to our financial results:

Adjusted: Defined as certain financial statement captions and metrics adjusted for certain items affecting comparability.

Items affecting comparability: Defined as certain items that are excluded for comparison to prior year periods, adjusted for the tax impact as applicable. Tax impact is determined based upon an approximate rate for each item. For each period, management adjusts for (i) the unrealized mark-to-market impact of derivative instruments not designated as hedges in accordance with U.S. GAAP and do not have an offsetting risk reflected within the financial results; (ii) the amortization associated with definite-lived intangible assets; (iii) the amortization of the deferred financing costs associated with the DPS Merger and Keurig Acquisition; (iv) the amortization of the fair value adjustment of the senior unsecured notes obtained as a result of the DPS Merger; (v) stock compensation expense attributable to the matching awards made to employees who made an initial investment in the Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. Executive Ownership Plan or the Keurig Dr Pepper Omnibus Incentive Plan of 2009; and (vi) other certain items that are excluded for comparison purposes to prior year periods.

Prior to the second quarter of 2019, we did not add back the amortization of the fair value adjustment of the senior unsecured debt recognized as a result of the purchase price allocation for the DPS Merger. As this item is similar to the amortization of intangibles, we changed our method of computing Adjusted Pro Forma (2018) results to exclude the amortization of the fair value adjustment of the senior unsecured notes in order to reflect how management views our business results on a consistent basis.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, the other certain items excluded for comparison purposes include (i) restructuring and integration expenses; (ii) expenses associated with our productivity projects; (iii) transaction costs for significant business combinations (completed or abandoned) excluding the DPS Merger; (iv) provision for legal settlements; (v) the impact of the step-up of acquired inventory for business combinations not associated with the DPS Merger (vi) the loss on early extinguishment of debt related to the redemption of debt and (vii) the loss related to the malware incident.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, the other certain items excluded for comparison purposes include (i) restructuring and integration expenses; (ii) expenses associated with our productivity projects; (iii) transaction costs for significant business combinations (completed or abandoned) excluding the DPS Merger; (iv) provision for legal settlements; (v) the impact of the step-up of acquired inventory for business combinations not associated with the DPS Merger (vi) the loss on early extinguishment of debt related to the redemption of debt and (vii) tax reform associated with the TCJA.

Reconciliations for these items are provided in the tables below.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN REPORTED ITEMS TO CERTAIN NON-GAAP ADJUSTED ITEMS For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 (Unaudited, in millions, except per share data)



Cost of sales

Gross profit

Gross margin

Selling,

general and

administrative

expenses

Other

operating

expense

(income), net

Income from

operations

Operating

margin Reported $ 1,241



$ 1,693



57.7 %

$ 1,011



$ (31)



$ 713



24.3 % Items Affecting Comparability:

























Mark to market 41



(41)







5



—



(46)





Amortization of intangibles —



—







(32)



—



32





Stock compensation —



—







(6)



—



6





Restructuring and integration costs —



—







(65)



(1)



66





Productivity (1)



1







(19)



—



20





Transaction costs —



—







(1)



—



1





Provision for legal settlements —



—







(21)



—



21





Adjusted GAAP $ 1,281



$ 1,653



56.3 %

$ 872



$ (32)



$ 813



27.7 %



Interest

expense

Loss on early

extinguishment

of debt

Income before

provision for

income taxes

Provision for

income

taxes

Effective

tax rate

Net income

Weighted

Average

Diluted

shares

Diluted

earnings per

share Reported $ 157



$ 2



$ 550



$ 144



26.2 %

$ 406



1,419.9

$ 0.29

Items Affecting Comparability:





























Mark to market (3)



—



(43)



(12)







(31)







(0.02)

Amortization of intangibles —



—



32



8







24







0.02

Amortization of deferred financing costs (3)



—



3



1







2







—

Amortization of fair value debt adjustment (6)



—



6



1







5







—

Stock compensation —



—



6



2







4







—

Restructuring and integration costs 1



—



65



16







49







0.04

Productivity —



—



20



7







13







0.01

Transaction costs —



—



1



1







—







—

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



(2)



2



—







2







—

Provision for legal settlements —



—



21



4







17







—

Adjusted GAAP $ 146



$ —



$ 663



$ 172



25.9 %

$ 491



1,419.9

$ 0.35





Diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN REPORTED ITEMS TO CERTAIN NON-GAAP ADJUSTED ITEMS For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 (Unaudited, in millions, except per share data)



Cost of sales

Gross profit

Gross

margin

Selling, general and

administrative expenses

Other operating

expense

(income), net

Income from

operations

Operating

margin Pro Forma $ 1,267



$ 1,546



55.0 %

$ 990



$ 12



$ 544



19.3 % Items Affecting Comparability:

























Mark to market (11)



11







(29)



—



40





Amortization of intangibles —



—







(33)



—



33





Stock compensation —



—







(5)



—



5





Restructuring and integration costs (2)



2







(74)



(8)



84





Productivity (1)



1







—



(2)



3





Transaction costs —



—







(2)



—



2





Provision for legal settlements —



—







(7)



—



7





Inventory step-up (2)



2







—



—



2





Adjusted Pro Forma $ 1,251



$ 1,562



55.5 %

$ 840



$ 2



$ 720



25.6 %



Interest expense

Income before

provision for

income taxes

Provision for

income taxes

Effective

tax rate

Net income

Weighted

Average

Diluted shares

Diluted earnings

per share Pro Forma $ 178



$ 357



$ 94



26.3 %

$ 263



1,406.2

$ 0.19

Items Affecting Comparability:

























Mark to market (32)



72



17







55







0.04

Amortization of intangibles —



33



8







25







0.02

Amortization of deferred financing costs (4)



4



2







2







—

Amortization of fair value debt adjustment (6)



6



2







4







—

Stock compensation —



5



1







4







—

Restructuring and integration costs —



84



20







64







0.05

Productivity —



3



—







3







—

Transaction costs (3)



5



2







3







—

Provision for legal settlements —



7



2







5







—

Inventory step-up —



2



—







2







—

Tax reform —



—



3







(3)







—

Adjusted Pro Forma $ 133



$ 578



$ 151



26.1 %

$ 427



1,406.2

$ 0.30





Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN REPORTED ITEMS TO CERTAIN NON-GAAP ADJUSTED ITEMS For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 (Unaudited, in millions, except per share data)



Cost of sales

Gross profit

Gross margin

Selling, general

and

administrative

expenses

Other operating

expense

(income), net

Income from

operations

Operating margin

Reported $ 4,778



$ 6,342



57.0%

$ 3,962



$ 2

$ 2,378



21.4%

Items Affecting Comparability:



























Mark to market 35



(35)







10



—

(45)







Amortization of intangibles —



—







(126)



—

126







Stock compensation —



—







(24)



—

24







Restructuring and integration costs (1)



1







(216)



(25)

242







Productivity (15)



15







(60)



(22)

97







Transaction costs —



—







(9)



—

9







Inventory step-up (3)



3







—



—

3







Provision for legal settlements —



—







(48)



—

48







Malware Incident (2)



2







(6)



—

8







Adjusted GAAP $ 4,792



$ 6,328



56.9%

$ 3,483



$ (45)

$ 2,890



26.0%





Interest

expense

Loss on early

extinguishment

of debt

Income

before

provision for

income taxes

Provision for

income

taxes

Effective

tax rate

Net income

Weighted

Average

Diluted

shares

Diluted

earnings per

share Reported $ 654



$ 11



$ 1,694



$ 440



26.0 %

$ 1,254



1,419.1

$ 0.88

Items Affecting Comparability:





























Mark to market (47)



—



2



(1)







3







—

Amortization of intangibles —



—



126



34







92







0.06

Amortization of deferred financing costs (13)



—



13



4







9







0.01

Amortization of fair value debt adjustment (26)



—



26



6







20







0.01

Stock compensation —



—



24



6







18







0.01

Restructuring and integration costs 1



—



241



55







186







0.13

Productivity —



—



97



24







73







0.05

Transaction costs (16)



—



25



7







18







0.01

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



(11)



11



2







9







0.01

Inventory step-up —



—



3



1







2







—

Provision for legal settlements —



—



48



11







37







0.02

Malware Incident —



—



8



2







6







—

Adjusted GAAP $ 553



$ —



$ 2,318



$ 591



25.5 %

$ 1,727



1,419.1

$ 1.22





Diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN REPORTED ITEMS TO CERTAIN NON-GAAP ADJUSTED ITEMS For the Year Ended December 31, 2018 (Unaudited, in millions, except per share data)



Net sales

Cost of sales

Gross profit

Gross

margin

Selling, general and

administrative

expenses

Other operating

expense

(income), net

Income

from

operations

Operating

margin Pro Forma $ 11,020



$ 4,933



$ 6,087



55.2 %

$ 3,913



$ (2)



$ 2,176



19.7 % Items Affecting Comparability:





























Mark to market —



(53)



53







(19)



—



72





Amortization of intangibles —



—



—







(121)



—



121





Stock compensation —



—



—







(21)



—



21





Restructuring and integration costs —



(2)



2







(160)



(8)



170





Productivity —



(12)



12







(14)



(6)



32





Transaction costs —



—



—







(4)



—



4





Provision for legal settlements 4



—



4







(18)



—



22





Inventory step-up —



(2)



2







—



—



2





Adjusted Pro Forma $ 11,024



$ 4,864



$ 6,160



55.9 %

$ 3,556



$ (16)



$ 2,620



23.8 %



Interest

expense

Loss on early

extinguishment

of debt

Other

expense

(income), net

Income before

provision for

income taxes

Provision

for income

taxes

Effective

tax rate

Net

income

Weighted

Average

Diluted

shares

Diluted

earnings

per share Pro Forma $ 671



$ 13



$ —



$ 1,492



$ 393



26.3 %

$ 1,099



1,401.1

$ 0.78

Items Affecting Comparability:

































Mark to market (3)



—



3



72



16







56







0.04

Amortization of intangibles —



—



—



121



31







90







0.06

Amortization of deferred financing costs (9)



—



—



9



3







6







—

Amortization of fair value debt adjustment (22)



—



—



22



6







16







0.01

Stock compensation —



—



—



21



4







17







0.01

Restructuring and integration costs —



—



—



170



43







127







0.09

Productivity 2



—



—



30



9







21







0.01

Transaction costs (4)



—



—



8



3







5







—

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



(13)



—



13



3







10







0.01

Provision for legal settlements —



—



—



22



6







16







0.01

Inventory step-up —



—



—



2



—







2







—

Tax reform —



—



—



—



7







(7)







—

Adjusted Pro Forma $ 635



$ —



$ 3



$ 1,982



$ 524



26.4 %

$ 1,458



1,401.1

$ 1.04





Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT ITEMS TO CERTAIN NON-GAAP ADJUSTED SEGMENT ITEMS (Unaudited)

(in millions) Reported

Items Affecting

Comparability

Adjusted

GAAP For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019









Net Sales









Coffee Systems $ 1,210



$ —



$ 1,210

Packaged Beverages 1,211



—



1,211

Beverage Concentrates 380



—



380

Latin America Beverages 133



—



133

Total net sales $ 2,934



$ —



$ 2,934













Income from Operations









Coffee Systems $ 329



$ 41



$ 370

Packaged Beverages 226



6



232

Beverage Concentrates 265



1



266

Latin America Beverages 23



2



25

Unallocated corporate costs (130)



50



(80)

Total income from operations $ 713



$ 100



$ 813



(in millions) Pro Forma

Items Affecting

Comparability

Adjusted Pro

Forma For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018









Net Sales









Coffee Systems $ 1,164



$ —



$ 1,164

Packaged Beverages 1,177



—



1,177

Beverage Concentrates 352



—



352

Latin America Beverages 120



—



120

Total net sales $ 2,813



$ —



$ 2,813













Income from Operations









Coffee Systems $ 298



$ 30



$ 328

Packaged Beverages 201



5



206

Beverage Concentrates 238



4



242

Latin America Beverages 15



3



18

Unallocated corporate costs (208)



134



(74)

Total income from operations $ 544



$ 176



$ 720





Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT ITEMS TO CERTAIN NON-GAAP ADJUSTED SEGMENT ITEMS (Unaudited)

(in millions) Reported

Items Affecting

Comparability

Adjusted

GAAP For the Year Ended December 31, 2019









Net Sales









Coffee Systems $ 4,233



$ —



$ 4,233

Packaged Beverages 4,945



—



4,945

Beverage Concentrates 1,414



—



1,414

Latin America Beverages 528



—



528

Total net sales $ 11,120



$ —



$ 11,120













Income from Operations









Coffee Systems $ 1,219



$ 184



$ 1,403

Packaged Beverages 757



26



783

Beverage Concentrates 955



2



957

Latin America Beverages 85



(3)



82

Unallocated corporate costs (638)



303



(335)

Total income from operations $ 2,378



$ 512



$ 2,890



(in millions) Pro Forma

Items Affecting

Comparability

Adjusted Pro

Forma For the Year Ended December 31, 2018









Net Sales









Coffee Systems $ 4,114



$ 4



$ 4,118

Packaged Beverages 5,069



—



5,069

Beverage Concentrates 1,331



—



1,331

Latin America Beverages 506



—



506

Total net sales $ 11,020



$ 4



$ 11,024













Income from Operations









Coffee Systems $ 1,161



$ 166



$ 1,327

Packaged Beverages 680



11



691

Beverage Concentrates 856



5



861

Latin America Beverages 80



3



83

Unallocated corporate costs (601)



259



(342)

Total income from operations $ 2,176



$ 444



$ 2,620





Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA AND MANAGEMENT LEVERAGE RATIO (Unaudited)

(in millions, except for ratio)

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION - LAST TWELVE MONTHS

Net income $ 1,254

Interest expense 654

Provision for income taxes 440

Loss on early extinguishment of debt 11

Other (income) expense, net 19

Depreciation expense 358

Amortization of intangibles 126

EBITDA $ 2,862

Items affecting comparability:

Restructuring and integration expenses $ 234

Transaction costs 9

Productivity 80

Provision for legal settlements 48

Stock compensation 24

Malware incident 8

Mark to market (45)

Step-up of acquired inventory 3

Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,223







December 31,

2019 Principal amounts of:

Commercial paper $ 1,246

Term loan 1,380

Senior unsecured notes 11,975

Total principal amounts 14,601

Less: Cash and cash equivalents 75

Total principal amounts less cash and cash equivalents $ 14,526





December 31, 2019 Management Leverage Ratio 4.5



KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for purchases of property, plant and equipment, proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment, and certain items excluded for comparison to prior year periods. For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, there were no certain items excluded for comparison to prior year periods.





Year Ended December 31, (in millions)

2019

2018 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 2,474



$ 1,613

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(330)



(180)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

247



3

Free Cash Flow

$ 2,391



$ 1,436



RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN ADJUSTED FINANCIAL RESULTS TO CERTAIN

CURRENCY NEUTRAL ADJUSTED FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Unaudited)

Adjusted net sales, adjusted income from operations and adjusted earnings per share, as adjusted to currency neutral: These adjusted financial results are calculated on a currency neutral basis by converting our current-period local currency financial results using the prior-period foreign currency exchange rates.





For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019



Coffee

Packaged

Beverage

Latin America



Percent change

Systems

Beverages

Concentrates

Beverages

Total Adjusted net sales

4.0 %

2.9 %

8.0 %

10.8 %

4.3 % Impact of foreign currency

0.1 %

— %

— %

(3.3) %

(0.1) % Adjusted net sales, as adjusted to currency neutral

4.1 %

2.9 %

8.0 %

7.5 %

4.2 %









For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019



Coffee

Packaged

Beverage

Latin America



Percent change

Systems

Beverages

Concentrates

Beverages

Total Adjusted income from operations

12.8 %

12.6 %

9.9 %

38.9 %

12.9 % Impact of foreign currency

— %

— %

— %

— %

— % Adjusted income from operations, as adjusted to currency neutral

12.8 %

12.6 %

9.9 %

38.9 %

12.9 %









For the Year Ended December 31, 2019



Coffee

Packaged

Beverage

Latin America



Percent change

Systems

Beverages

Concentrates

Beverages

Total Adjusted net sales

2.8 %

(2.4) %

6.2 %

4.3 %

0.9 % Impact of foreign currency

0.4 %

— %

0.2 %

0.2 %

0.2 % Adjusted net sales, as adjusted to currency neutral

3.2 %

(2.4) %

6.4 %

4.5 %

1.1 %









For the Year Ended December 31, 2019



Coffee

Packaged

Beverage

Latin America



Percent change

Systems

Beverages

Concentrates

Beverages

Total Adjusted income from operations

5.7 %

13.3 %

11.1 %

(1.2) %

10.4 % Impact of foreign currency

0.2 %

— %

0.2 %

— %

0.2 % Adjusted income from operations, as adjusted to currency neutral

5.9 %

13.3 %

11.3 %

(1.2) %

10.6 %





For the Three

Months Ended

December 31, 2019

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2019 Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.35



$ 1.22

Impact of foreign currency

—



—

Adjusted diluted earnings per share, as adjusted to currency neutral

$ 0.35



$ 1.22



SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

