Keurig Dr Pepper to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass. and PLANO, Texas, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE: KDP) today announced that it will be presenting at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 12:00 PM (ET) in Boston, MA. Presenting on behalf of the Company will be Robert Gamgort, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Ozan Dokmecioglu, Chief Financial Officer.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Company's corporate website, www.keurigdrpepper.com. An archived rebroadcast and slides will be available on the website following the webcast.

Investor Contacts:

Tyson Seely

Keurig Dr Pepper

T: 781-418-3352 / tyson.seely@kdrp.com

Steve Alexander

Keurig Dr Pepper

T: 972-673-6769 / steve.alexander@kdrp.com

Media Contact:

Katie Gilroy

Keurig Dr Pepper

T: 781-418-3345 / katie.gilroy@kdrp.com

ABOUT KEURIG DR PEPPER

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading coffee and beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. The Company maintains an unrivaled distribution system that enables its portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands to be available nearly everywhere people shop and consume beverages. With a wide range of hot and cold beverages that meet virtually any consumer need, KDP key brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. The Company employs more than 25,000 employees and operates more than 120 offices, manufacturing plants, warehouses and distribution centers across North America. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

