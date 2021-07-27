Keurig Introduces BrewID, the Company's New Connected Technology Platform

To provide consumers a distinctively delicious cup every time, BrewID technology recognizes the specific brand and roast of the K-Cup® pod and automatically customizes the brew settings to the recommendations of the coffee expert who created it. BrewID unlocks customized settings for the over 900 K-Cup® pod varieties available in the Keurig® system. Consumers can also put their own spin on perfection, by fine tuning it even more with an expanded range of temperature, strength and size settings.

"The K-Supreme Plus SMART brewer is the first offering within our next-generation portfolio of brewers, designed to enhance and elevate the at-home coffee experience," said Mauricio Leyva, President of Coffee Systems at Keurig Dr Pepper. "With BrewID technology, consumers can create their perfect cup of coffee with every brew, delivering sophisticated convenience and our most personalized brewing experience yet."

In addition to BrewID, the K-Supreme Plus SMART has a host of features designed to deliver a perfectly customized cup of coffee and overall convenience with the brewing experience, including:

Connected Convenience : Consumers can save their coffee preferences, schedule a brew in advance or brew a cup from anywhere via the Keurig mobile app

: Consumers can save their coffee preferences, schedule a brew in advance or brew a cup from anywhere via the Keurig mobile app SMART Auto-Delivery : BrewID helps to manage a consumer's pantry, with the ability to reorder K-Cup® pods based on their consumption so they don't run out

: BrewID helps to manage a consumer's pantry, with the ability to reorder K-Cup® pods based on their consumption so they don't run out MultiStream Technology™: Keurig's most recent advanced brewing feature, MultiStream Technology, uses five streams of water instead of one to thoroughly saturate the coffee grounds to extract full flavor and aroma from every cup

Keurig's most recent advanced brewing feature, MultiStream Technology, uses five streams of water instead of one to thoroughly saturate the coffee grounds to extract full flavor and aroma from every cup Sleek Design: Premium black stainless-steel finish and a 78 oz. removable reservoir

Levya added, "This capability would not be possible without the strength of our coffee expertise and our robust partner network of coffee brands, which is why only Keurig could deliver this type of customization and variety selection."

At an MSRP of $199.99, the K-Supreme Plus SMART brewer with BrewID is available today on Keurig.com, with plans for national expansion in Fall 2021 at preferred retailers including Best Buy.

To learn more about Keurig, visit www.keurig.com and follow @keurig on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT KEURIG DR PEPPER

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion and nearly 27,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks, and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability. For more information, visit www.keurig drpepper.com .

Media Contact:

Abby Schiller

216-870-1835

[email protected]

SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Related Links

https://www.keurigdrpepper.com/

