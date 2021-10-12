Kevala Builds Out Advisory and Professional Services Department as Grid Resiliency Projects Accelerate around the Globe

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevala, a leader in energy data and analytics, today announced the appointment of several new employees to its Advisory and Professional Services department – the growing team dedicated to building long-term relationships with the company's range of clients and ensuring their lasting success in using the platform.

"Our new team members bring to bear extraordinary talent and insights into the rapidly evolving clean energy ecosystem," said Aram Shumavon, Founder and CEO of Kevala. "Their leadership will prove essential as we continue to partner across the energy industry to build new infrastructure and integrate novel technologies in the face of the growing climate crisis."

Kevala's new hires hold robust cross-sector experience in climate and decarbonization solutions, utility and regulatory operations, power systems and software engineering, and strategic planning. With a strong pipeline of grid resiliency projects underway across the United States and worldwide, the company's extensive growth and momentum reflect increasing demand for actionable energy data to support electrification.

"I'm thrilled to join Kevala on their mission to accelerate smart investments in our grid at a time when the clean energy market is experiencing exponential growth," said Karin Corfee, Kevala's new Vice President of Advisory and Professional Services. "Decarbonization is my highest priority – and I look forward to working with Kevala's range of clients across the utility, regulatory, automotive, and energy sectors to ensure they can best leverage our platform and technology to achieve maximum impact on their strategic planning and sustainability initiatives."

Within the company's Advisory and Professional Services team, new hires include:

Karin Corfee – Vice President of Advisory and Professional Services: Karin Corfee's areas of expertise include strategic planning, sustainability, energy efficiency, renewable energy, and distributed energy resources (DERs). Most recently, she has focused on developing roadmaps for ESGs, decarbonization initiatives, DER deployment, microgrids, and clean energy financing initiatives. Notable strategic planning engagements include a CAISO Five-Year Strategic Plan, the inaugural California Energy Efficiency Strategic Plan, a New Jersey Renewable Energy Plan, and an ESG Roadmap for a major U.S. utility. She holds an M.S. in Civil Engineering from Stanford University and a B.S. from the University of California at Berkeley .



A former regulator and business leader for both municipal and investor-owned utilities, has broad experience navigating regulatory, strategic, governance, and policy challenges in today's evolving energy landscape. Ms. Horner's work has focused on understanding and addressing stakeholder interests in the development of utility rate cases, customer programs and preferences, rate design strategies and operations, and safety and resiliency requirements. She holds a B.A. in International Relations/Finance from the . Julieta Giraldez – Principal, Customer Solutions: A leader in the renewable energy sector, Julieta Giraldez brings extensive expertise in power systems engineering and renewable grid integration. Prior to joining Kevala, Dr. Giraldez worked for the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) where she led Distributed Energy Resources (DER) grid integration related projects. Most recently, she focused on understanding how customer-sited resources such as solar, electric vehicles, and battery storage can best be leveraged and safely integrated into distribution systems. She brings a holistic view of grid integration related issues, acknowledging the importance of including multiple perspectives in the evaluation of new emerging technologies, from developers and customers to technology providers, regulators, and utilities. Dr. Giraldez holds a P.h.D. in Systems Engineering from Colorado State University , an M.S. in Electrical Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines , and a B.S in Technical Mining and Energy Resources from the Polytechnic University of Madrid, Spain .

About Kevala: Kevala's mission is to provide an objective understanding of the production, delivery and consumption of energy in support of the radical decarbonization of the global economy. With Kevala, all market participants can access accurate, unbiased and actionable insights that enable faster and better decision making, ensuring the most sustainable, efficient and equitable energy transition. For more information, visit www.kevala.com .

