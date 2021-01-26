KEVANI® Unveils First Of Its Kind Automated Online Booking Platform for Premium Digital Billboards--KEVANI+

This best-in-class automated buying platform streamlines the buying process Tweet this

WHO KEVANI+ SERVES

This platform is ideal for new product or service announcements, event promotion, unplanned announcements, short-term geotargeting (e.g. conventions and trade shows), and any other short-term campaign needs. KEVANI earmarked a portion of ad space on its award-winning outdoor advertising assets to provide this service for short-term advertisers and their agencies who are not familiar with the traditional billboard buying channels. KEVANI+ is not a programmatic platform.

"KEVANI is thrilled to launch KEVANI+ and offer this new service to our customers," said Kevin Bartanian, CEO of KEVANI. "This best-in-class automated buying platform streamlines the buying process, making it extremely easy for advertisers to purchase billboards. KEVANI+ is all about meeting short-term advertising needs by pairing efficiency with premium KEVANI inventory."

About KEVANI

KEVANI is an out-of-home (OOH) media sales organization that promotes national and local brands through innovative outdoor advertising destinations. Our inventory provides a unique opportunity for our brand and agency partners to captivate their audience. We started KEVANI because we want to bring value to our medium, from the development of new destinations to the way the medium is sold. Simply put, our mission is to transform our industry and we do so by adhering to our Mission Statement.

