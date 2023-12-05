KEVANI Unveils South Bay Pairing: A 7,000 Sq Ft Advertising Display Situated on Two Major California Freeways

KEVANI, Inc.

05 Dec, 2023, 06:00 ET

The largest offering in the area, these two double-sided digital displays offer brands unparalleled media exposure.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KEVANI, Inc., a leader in digital out of home media sales and development, is set to make a monumental impression in the South Bay area of Los Angeles with the launch of "South Bay Pairing." The new displays complement KEVANI's rapidly growing portfolio of iconic advertising assets.

Spanning 7,000 sq ft, South Bay Pairing is by far the largest digital advertising destination in the area. Situated along two of Southern California's heavily congested freeways, the media destination consists of two double-sided, synchronized screens, with one positioned on the always bustling Interstate 405 and the other on the 91, California's major east-west highway. The structures are placed close to the freeways with a clear line of sight, making them a powerful canvas for brands to tell their story.

South Bay Pairing attracts the attention of daily commuters through the City of Los Angeles, as well as travelers and traffic coming in from neighboring Orange County, Riverside County, and further afield. The vibrant and high-resolution displays are located in close proximity to the coastal cities of Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach, and Rancho Palos Verdes.

South Bay Pairing is an exceptional advertising asset, creating memorable branding experiences for audiences. With 63 million monthly impressions, this pair offers advertisers two ultra-premium, large-format platforms, delivering unmatched exposure. Renderings of South Bay Pairing can be found here.

Positioned near Dignity Health Sports Park, home to the LA Galaxy, this larger-than-life pairing reinforces KEVANI's reputation as an innovative industry leader, offering the most prestigious and large-scale out of home advertising assets available in desirable locations. KEVANI's growing collection of premium advertising locations includes The Towers, 405 Storyboard, Fig Spectacular, The Trio, Melrose Lights, i5 Pillars, i10 Beacon, and Baltimore Duo.

KEVANI Founder, Kevin Bartanian, states "South Bay Pairing solidifies our best-in-class offerings in fun and exciting spaces that draw broad audiences. South Bay is a geographical gem that couples an oceanside lifestyle with the excitement of city living. It was only natural for KEVANI to establish a presence in the region. Our growing footprint in areas where communities live, work, and play remains a driving force."

For more information, please visit www.kevani.com.

About KEVANI
KEVANI is an out-of-home (OOH) media sales organization that promotes national and local brands through innovative outdoor advertising destinations. Our inventory provides a unique opportunity for our brand and agency partners to captivate their audience.

We started KEVANI because we want to bring value to our medium, from the development of new destinations to the way the medium is sold. Simply put, our mission is to transform our industry, and we do so by adhering to our Mission Statement.

